Rashid Khan Named Afghan Cricket Captain After Disappointing World Cup

The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed 20-year-old leg spinner Rashid Khan as captain across all the major formats.

The board on July 12 also said that former captain Asghar Afghan will be Khan's deputy.

Afghanistan recently returned home after competing in the World Cup in England and Wales, where it finished last in the 10-team field, losing all nine of its matches.

Khan and another senior member of the team, Mohammad Nabi, had criticized the ACB after Asghar Afghan was replaced as captain by Gulbadin Naib just weeks before the start of the World Cup.

Khan, ranked the No. 5 all-rounder in one-day internationals (ODI) and No. 1 bowler in Twenty20 rankings, had a poor World Cup – taking only six wickets in eight matches at an average of 69.33.

"We all play as one team and play only for the country. Whatever I am today, is because of this country and this team," Khan said at a news conference announcing his appointment.

