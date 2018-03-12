U.K. National Security Council To Meet On Nerve-Agent Attack

Britain’s National Security Council is scheduled to meet on March 12 to discuss the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the British city of Salisbury.

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair the meeting with senior ministers, who will receive an update on the investigation into the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and daughter Yulia, 33.



The meeting comes after England’s chief medical officer said over the weekend that traces of a nerve agent used to poison the two had been found in a pub and a restaurant the two visited before falling ill and being hospitalized in critical condition.

A police officer who responded to the incident also fell ill and is in serious condition. Many other passersby were affected by the nerve agent and needed medical attention.



Sally Davies, the chief medical officer, on March 11 urged the estimated 500 people who may have come into some contact with the substance to wash their clothes as a precaution and said they should clean items such as mobile phones, handbags, and eyeglasses.

"There has been some trace contamination by the nerve agent," Davies said. "I am confident this has not harmed the health of anyone who was in The Mill pub or Zizzi's [restaurant]."

One table at the restaurant was so contaminated it had to be destroyed, the BBC reported.

The investigation into the incident enters its eight day on March 12, and the exact nature of the nerve agent has not been disclosed.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said that Britain might step up sanctions against Russia if it finds that Moscow was involved.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on March 10 that it was still "too early" to say who was behind the incident.

She has said police were examining more than 200 pieces of evidence, had identified more than 240 witnesses, and were looking through security camera footage.

The Kremlin has denied involvement and asserted that anti-Russian hysteria is being whipped up by the British media.

With reporting by AFP, The Independent, and AP

