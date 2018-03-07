BBC Journalist Accuses Russian Lawmaker Of Sexual Harrassment

A BBC journalist says she was sexually harassed by senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky.

Farida Rustamova, from the BBC's Russian Service, is the third journalist to openly accuse Slutsky of improper behavior.

Slutsky, who is chairman of the Duma's International Relations Committee, denied all accusations and has threatened to take the women to court for defamation.

Slutsky is a member of nationalist firebrand politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky's Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.



Rustamova recorded audio of the incident, which took place a year ago. The BBC says it is in possession of the recording, but has decided not to publish it.

Farida Rustamova on March 24 last year visited Slutsky at his Duma office to get a comment about then-French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's visit to Russia.

Slutsky unexpectedly changed the subject during the discussion and asked Rustamova if she would like to leave the BBC to work for him, the British broadcaster said on its website on March 7.

When she refused, he complained: "You're trying to get away from me, you don't want to kiss me, you've hurt my feelings."

The BBC says that in the recording, Rustamova is heard telling Slutsky she has a boyfriend that she hopes to marry.

"Great, you'll be his wife, and my mistress," Mr Slutsky says, according to the BBC report.

According to Rustamova's account, Slutsky then approached her and, in her words, began "running his hand, the flat of his palm, up against my nether region," the BBC reports.

Farida Rustamova was one of the anonymous sources who initially made accusations against Slutsky, before deciding to speak openly.

Last month, Darya Zhuk, a producer at the Dozhd (Rain) independent Internet TV channel, and Yekaterina Kotrikadze, deputy chief editor of Russia's RTVI television company, both openly accused Slutsky of sexual harassment.

With reporting by the BBC

