One Dead, Dozens Injured In Bucharest Gas Station Blasts

Two explosions at a gas station in a suburb of Bucharest on August 26 killed at least one person and injured several others, including more than two dozen first responders, officials in the Romanian capital said.

The first explosion touched off a massive fire and prompted officials to implement an emergency protocol and warn people to stay away from the area of Crevedia, northeast of the city center.

The second explosion occurred after firefighters moved in to battle a blaze touched off by the first explosion. Officials said 26 firefighters were injured in the second explosion and one was in grave condition on life support.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila confirmed the death of one person and referred to a possible second death. Officials said the death toll most likely will go up.

The explosion also prompted the evacuation of private houses nearby, one of which caught fire, said Crevidia's mayor, Florin Petre, in an interview with broadcaster Digi24.

In addition to eight people injured in the first explosion, two people who worked in the area where the fire broke out were unaccounted for, Petre said in the interview.

Several ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene, and an emergency unit was set up to provide first aid.

Some of the eight people who were injured in the first explosion suffered serious burns and were transported to three hospitals in Bucharest. Some victims were expected to be transferred abroad for treatment.

It is not clear what caused the explosions. There has been no mention of sabotage or that they were caused by an attack.

With reporting by Digi24