RFE/RL Journalists Buried In Kabul One Day After Killed In Suicide Bombing

The funeral of RFE/RL journalist Sabawoon Kakar took place in Kabul on May 1, one day after he was killed in a suicide bombing.

Kakar was one of nine journalists killed in the April 30 attack.

His funeral was attended by family, friends, and colleagues.

Another RFE/RL journalist killed in the same attack, Abadullah Hananzai, was buried on April 30, as was Maharram Durrani, who was training to become a journalist at the Kabul bureau of RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan.

Kakar had worked for RFE/RL for five years, producing feature stories and news reports.

"He was often covering the aftermath of suicide attacks and other dangerous spot news situations," said Qadir Habib, a senior editor for Radio Free Afghanistan. "He was a brave man who was never afraid to cover dangerous stories."

