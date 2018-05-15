Putin To Attend Opening Of Bridge Linking Russia To Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the opening ceremony on May 15 for one of his big prestige projects: a controversial bridge linking the annexed Crimean Peninsula to Russia.

The 19-kilometer bridge over the Kerch Strait had been scheduled to open in December 2018, but Russian authorities have announced that the span -- which Moscow calls the Crimean Bridge -- will open for road traffic on May 16.

Construction on the bridge from Russia's Krasnodar Krai to Crimea's eastern end started in 2016, two years after Russia seized control of Crimea from Ukraine following a military occupation and a referendum denounced as illegitimate by at least 100 countries.

Putin has said that the bridge will integrate Crimea into Russia's transport system and create opportunities for economic growth.

The $3.7 billion project includes construction of a two-lane railroad, which is still under construction, and a four-lane highway across the Kerch Strait.

Putin's government moved swiftly to seize Crimea in March 2014, after Moscow-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted from power by months of street demonstrations and fled the country.

Russia sent troops without insignia to Crimea and orchestrated the takeover of government bodies, before holding the referendum on March 16, 2014.

