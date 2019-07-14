Radio Journalist Killed In Eastern Afghanistan

Afghan police say a radio journalist has been killed in the eastern province of Paktia.

The body of Nader Shah Sahibzada, a newsreader for Radio Gardez, was found on July 13, a day after he disappeared.

Police chief Mohammad Hosman Jahnbaz said it was not immediately clear if the killing was linked to his work or a personal dispute.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing.

The Taliban and the extremist group Islamic State have both attacked reporters in the past.

Afghanistan was the deadliest country for journalists worldwide last year, with at least 13 of them killed in relation to their work, according to the New York- based Committee to Protect Journalists.

Based on reporting by AP and Tolonews