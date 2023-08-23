Ten Dead After Crash Of Plane Belonging To Wagner Group; Prigozhin On Passenger List

A private jet belonging to the Wagner mercenary group has crashed en route to St, Petersburg from Moscow, with officials saying the company's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was one of 10 people on the passenger list.

"An Embraer Legacy private jet has crashed outside the Kuzhenkino populated locality in the Tver region. Ten people, including three crew members, were onboard. According to preliminary reports, everyone onboard was killed," the Emergency Ministry's press service said in a statement on August 23.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) added that "according to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included."

However, there has been no confirmation that Prigozhin was on board.

Officials did not comment on any possible reason for the crash.

Rosaviatsiya said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

A video that purportedly captured the plane falling from the sky was published by Baza on Telegram channels.

A onetime close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed.

Prigozhin was not arrested or detained at the time, but Putin denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.

The Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny.

He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.

Earlier, he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated to help end the mutiny.

The insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.

The head of the U.S. CIA, William Burns, said last month that Putin would likely seek retribution against Prigozhin.

"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said, speaking on July 20 at the Aspen Security Forum.

He said he would be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further retribution.

“So in that sense, [President Joe] Biden is right. If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier that week that if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS