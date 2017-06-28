Jury Deliberating For Second Day In Case Of Accused Nemtsov Killers

The jury in the trial of five men who are charged in connection with the 2015 killing of former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and opposition politician Boris Nemtsov is continuing deliberations for a second day.

The deliberations are continuing in Moscow on June 28 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision after two hours of talks the previous day. Under the rules of Russian jury trials, jurors are given only three hours to reach a unanimous decision. Failing that, they reach a verdict on the basis of a majority vote.

Lawyers expect a verdict sometime during the day.

Moscow military court Judge Yury Zhitnkov on June 27 removed one woman from the jury for failing to declare in advance that her husband, who died in 2013, had a criminal conviction.

A second juror was removed for allegedly bringing unauthorized materials from the case investigation into the courtroom.

The removal of two of the 15 jurors should not affect the trial, as only 12 jurors are required to produce a valid verdict.

All five defendants, who are from the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, reaffirmed their innocence during closing remarks on June 21.

The five men -- Zaur Dadayev, Anzor Gubashev, Shagit Gubashev, Khamzat Bakhayev, and Tamerlain Eskerkhanov -- are accused of murder for hire. Former Chechen military driver Ruslan Mukhudinov has been charged in absentia with organizing the killing.

Nemtsov's family believes the killing was ordered by Mukhudinov's boss, Ruslan Germeyev, the deputy commander of Chechnya's notorious Sever Battalion.

Dadayev is accused of firing the fatal shots, while Gubashev is accused of driving the getaway vehicle. The other three are accused of helping procure the murder weapon and of planning the crime.

Nemtsov, who was a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and of Kremlin-installed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot from behind on a Moscow bridge just outside the Kremlin on the night of February 28, 2105.

The trial began in October 2016.

With reporting by the BBC, Ekho Moskvy, Izvestia, and TASS