Ten Dead After Crash Of Plane Belonging To Wagner Group; Prigozhin On Passenger List
A private jet belonging to the Wagner mercenary group has crashed en route to St, Petersburg from Moscow, with officials saying the company's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was one of 10 people on the passenger list.
"An Embraer Legacy private jet has crashed outside the Kuzhenkino populated locality in the Tver region. Ten people, including three crew members, were onboard. According to preliminary reports, everyone onboard was killed," the Emergency Ministry's press service said in a statement on August 23.
The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) added that "according to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included."
However, there has been no confirmation that Prigozhin was on board.
Officials did not comment on any possible reason for the crash.
Rosaviatsiya said an investigation into the incident has been launched.
A video that purportedly captured the plane falling from the sky was published by Baza on Telegram channels.
A onetime close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow. A Russian military aircraft was shot down during the mutiny and altogether 13 Russian Air Force personnel were killed.
Prigozhin was not arrested or detained at the time, but Putin denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
The Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been largely a mystery since the mutiny.
He appeared in his first video since the mutiny earlier this week. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands.
Earlier, he was believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a deal negotiated to help end the mutiny.
The insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
The head of the U.S. CIA, William Burns, said last month that Putin would likely seek retribution against Prigozhin.
"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said, speaking on July 20 at the Aspen Security Forum.
He said he would be surprised if Prigozhin escaped further retribution.
“So in that sense, [President Joe] Biden is right. If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier that week that if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Tajikistan, China Discuss Bilateral Ties, Sign $400 Million In Deals
The mayor of Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, and the chairman of the Tajik parliament's upper chamber, Rustam Emomali, and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng discussed bilateral ties in Beijing, Tajik authorities said on August 23. Among other things, the sides agreed to create a joint venture to produce some 1,500 electric vehicles annually. The project involves Tajikistan's Avesto Group company, which is linked to Emomali, the eldest son of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. In all, business deals worth $400 million were signed between Tajik and Chinese businesses during Emomali's visit to China. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Estonia Plans To Increase Electronic Surveillance On Border With Russia
Estonia is planning to increase electronic surveillance along the Narva River, which forms the northern part of its border with Russia. The board of the Estonian Police and Border Guard said the project involves the installation of six digital cameras and radar checkpoints, expanding the number of monitoring points to 15. Construction is to start in winter and finish by April 2025, with an estimated cost of about 2 million euros ($2.1 million). In April, Poland announced the construction an electronic fence on the Russian border, featuring around-the-clock surveillance cameras and motion sensors for comprehensive border oversight, particularly in the Kaliningrad region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
U.S., Central Asian Presidents To Hold C5+1 Summit In New York Next Month
The next summit of the United States and five Central Asian presidents, known as C5+1, will be held next month in New York. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for inviting Central Asian leaders to the summit during talks in Astana on August 23 with the chair of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Gary Peters (Democrat-Michigan). Earlier reports said Biden had proposed the summit be held either on September 19 or 20 within the framework of the UN General Assembly. The C5+1 diplomatic summit has been held several times since 2015. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Father Of Executed Iranian Protester Detained As Anniversary Of Amini's Death Nears
Iranian authorities have reportedly arrested Mashallah Karami, the father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, who was arrested and then executed for his participation in the nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody last September.
RFE/RL’s Radio Farda reported that Karami was detained on August 22 during a raid by security forces at his residence.
Sources close to the Karami family told Radio Farda that during the raid, not only were family members taken into custody, but all of their electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, were confiscated.
While Mohammad Mehdi Karami's mother and brother were briefly detained and subsequently released, the father remains in detention, the sources said.
Mohammad Mehdi Karami was sentenced to death in early December. Prosecutors accused him of being involved in the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration.
Mohammad Hosseini was also sentenced to death in the case and executed in January.
Karami and Hosseini had denied the charges against them and said they had been tortured in prison.
Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of protests escalating as the September 16 anniversary of Amini's death approaches.
In Tehran and other Iranian cities, several civil activists and demonstrators with a history of protesting have also been arrested or summoned in recent days to meet with judicial authorities.
Iranian security services, meanwhile, have initiated a series of "telephone summons" targeting students after Mostafa Rastegari, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top representative for higher education, warned of the potential for fresh public protests originating from academic institutions and hinted that measures to deter protests were needed.
At least 500 people have been killed since the protests broke out after Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law, died.
The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head-scarf legislation but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Georgia Condemns Medvedev's Comments On Annexing Breakaway Regions
Tbilisi condemned as "completely unacceptable" comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that the two Georgian breakaway territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia could be formally annexed by Moscow "if there are good reasons."
Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, wrote in an opinion piece published on August 23 in the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that Georgia taking a step such as joining NATO could be such a trigger.
"This is unequivocally a categorically unacceptable statement that we heard from the representative of the state that has occupied the territories of Georgia," Mikheil Sarjveladze, a member of the parliament from the Georgian Dream party, said in a statement on behalf of the government in response to Medvedev's comments.
Georgia and Russia fought a war in 2008 over the breakaway territories -- which declared their intention to become independent from Tbilisi when Georgia declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 -- and Moscow continues to prop them up.
Tensions between the two countries have further soared since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, which prompted hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee their country -- many of them ending up in Georgia.
Ill will linked to the growing Russian presence in Georgia spiked at the end of July when a Russian cruise ship -- with some outspoken war supporters among the onboard entertainers -- made a port call at the resort city of Batumi and was greeted by nationalist protesters, some of whom threw eggs at them.
Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who has been one of the most virulent -- and sometimes most outlandish -- defenders of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said in his article that if concerns about Georgia's possible membership in the Western military alliance grow in Moscow, the annexation of the territories "could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that."
"We will not wait if our concerns become closer to reality," Medvedev wrote.
Georgia is not currently a member of NATO but was promised by the military alliance in 2008 to be admitted in the future.
The year 2008 was also when, while serving as Russia's president, Medvedev signed the decrees that recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, leading to their separation from Georgia. Most members of the United Nations have refused to recognize the two regions as independent.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Georgian government has strived to maintain a balanced relationship with Russia.
It has stated support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's invasion but hasn't joined economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by many Western countries.
Afghan Media Watchdog Calls For The Release Of Detained Iranian Photojournalist
An Afghan press freedom organization has called for the release of an Iranian photojournalist detained by the Taliban, which has arrested around a dozen reporters over the past two weeks.
The semioffical Tasnim news agency in Iran reported on August 22 that Taliban security agents had apprehended its photojournalist, Mohammad Hossein Velayati, in Kabul three days earlier.
Velayati was reportedly detained at Kabul airport while trying to fly home after a 10-day reporting trip to the Afghan capital.
“We call for his immediate and unconditional release,” the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) said on August 22.
“[We want] an end to the harassment and targeting of journalists in Afghanistan,” it added.
Valayati’s arrest follows a recent deterioration in relations between Tehran’s clerical regime and the Taliban militants who have ruled Afghanistan since seizing power in August 2021.
Forces from the two sides clashed along their 900-kilometer-long shared border in May after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the Taliban against depriving his country of its share of water from the Helmand River.
In an interview on August 22, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said his country’s diplomats in Kabul were talking to the Taliban about Velayati’s release.
The Taliban has not commented on the arrest.
Tasnim reported that Velayati went to Afghanistan legally and criticized the arrest of its staff member without explanation.
“Given the negative perceptions that Iranians have of the Taliban's treatment of Iranian journalists, it is expected that the group will act quickly to secure the release of the Iranian photojournalist,” Tasnim said in a report.
The AFJC, however, said Velayati's whereabouts are still unknown, days after his arrest.
“This lack of information constitutes a violation of his visitation rights,” the statement said. “We urge the Taliban authorities to provide an immediate update to his family and colleagues and ensure the well-being of Velayati."
The arrest follows the detention of 11 Afghan journalists in seven Afghan provinces by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) this month. Global and Afghan media watchdogs have condemned the detentions and have called for their swift release.
“It is essential that [the Taliban] put an end to these arbitrary arrests and uphold the principles of press freedom and freedom of expression,” the AFJC said.
Since returning to power two years ago, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers.
International media and journalists, too, face severe restrictions and bans. The Taliban has banned international broadcasters and has expelled or banned several foreign correspondents from entering the country.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
One Policeman Killed, One Civilian Injured In Militant Attack In Pakistan
Officials from the city of Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province in southwestern Pakistan, have confirmed a militant attack occurred in the early morning of August 23, resulting in the death of a policeman and the injury of a civilian. Aftab Alam, the head of Tank, said the incident involved a motorcyclist who rode by and targeted the officer. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which authorities are investigating. On August 11, militants killed Malik Habib Shubikhel, a tribal leader, along with his police guard in the city. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Chechen Opposition Activist Placed On Russia's Wanted List
Russian officials announced on August 23 that self-exiled Chechen opposition activist Abubakar Yangulbayev has been placed on the wanted list. Yangulbayev fled Russia due to persecution by Chechen authorities for alleged actions linked to the opposition movement 1ADAT, led by his brothers Ibragim and Baysangur Yangulbayev. The brothers are well-known critics of the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramazan Kadyrov. Earlier, four relatives of the Yangulbayev brothers were forcibly sent to fight in the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Austria Reiterates Opposition To Fellow EU Member Romania Joining Schengen
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner reiterated on August 23 Austria's opposition to fellow European Union member Romania joining the visa-free Schengen Zone, g4media reported. "Our position is that the Schengen system as a whole is dysfunctional and that's why we are not open to its enlargement," Karner said after talks in Vienna with his Romanian counterpart, Catalin Predoiu. Admission to Schengen requires unanimity among EU members. Austria has cited concerns about illegal migration. Romania, which has secured support from the other 25 EU members, has rejected Austria's claims, arguing its border-protection system met Schengen standards more than a decade ago.
CPJ Urges Kazakh Authorities To 'Swiftly' Investigate Attack On Journalist
The New-York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Kazakh authorities to "swiftly investigate" an attack on journalist Diana Saparqyzy and "prosecute those involved, and ensure that members of the press can cover events of public importance without obstruction." Saparqyzy, a KazTAG news agency correspondent, was attacked on August 18 by five unknown men who forcibly removed her from the grounds of a mining operation in central Qaraghandy region, where she was reporting on a deadly accident. The attackers used force to take her phone and deleted her video footage.
Prosecutor Seeks Prison Term For Son Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Opposition Politician
A prosecutor asked the Minsk City Court on August 23 to sentence Artsyom Lyabedzka, the son of self-exiled Belarusian opposition politician Anatol Lyabedzka, to 3 1/2 years in prison on a charge of financing an extremist group. According to the Vyasna human rights group, Judge Yauhen Pisarevich is expected to pronounce the verdict and sentence on August 24. Lyabedzka, 37, was arrested in March and sentenced to 15 days in jail and later remanded in custody. Lyabedzka rejects the charge. His father, Anatol Lyabedzka, is a member of the government in exile led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Belarus Labels Vyasna Human Rights Center, Headed By Nobel Laureate, As 'Extremist'
Pro-government Telegram channels in Belarus said on August 23 that the Interior Ministry has labeled Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center, its online resources, and dozens of websites linked to it as extremist. Vyasna's chairman, Ales Byalyatski, the country's top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, along with four of the center's activists are serving lengthy prison terms on charges of financing or organizing actions violating public order and smuggling. They deny the charges. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have demanded the immediate release of Byalyatski and his associates. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Imprisoned Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President's Family May Be Released
ASTANA -- Imprisoned Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter is a widow of a grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, may be released from a detention center after agreeing to cooperate with investigators and cover the financial damage caused by his criminal activities.
Boranbaev and his two co-defendants, businessmen Roman Nakhanov and Taiyr Zhanuzaq, were sentenced to eight years in prison each on embezzlement charges in late March. The trio had pleaded not guilty at the time.
In June, a court in Astana canceled the sentences, citing the absence of key documents the charges against the three men were based on.
On August 22, Boranbaev's lawyer, Daniyar Qanafin, stated at a new hearing of the case in Astana that his client had changed his plea and accepted that he embezzled 14.6 billion tenges (more than $32 million), which he had returned to the State Treasury.
Qanafin also announced that his client is ready to make a deal with investigators and prosecutors.
Judge Aisulu Slambekova and Prosecutor Olzhas Khairullin accepted the motion, which means that Boranbaev may be released soon.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Boranbaev, 56, was arrested after unprecedented antigovernment protests in early January last year after which the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
In September 2022, another court in Astana sentenced Nazarbaev's nephew Qairat Satybaldy to six years in prison on corruption charges.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy -- the leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression of his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January last year when unprecedented antigovernment nationwide protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
- By AFP
Around 100,000 People Evacuated Due To Floods In Pakistan
Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab Province, emergency services said on August 23. Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej river burst its banks on August 20. Emergency services have been working to evacuate residents and livestock to higher ground. The head of Punjab's government, Mohsin Naqvi, said monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej river, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.
At Least Four Killed In Russian Strikes On Ukrainian Regions
At least four people were killed in a fresh wave of Russian attacks on northeastern and southern Ukrainian regions on August 23 that also damaged grain export facilities, Ukrainian authorities said, as a Russian regional governor accused Kyiv of launching an attack that killed three people shortly after Moscow was reportedly targeted again by drones.
In Romny, a town in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia, the number of victims of a Russian missile attack doubled after the bodies of two more teachers were dug out from under the rubble of a school destroyed by the blast.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the school was completely destroyed and at least two more people were still under the rubble.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In southern Ukraine, a three-hour Russian drone attack on the Odesa region damaged installations and caused fires at grain silos, military and regional officials said on August 23.
"Air defense destroyed nine Iranian-made drones. Unfortunately, production and shipment complexes were damaged and a fire broke out on an area of 700 square meters. As of 6 in the morning, the fire was contained. Grain storage facilities are among the damaged objectives," regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram on August 23, adding that there were no casualties.
Monitoring channels and local officials also reported explosions in Izmayil, one of two Ukrainian ports on the Danube that have been used by Kyiv to export grain after a UN-sponsored deal collapsed last month following Russia's refusal to renew its participation in the agreement.
Romanian media reported that the explosions could be heard in Tulcea, a Romanian port on the Danube just 15 kilometers from Izmayil.
Ukraine's Air Force command said the Ukrainian military shot down 11 out of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight. Nine were destroyed in the Odesa region, and two in the Zaporizhzhya region, the command said.
In Kherson, one person was killed and five were wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram, adding that early on August 23, six people were wounded in an air strike on civilian facilities, including a kindergarten.
"Around 4 in the morning, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters," Prokudin wrote. A 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital, he said.
In Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine said a drone attack on a sanatorium in the village of Lavy killed three civilians.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine dropped an explosive device from a drone when people were on the street," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. He said two men were killed on the spot while a third died later in a hospital.
Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said Moscow had been attacked by three drones overnight, two of which were shot down while a third one was "suppressed" by electronic means but hit a building under construction in the capital's Moscow City business complex after losing control.
There were no casualties, the ministry said.
Three Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo -- temporarily suspended flights.
The ministry blamed the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv did not comment on the incident.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued to advance toward the southern strategic city of Melitopol after recapturing the village of Robotyne, the General Staff reported on August 23, adding that Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv.
Robotyne is an important road leading to Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region. Melitopol, known as the "gateway to Crimea," was captured by Russian troops in March last year after several days of heavy fighting.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 23 responded to suggestions that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was moving too slowly by saying that dense mining is complicating operations, though Ukrainian troops continue to advance.
"The military reports to me that we are constantly moving forward. Yes, little by little, but the direction is correct," Zelenskiy said during a briefing in Kyiv with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, defended Russia's aggression in an address via video link to a BRICS summit in South Africa on August 31.
Putin reiterated the Kremlin's false narrative that Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was a response to alleged aggression by Kyiv and the West against Moscow's proxies in eastern Ukraine.
"Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing -- to end the war that was unleashed by the West and its satellites against the people who live in the Donbas," Putin said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and digi24.ro
- By Mike Eckel
Top Russian General Linked To Prigozhin Mutiny Reportedly Relieved Of Aerospace Command
General Sergei Surovikin, a top Russian officer who commanded the Ukraine war last year and who had ties to mutinous Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigzohin, has reportedly been relieved of his command of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.
The reports, which first appeared on August 22 by well-connected veteran Moscow journalist Aleksei Venediktov and subsequently followed up by other local media outlets, indicated that Surovikin had not been fired nor demoted, nor even imprisoned as some observers had expected in the wake of the June rebellion, which was the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.
Surovkin is being replaced temporarily as commander of the Aerospace Forces by General Viktor Aflazov, according to the state news agency RIA Novosti. Aflazov oversaw the forces last year when Surovikin was briefly put in charge of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The reports, which had not been officially confirmed by the Kremlin as of August 23, add further questions to Surovikin’s fate in the aftermath of the mutiny. He has not been seen publicly since the early hours of the June 23 mutiny.
Known as “General Armageddon” for his command of Russian forces during their intervention in the Syria war, Surovikin and his ruthless style of leadership had been championed by Prigozhin and similarly minded hawkish nationalists who have criticized Russia's performance in Ukraine.
After taking over in October, Surovikin ordered a still-ongoing campaign to target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure -- electricity grids, water pumping stations -- with Russian missiles and drones. He also ordered a tactical withdrawal of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnieper River, in the Kherson region, amid Ukrainian advances there.
Prigozhin and former intelligence officer Igor Strelkov had complained that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of Russia’s general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, had botched the war effort, and they called on Putin to declare all-out war and fully mobilize the country to defeat Ukraine.
Surovikin was abruptly removed from command in January, and Gerasimov was put in charge of the overall war effort.
On June 23, soldiers from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group staged a brief mutiny, mostly taking over the southern city of Rostov-On-Don and sending a column of troops racing toward Moscow. The convoy stopped short of the Moscow region after the reported intervention of Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Putin denounced the mutiny, angrily calling its participants traitors and suggesting criminal prosecution and harsh treatment for them.
That has not happened, though.
Prigozhin and some Wagner soldiers met with Putin days later, and Prigozhin has continued to move freely in and out of Russia. In a video released this week, Prigozhin was shown in Africa, where he has sprawling business ventures and a sizable number of Wagner troops have been sent.
Surovikin, meanwhile, appeared in a video in the early hours of the mutiny, calling on Wagner soldiers to call off their revolt. Some experts said the message may have been forced.
Prigozhin overlapped with Surovikin during his tenure in Syria. Wagner troops provided security for oil and gas facilities controlled by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and were involved in a disastrous attack on a Kurdish-controlled oil facility.
Afzalov, meanwhile, was shown on state television briefing Gerasimov last month.
- By dpa
EU Commissioners Slam Russian President On European Remembrance Day
Two European commissioners have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of returning "war, persecution, and illegal occupation" to Europe with the invasion of Ukraine. EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders made the comments one day before the European Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes. The EU has observed the day, also called Black Ribbon Day, every August 23 since 2009. The date is also the anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between Germany and the Soviet Union, which paved the way for Germany to invade Poland in September 1939.
Lawyer For Family Of Mahsa Amini Reportedly Ordered To Appear In Tehran Court
The lawyer for the family of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death while in police custody sparked months of nationwide unrest, is due to appear in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on August 29 just weeks ahead of the first anniversary of the tragedy.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network reported that Saleh Nikbakht has been charged with propaganda against the system, for his media interviews and criticism of official findings on the cause of Mahsa Amini's death, which authorities blamed on health issues while the family and their supporters have rejected saying witnesses saw her being beaten when arrested.
In an interview with the Faraz website in January, Nikbakht said that "incomplete investigations had been carried out without [the family's] presence or participation as the complainant."
Beyond the dispute over Amini's death, the lawyer's comments on a range of issues, from women's rights to motorcycle driving licenses to the treatment of Afghan migrants, were cited as evidence of his alleged propaganda activities.
Amini was detained by the morality police while visiting Tehran in September 2022 because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. She died on September 16 after being moved to a hospital.
Nikbakht called on investigators to study the two-hour period between Amini's arrest and her transfer to the Morality Police Center instead of pushing him and her family to accept the "late arrival and failure" of medical staff as a major factor contributing to her death.
Amini's death prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government, fearing a flare-up in protests next month on the anniversary of Amini's death, has ramped up its crackdown against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
In a statement released on August 21, Amnesty International detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
Thirty-three of the cases involved families who had loved ones killed by security forces during the protests, two that lost a relative who was executed arbitrarily, and one family of a torture survivor who took their own life after being released from detention.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death have intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest.
Iranian officials have attributed the protests to Western instigation and have pledged a more aggressive crackdown. Over 500 individuals have lost their lives since the start of the protests, which also led to the arrests of thousands, including demonstrators, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Czech Authorities Seize Assets Belonging To Daughter, Son-In-Law Of Russian Missile Manufacturer's CEO
Czech authorities have seized property in Prague belonging to the daughter and son-in-law of Boris Obnosov, CEO of the Russian defense company Tactical Missiles Corporation and the country’s chief rocket scientist, over Ukraine-linked sanctions. Assets worth an estimated 7 million euros ($7.5 million) belonging to Olga Zorikova and her husband, Rostislav Zorikov, were seized, according to Czech TV on August 21. The assets included a house in central Prague valued at 6 million euros and the real estate company Riomax belonging to Zorikov. Tactical Missiles Corporation is accused of producing weapons used in high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Daghestan Strips Athlete's Name From Stadium After She Distances Herself From Russia
A stadium in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan named after Yelena Isinbayeva, a two-time Olympic pole-vault champion for Russia, has been renamed after the athlete said she is "a person of the world." Daghestan's government said on August 21 that the stadium in the regional capital, Makhachkala, would go back to its old name, Trud (Labor). Once an active Kremlin supporter, Isinbayeva, said in July that she will resume her work at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in September after being cleared by the IOC of having links to Russia's military or its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Chief Of Russian Company That Organized Deadly Tour Of Moscow's Sewer Tunnels Arrested
Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg have detained the director general of the company that organized an excursion into Moscow’s sewer tunnels for seven people, all of whom along with a guide died over the weekend following heavy rain.
Russian media reports cited police and emergency officials on August 22 as saying that Aleksandr Kim, head of the company Sputnik, will be transferred to Moscow where a court will decide on his pretrial restrictions.
The Investigative Committee said earlier that its officers in Moscow had detained an organizer of the tour, Nikita Dubas, for questioning.
In its August 22 statement, the Investigative Committee said it detained Dubas as a suspect and asked a court to place him in pretrial detention.
According to the Investigative Committee, the homes of several people allegedly involved in the organization of the excursion were also searched.
The statement said the tour was conducted illegally as access to Moscow’s sewage tunnels is prohibited unless authorized, adding that "a number of individuals" had been added to the wanted list.
"The tour's organizers assured persons who were buying the excursions that they were safe, while entering the underground premises illegally. Only employees of the city's special services can be present in such underground premises," the Investigative Committee's statement said.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed condolences to the victims' relatives and friends.
Heavy rain hit the Russian capital during the excursion into the underground water drainage system on August 20, leaving no chance for the group to survive, Russian media cited an emergency official as saying.
Media reports identified six of the victims as the 47-year-old chief of a PR department of a private company, Dmitry Markushin, his 15-year-old daughter Yelizaveta, 17-year-old Gleb Lagashin, 15-year-old Viktoria Shneider, 34-year-old Darya Bykova, and the group's guide, Konstantin Filippov.
The Investigative Committee has said it is investigating Sputnik for "providing services that do not correspond to safety standards that resulted in death."
The Russian Criminal Code envisages a punishment of up to 10 years in prison for people convicted of such a crime.
With reporting by Fontanka, TASS, and Interfax
- By AP
Polish President Says Russia's Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus Shift Regional Security
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on August 22 that is Russia already in the process of shifting some short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, a move that Duda said will shift the security architecture of the region and the entire NATO military alliance. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenka, said last month that Moscow had shipped some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus after announcing the plan in March. The United States and NATO haven’t confirmed the move. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Vehicle Maker KAMAZ Bans Apple Devices For Company Usage
KAMAZ, the largest Russian manufacturer of trucks, buses, and vehicle engines, banned its employees from using Apple products for work-related tasks on August 21, through a decree signed by Director General Sergey Kogogin. The ban includes Apple smartphones, watches, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. SIM cards belonging to the company must not be used on Apple devices, it says. In March 2022, Apple and other international companies suspended sales within Russia after the launch of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The official Apple Online Store became inaccessible in Russia, shipments of devices were halted, and access to Apple Pay was blocked. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ideal Realities click here.
Moscow Court Rejects Appeal Of Noted Ukrainian Rights Defender Against Prison Term
The First Court of Appeals of Common Jurisdiction in Moscow has rejected an appeal filed by well-known Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych against a 13-year prison sentence he was handed by Russia-imposed authorities in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in March.
Butkevych participated in the hearing on August 22 via a video link from a detention center in Russian-controlled Luhansk.
Official representatives from the British, German, and French embassies, as well as prominent Russian human rights defenders Oleg Orlov and Svetlana Gannushkina, were also present at the hearing to support Butkevych.
Butkevych was sentenced for two alleged attempted murders, premeditated damage of others' property, cruelty against civilians, and using banned methods in an armed conflict. He and his supporters have rejected the charges.
In addition to his human rights activities, Butkevych has been known for his journalistic activities and is a well-known public figure in Ukraine.
He is a co-founder of the Hromadske radio (Public radio) station that has broadcast a series of special programs for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Just days after Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, Butkevych joined Ukraine's armed forces.
In July 2022, his mother recognized him on a video showing Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russia's invading forces near the towns of Zolote and Hirne in the Luhansk region.
She says she has had no contact with her son since his capture. She has been trying to free him from Russian captivity in prisoner swaps that have taken place sporadically since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Butkevych was known for raising awareness of the problems faced by refugees even before the Russian invasion.
He came to prominence for his calls to amend Ukraine's migration regulations for Belarusian nationals who fled en masse to Ukraine following the ongoing crackdown on dissent that started after the disputed presidential election in Belarus in August 2020.
