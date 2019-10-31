Protesters March On Islamabad To Demand Prime Minister's Resignation

Pakistani authorities have tightened security across Islamabad as thousands of anti-government demonstrators march on the capital to demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government step down.



Demonstrators are gathering for an October 31 protest organized by Fazlur Rehman, leader of one of Pakistan’s largest Islamist parties -- Jamiat Ulema-i Islam Fazi.



Rehman says the prime minister is incompetent and claims Khan’s government was illegitimately installed by Pakistan’s military after a rigged election in 2018.



"We want the prime minister's resignation," Rehman said. "The entire assembly is fake. We want to dissolve it."



Schools and some offices have been closed in Islamabad ahead of the arrival later on October 31 of protesters who have been marching from the eastern city of Lahore.



Rehman describes the demonstration as a "freedom march."



Late on October 30, Rehman told reporters that his movement "will not stop if we don't get the desired results after reaching Islamabad."



Police have reinforced checkpoints around Islamabad and have brought in extra barriers, including shipping containers, to block roads and seal off the administrative and diplomatic center of the city.



Khan won Pakistan’s 2018 election on promises to end corruption, help middle-class families, and get the country's faltering economy on track.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, Reuters, AP, and AFP