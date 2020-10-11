Reports Of Fighting Between Azerbaijani and Armenian Forces Dampen Cease-Fire Hopes In Nagorno-Karabakh

A fragile cease-fire between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region was in danger of collapse on October 11, less than a day after going into effect.



Both sides accused the other of carrying out attacks shortly after the Russian-mediated truce came into force on October 10 at noon local time.



Explosions rocked Stepanakert, the largest town in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, on the evening of October 10 and into the morning.



De facto military authorities in the ethnic Armenian separatist enclave also accused Azerbaijan of launching rocket attacks against other towns in Nagorno-Karabakh.



Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs late on October 10 issued a statement accusing Azerbaijan of violating the cease-fire.



Overnight, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said rockets launched from Armenia again hit Ganca, the country’s second-largest city. There were initial reports of dead and wounded civilians.



Armenia’s Foreign Ministry described Azerbaijan’s reports about its forces firing at urban areas “disinformation” aimed at “covering up its own actions.”



Since the cease-fire was to go into force, there have also been reports of fighting along some sections of the so-called line of contact separating Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.



After two weeks of heavy fighting, the two sides agreed to a temporary humanitarian cease-fire after talks in Moscow on October 9 brokered by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



In addition to a cessation of hostilities, the truce also calls for the International Committee of the Red Cross to take part in the exchange of prisoners and other humanitarian aspects of the cease-fire.



The agreement also calls for the return of the bodies of those killed in and around Nagorno-Karabakh since the latest fighting broke out on September 27. Hundreds of soldiers and an unknown number of civilians have been killed since then.



According to the cease-fire agreement, relaunched peace talks are to be mediated by the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Minsk Group -- Russia, France, and the United States.



The agreement says the existing format of negotiations will remain in place and will not be changed over time.



Earlier, Armenia and Azerbaijan both confirmed the outlines of the deal, saying it called for “substantive negotiations with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.”



Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. But it has been under the control of Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenian forces since a 1994 cease-fire brought an end to the separatist war that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed.



Since then, Nagorno-Karabakh has been populated and governed by ethnic Armenians, leaving hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the region as internally displaced war refugees in Baku and other parts of Azerbaijan for more than a quarter century.



On October 9, as the foreign ministers from Yerevan and Baku began their talks in Moscow, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he was giving Armenia a "last chance" to resolve the conflict peacefully.



“The conflict is now being settled by military means and political means will come next,” he warned, saying nearly three decades of international talks “haven't yielded an inch of progress, we haven't been given back an inch of the occupied lands.”



Zaur Shiriyev, a South Caucasus analyst for the International Crisis Group, said there is a “very visible lack of support” from the Azerbaijani population for going back to peace talks in the hope of returning the internally displaced people to their homes.



In a post to Twitter, Shiryiev said Azerbaijanis “demand” from Aliyev “not to return to ‘fruitless’ talks, but to continue the war, which finally promises real results.”



“Therefore, the international calls for ceasefire are broadly seen as an attempt to disrupt Baku’s success and do not find support in the Azerbaijani public,” Shiriyev said.



The latest fighting is the biggest escalation in the conflict since the shaky 1994 cease-fire.



The violence has increased concern that a wider conflict could drag in regional power Turkey, which is Azerbaijan's closest ally, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia.

