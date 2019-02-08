Putin Dismisses Nine Russian Generals

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed nearly a dozen senior military officers holding government positions.

A decree made public on February 8 said Putin had replaced nine generals and two colonels who held high-level positions in the Investigative Committee and the interior and emergency ministries.

The dismissed officials included General Sergei Solopov, the chief of the directorate to prevent corruption in Moscow’s police force, and General Irina Zeibert, a senior aide to the chief of the Investigative Committee.

None of the officers who were dismissed was publicly prominent, and no reason was given for their sackings.