Gas Explosion Kills Four Members Of One Family In Russia's Daghestan
Four members of one family were killed after an explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a house in the capital of Russia's Daghestan, Makhachkala. Authorities in the North Caucasus region said a woman, whose three children were killed by the blast a day earlier, died in the hospital on January 19. The woman's husband remains in intensive care. Investigators say the blast was caused by tampering with a segment of the house's gas pipe. Gas explosions occur frequently across Russia due to aging pipelines and infrastructure, as well as lax safety standards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Armenian Prime Minister Calls For New Constitution
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says Armenia needs an entirely new constitution rather than a constitutional reform to ensure his country's democratic "legitimacy" and viability.
Pashinian told a meeting at the Justice Ministry on January 19 that the next constitution should make Armenia "more competitive and viable in the new geopolitical conditions."
"The Republic of Armenia must have a constitution voted by the people of the Republic of Armenia, which should not give rise to doubts, this is also an important emphasis on legitimacy," he added.
Pashinian said the new constitution must be put to a vote by the public "so that there will be no doubts" about its authority, though he didn't offer a time frame for drafting and adopting a new constitution.
The prime minister added that he supported the parliamentary system of government, deeming it "the most appropriate" for Armenia.
His comments come a day after Armenia updated a European Union delegation on its constitutional review process.
The Armenian Constitution was adopted in 1995 and amended twice in 2005 and 2015. Following the second amendment, the country moved from a semipresidential to a parliamentary form of governance.
In 2021, Pashinian, a liberal opposition leader who rose to lead the country on the back of a 2018 revolution that ousted the former ruling elite, formed the Council for Constitutional Reforms, which has sought to improve the parliamentary system.
His popularity has taken major hits in recent years, in large part because of the loss to Azerbaijan in the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War and the subsequent Azerbaijani military retaking of Karabakh in 2023. Still, he remains more popular than the opposition.
Yerevan and Baku have expressed a desire to settle their decades-long conflict and take steps toward normalizing relations, though recent comments by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have raised questions in Armenia about the fate of the negotiations.
Under Pashinian, and especially after the devastating losses to Azerbaijan, Armenia has gradually distanced itself from its traditional ally Russia and moved closer to the West.
On January 19, the prime minister hosted Javier Colomina, the NATO secretary-general's special representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Senior Hamas Member
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on January 19 that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, to discuss the "ongoing tension in the zone of the Palestine-Israel conflict" and "the humanitarian crisis in Gaza sector that has reached catastrophic scales." The Russian side "stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of October 7, 2023, and held by Palestinian factions, including three Russian citizens," a statement from the Foreign Ministry added.
Kazakh Lawmakers Approve Presidential Initiative To Send Peacekeeping Troops To Middle East, Africa
Both of the Kazakh parliament's chambers, the Mazhilis and the Senate, approved on January 19 a presidential proposal to send 430 Kazakh peacekeepers to the Middle East and Africa. Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaqsylyqov said the troops will join the UN Disengagement Observer Force on the Golan Heights, the UN Truce Supervision Organization that monitors Middle East peace, the UN Mission in South Sudan, and the UN Interim Security Force for Abye in Sudan. Kazakhstan is the only country among former Soviet republics in Central Asia participating in international peacekeeping programs. Dozens of Kazakh soldiers assisted international peacekeepers in Iraq in 2003-08. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Lawyer Says Investigators Offered Deal To Kazakh Journalist To Stop Criticizing Government
Ghalym Nurpeisov, a lawyer for jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, said on January 19 that his client was offered a suspended prison term in exchange for agreeing to stop criticizing the government. If he didn't take the deal, he was threatened with a seven-year prison sentence. Nurpeisov said his client rejected the deal. Mukhammedkarim was sent to pretrial detention in June 2023 on a charge of financing an extremist group and participating in the activities of the banned opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement, charges that he and his supporters have said are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Party Leader's Appeal Against Prison Sentence Rejected
An Astana court on January 19 rejected an appeal filed by the chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, against the seven-year prison term he was handed in late November. He was convicted of taking part in the activities of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement and its financing. Zhylanbaev has called the charges politically motivated. DVK, led by the fugitive opposition politician Mukhtar Ablyazov, was declared extremist and banned in the Central Asian country in March 2018. International and domestic human rights organizations have urged the Kazakh authorities to immediately release Zhylanbaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Border Service Says Traffic Resumes At One Of Three Blocked Crossings With Romania
Ukraine's Border Service says traffic has resumed through one of three border crossings with Romania blocked by protesting haulers and farmers. "The blocking of truck traffic through the Vicovu De Sus checkpoint opposite the Ukrainian border crossing of Krasnoilsk has ended. Traffic has resumed," the Border Service said on January 19. Two other crossings, Siret-Porubne and Halmeu-Dyakovo remain partially or completely blocked. Romanian protesters are demanding a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Prosecutors Seek 28 Years In Prison For Woman Charged In Killing Of Pro-Kremlin Blogger
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia -- Prosecutors have asked a military court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg to sentence Darya Trepova, who is accused of being involved in the killing of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, to 28 years in prison on charges of terrorism and forgery.
An RFE/RL correspondent reported from the scene that the prosecutor also asked the court on January 19 to sentence Trepova's co-defendant, Dmitry Kasintsev, to 22 months in prison on a charge of sheltering a suspect, adding that the defendants must also pay 800,000 rubles (almost $10,000) each in fines.
Trepova, who pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charge and guilty to the charge of document forgery, was arrested after a blast in a restaurant in St. Petersburg on April 2, 2023, killed Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin. Fifty-two people were wounded in the attack.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with people when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that exploded.
Trepova said at the trial that she did not know that there was an explosive device in the bust.
Kasintsev, who is accused of providing Trepova with accommodation after the deadly blast, pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to report a crime but rejected the charge of covering up a crime.
The 26-year-old Trepova is charged with "a terrorist act with an organized group that caused intentional death."
In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov, saying that he was suspected of organizing the deadly attack.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time that Denisov and Trepova had decided to assassinate Tatarsky. The FSB also tried to link the killing to associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The FSB has not provided any evidence proving the allegations, and Navalny's aides have alleged the authorities were trying to link the anti-corruption crusader to the explosion to lay further criminal charges against him in the future.
The Ukrainian-born Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
West Must Be Prepared For War With Russia, NATO Official Warns Ahead Of Major Military Drills
NATO has warned that the West should step up preparations for the unexpected,including a war with Russia, as Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is nearing the two-year mark amid worries over possible political fatigue among some of Kyiv's Western allies.
"We have to realize it's not a given that we are in peace. And that's why we [NATO forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia," Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, the NATO military committee chief, said in Brussels ahead of the start of the alliance's largest exercise since the end of the Cold War.
The alliance needs to be on high alert for war and "expect the unexpected," Bauer said, adding, “In order to be fully effective, also in the future, we need a warfighting transformation of NATO.”
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also warned that the war in Ukraine could expand to neighboring countries.
"We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day -- most recently again against our friends in the Baltic states," Pistorius told the Tagesspiegel newspaper on January 19.
To step up its preparedness, NATO will launch the Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise next month, which will run through May and will involve some 90,000 troops who will rehearse the alliance's execution of its regional plans.
The exercise “will show that NATO can conduct and sustain complex multi-domain operations over several months, across thousands of kilometers, from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe, and in any condition,” the 31-nation organization said in a statement.
With the front line in eastern Ukraine largely unchanged for months, Russia has kept striking Ukraine's cities and towns with drones and cruise missiles, while Kyiv has been targeting economic and military objectives deeper inside Russia.
On January 19, a Ukrainian drone reportedly attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, in Russia's Bryansk region, sparking a fire at oil storage tanks before being shot down by Russian air defense.
"An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems," regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram.
"During the destruction of the air target, ammunition was dropped on the Klintsy oil depot," Bogomaz wrote, adding that the fire was being put out by firefighters. He said there were no human casualties.
Social media footage purportedly showed a fire burning alongside what appeared to be storage tanks.
The attack on Klintsy came a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone that had attempted to target a Russian Baltic Sea oil terminal in St. Petersburg.
The drone wreckage fell on the premises of the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, according to Russian officials.
St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city, with some 5.6 million inhabitants and is located at 900 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Shooter Of Enlistment Officer In Siberia Gets 19 Years In Prison On Terrorism Charge
Ruslan Zinin, who shot a military commissioner at an enlistment center in Siberia in 2022 amid protests against a military mobilization for the war in Ukraine, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
A military court in the Siberian city of Irkutsk sentenced Zinin on January 19 after finding him guilty of conducting a "terrorist act" and illegally possessing a firearm.
Zinin shot military commissioner Aleksandr Yeliseyev at a recruitment center in the city of Ust-Ilimsk on September 26, 2022, while he was recruiting soldiers amid rising tensions over the Kremlin's unpopular mobilization to support Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yeliseyev was rushed to hospital in grave condition but survived.
Zinin was initially charged with attempted murder, but in March last year the charge was changed to "a terrorist act."
Zinin's trial was held behind closed doors. Media reports said earlier that Zinin had explained his action as an attempt to prevent the recruitment of his friend to the war in Ukraine.
Later reports said Zinin told the judge that he wanted to prevent one of his three brothers, who was summoned to the recruitment center, from being mobilized to the war after his best friend, who never served in the army, was sent to Ukraine and died there.
Zinin's brother, who was 18 at the time, was not mobilized after the incident.
The mobilization to the war in Ukraine, announced by President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, was met with countrywide protests and the mass flight from Russia of men potentially eligible for military duty.
Thousands of people were detained in Russian towns and cities for protesting against mobilization, while several military enlistment centers and other administrative buildings in the country have been targeted in arson attacks.
The largest protest against the mobilization took place over the weekend in Makhachkala, the capital of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan.
State Of Emergency Announced In Russia's Novosibirsk As Heating Pipes Burst During Cold Snap
Authorities in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on January 19 announced a state of emergency after another heating pipe burst -- the third such accident in the last 24 hours and the fourth this week. The latest pipe rupture left more than 100 residential buildings without heating while outside temperatures fell to minus 20 degrees Celsius. Since January 1, accidents at heating and electricity supply systems have been registered in at least 43 regions in Russia. The issue comes as President Vladimir Putin tries to show living standards are good as he runs for reelection in March. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Bashkir Singer's Whereabouts Unknown After His Home Was Raided By Security Forces
Bashkir singer Altynay Valitov, a supporter of activist Fail Alsynov who was sentenced to four years on January 17 for "inciting ethnic hatred," has gone incommunicado after his domicile in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan republic, was raided by security forces. Valitov posted a video online on January 18, appealing to Ufa residents to come to his home because police officers were “coming." He later wrote that police had left. His video was subsequently deleted and he disappeared from social media and did not answer calls from journalists. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Hundreds Gather In Ufa To Support Imprisoned Activist Amid Crackdown
Hundreds of people gathered on the central square in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region on January 19 to support activist Fail Alsynov after his sentencing two days earlier to four years in prison on a charge of "inciting ethnic hatred" sparked clashes with police.
The demonstrators sang songs in the Bashkir language and danced in circles as they tried to ward off police officers monitoring the event by saying they were just out walking on Ufa's Salavat Yulayev Square.
Riot police (OMON), however, detained more than 10 people, including a man who held Bashkortostan's national flag and a young woman who had a poster on her back saying "Qara Halyq," or "ordinary people," but is directly translated from Bashkir as "black people." The phrase, used against Alsynov in his case, was interpreted by investigators as "insulting" even though he and his supporters have insisted on the proper interpretation of the phrase.
The demonstrators tried to stop a police vehicle from taking away four people. A minor clash with law enforcement ensued, but the car managed to leave the square with the detained individuals.
A day earlier, Bashkortostan's Interior Ministry issued a warning about legal repercussions for "unsanctioned public gatherings and rallies."
The united press service of administrative courts in Bashkortostan said in a statement on January 19 that 17 people have been sentenced to jail terms of between eight and 15 days since January 17 for taking part in rallies in the town of Baimak to support Alsynov.
Separately, local media reports on January 19 said Bashkir singer Altynai Valitov, who openly supported Alsynov, went incommunicado after his residence in Ufa was raided by security forces.
On January 17, Valitov posted a video statement on the Internet condemning Alsynov's incarceration and calling on Bashkirs and other indigenous peoples in Russia's ethnic republics to stage rallies to "defend their rights."
The next day, Valitov posted another video online appealing to Ufa residents to come to his residence because police officers had "forced their way" into his home.
He later wrote that police had left. The video was subsequently deleted and he disappeared from social media and did not answer calls from journalists.
The situation around Alsynov's trial got tense on January 15 when some 5,000 people gathered in front of a court in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence were expected to be announced. But the court postponed the announcement by two days to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the outcome of the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered again in front of the court, and after Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison, clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave the site. Bashkortostan officials said later that 40 people, including 22 law enforcement officers were injured in the violence.
Dozens of protesters were detained and the Investigative Committee said those in custody from the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges -- organizing and participating in mass unrest and using violence against law enforcement.
It was Bashkortostan's Kremlin-backed leader, Radiy Khabirov, who initiated the investigation of Alsynov, accusing him of "inciting ethnic hatred" as well as "calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities" and "discrediting Russia's armed forces."
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred, which stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino. In it, he criticized the local government’s plans to start mining gold near the village as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
On January 19, commenting on the situation in Bashkortostan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "there is no mass unrest" there.
"I would not agree with such a description as 'mass unrest and mass protests'...There are separate expressions [of such things] and they fall under the competence of local authorities and law enforcement entities," Peskov said.
With reporting by Baza and TASS
U.S. Conducts New Strikes Hitting Huthi Anti-Ship Missiles As Shipping Disruptions Grow
The U.S. launched new strikes against Huthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea on January 18 as growing tensions in the region's sea lanes disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks that could reignite inflation. The two Huthi anti-ship missiles targeted were being prepared to fire into the Red Sea and deemed "an imminent threat" to shipping and U.S. Navy vessels, the U.S. military said. Attacks by the Iran-allied Huthi rebels on ships in and around the Red Sea since November have already slowed trade between Asia and Europe.
Ukrainian Drone Sets Oil Depot On Fire In Russia's Bryansk Region, Says Governor
A Ukrainian drone on January 19 attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, in Russia's Bryansk region, sparking a fire at oil storage tanks before being shot down by Russian air defenses, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram. "An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems. During the destruction of the air target, ammunition was dropped on the Klintsy oil depot," Bogomaz wrote, adding that the blaze was being put out by firefighters. He said there were no human casualties. Social media footage purportedly showed a fire burning alongside what appeared to be storage tanks. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Pakistan Says 'No Desire' to Escalate Tensions With Iran
Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said his country "has no interest or desire" to escalate tensions with neighboring Iran after cross-border skirmishes this week killed at least 11 people on both sides.
Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes early on January 18 on alleged militant targets in Iran, an attack that Tehran said killed at least nine people, including six children and two women.
Jilani, who is heading the Foreign Ministry as part of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar's government, told his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during a call on January 19 that Pakistan targeted "terrorist camps" belonging to Baluch separatists "inside Iran."
"Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation," Jilani said, according to a short statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry after the call.
Later, Jilani emphasized the need for "closer cooperation on security issues" in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to a statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Amir-Abdollahian told Jilani that the two countries should "seriously pursue" cooperation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement, adding that Jilani had invited Amir-Abdollahian to make an "official visit" to Islamabad.
The strikes in Sistan-Baluchistan Province came after an attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on January 16 that killed two children. Tehran said it targeted the Sunni Baluch militant group Jaish al-Adl, which is designated as a terrorist entity by both Iran and the United States.
Jilani's comment comes as Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), which brings together the country’s top civilian and military figures, is set to convene a meeting on January 19 to discuss the standoff with Iran.
On January 18, Fidan spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who expressed his country's desire to "expand relations with neighboring countries."
In Zahedan, the capital of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan Province, protesters took to the streets after Friday Prayers on January 19 to condemn what they described as the "ethnic cleansing" of the Baluch people. Videos shared on social media by Haalvsh, a group that monitors rights violations in the impoverished province, showed protesters chanting against the Iranian leadership, the IRGC, and Pakistan.
The tit-for-tat strikes have plunged relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan into crisis and threatened to ignite a full-scale war in the volatile region, experts say.
Pakistan recalled its ambassador following Iran's strikes on January 16 and told the Iranian ambassador, who was in Tehran at the time, not to return to Islamabad.
While criticizing Islamabad for the scale of the attack, Iran's Foreign Ministry on January 18 appeared to try to allay concerns of rising tensions, striking a conciliatory tone in its statement by referring to Pakistan as a "friend and brother."
The porous, 900-kilometer border between Iran and Pakistan has proved difficult to control, allowing various militant groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
On January 16, Iraq also recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Iranian missiles also struck Idlib in Syria.
The IRGC said the attacks in Iraq and Syria had targeted "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal
Russia Rejects U.S. Arms Control Talks, Citing U.S. Support For Ukraine
Russia on January 18 rejected U.S.-Russian arms control talks because of U.S. support for Ukraine, a stance Washington said cast doubt on Moscow's openness to a successor to the last treaty limiting their strategic nuclear arsenals. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Washington had proposed separating the issues of Ukraine and the resumption of talks on arms control. Lavrov said the proposal was unacceptable to Russia because of the West's backing of Ukraine and accused the West of conducting a "hybrid war" against Moscow. However, he did not rule out the possibility of future arms control talks.
Bosnian High Court Finds Republika Srpska's Jail Terms For Defamation Unconstitutional
The Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina ruled on January 18 that recently added provisions of the Criminal Code of Republika Srpska criminalizing defamation in the majority Serb entity “are not unconstitutional” but at the same time said prison sentences in the controversial new law are unconstitutional.
The court struck down the article of the law that provides long prison terms for people convicted of violating the law. The prison terms ranged from three years for "gross disparagement" of Republika Srpska symbols to 15 years for more egregious violations.
The National Assembly of Republika Srpska passed amendments criminalizing defamation in July despite criticism from journalists and free speech advocates who said the changes would stifle freedom of speech.
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, a divisive figure who is also the leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), signed the amendments into law in August.
Some provisions of the legislation were watered down during debate in the legislature, but the sentences remained in the bill.
Denis Zvizdic, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Bosnian parliament, filed an appeal to annul the criminalization of defamation shortly after Dodik signed the amendments. He also requested a temporary measure suspending the law until the court ruled.
Zvizdic said the criminalization of defamation violates the provisions of Bosnia’s constitution that protect human rights and democratic principles. The change in the Criminal Code also violates the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, he said.
Zvizdic stressed in his appeal that criminalization of defamation would have negative consequences for freedom of speech in all of Bosnia, not just in Republika Srpska, and would make the work of the news media particularly difficult.
The amendments say that making malicious or untrue statements about a person amounts to defamation and that violators can be fined from 500 euros to 3,000 euros.
The European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe were among the groups that warned Republika Srpska against passing the amendments, also saying they threatened freedom of speech and freedom of expression.
Dodik, who has been pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies, said the aim of the amendments was to protect the interests of Republika Srpska and its government in the face of “special warfare” involving journalists.
Dodik currently faces charges related to allegations that he has defied the rulings of High Representative Christian Schmidt.
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visited Imprisoned Reporter Evan Gershkovich, Embassy Says
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Evan Gershkovich, the American reporter held in Moscow on espionage charges, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced. The embassy said on X, formerly Twitter, that Tracy visited the "wrongfully detained reporter in the Lefortovo pretrial detention center" on January 18. "Evan remains resilient and grateful for the support of friends, family and supporters," the embassy said. "We continue to call for Evan's immediate release." Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 in Yekaterinburg for allegedly spying, a charge he and his employer, The Wall Street Journal, vehemently deny.
NATO To Hold Biggest Drills Since Cold War With 90,000 Troops
NATO is launching its largest exercise since the Cold War, rehearsing how U.S. troops could reinforce European allies in countries bordering Russia and the alliance's eastern flank if a conflict were to flare up. Some 90,000 troops are to join the Steadfast Defender 2024 drills that will run through May, the alliance's top commander, U.S. Army General Chris Cavoli said on January 18. The drills will rehearse NATO's execution of its regional plans, Cavoli said, adding that the defense plans are the first the alliance has drawn up in decades and detail how it would respond to a Russian attack.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On U.A.E. Shipping Firm For Violating Russian Oil Price Cap
The U.S. Treasury Department on January 18 issued new Russian-related sanctions targeting a United Arab Emirates shipping company and 18 vessels that the department said have shipped Russian seaborne oil priced above the $60-per-barrel cap set by a U.S.-led international coalition.
The Treasury Department said in a news release that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the U.A.E.-based Hennesea Shipping Company, which it said was the "ultimate owner" of the 18 tankers.
OFAC previously identified one of the vessels, the HS Atlantica, as having transported Russian-origin crude oil priced above the $60 cap while using a U.S.-based provider of maritime services.
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries imposed the price cap on seaborne Russian crude oil in December 2022 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price cap aims to reduce the amount of oil revenues Russia can generate for use in the war while maintaining a stable global market.
The price cap works by prohibiting shippers, insurance, finance, and other services from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold at or below the $60 price cap. The world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, giving them leverage to set the price cap and make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price.
The Treasury Department said shortly before the price cap went into effect, Hennesea acquired older tankers that ship Russian crude oil and petroleum products. It added that tankers "ultimately owned" by Hennesea have repeatedly conducted port calls at Russian ports.
The sanctions against Hennesea block the company from dollar-based transactions by placing the firm on the Specially Designated Nationals list.
"Today’s actions once again demonstrate that anyone who violates the price cap will face the consequences," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. "No one should doubt our coalition's commitment to stopping those who help the Kremlin."
The Price Cap Coalition, which also includes the European Union and Australia, last month announced changes to its compliance regime that the Treasury Department said would make it harder for Russian exporters to bypass the cap. The coalition said then it would require Western maritime service providers to get "attestations" from other businesses that the Russian oil was sold under the cap each time they lift or load the oil, the Treasury Department said.
With reporting by Reuters
Stockholm Says Swedish-Iranian Man Detained in Iran
Iranian authorities arrested a Swedish-Iranian man in his 60s last year, Stockholm said on January 18, as tensions between the two countries continue to build.
Without identifying the man, Sweden said he had been arrested at the end of November 2023 "without a clear reason" and called for his release. Iran has not yet commented on the issue.
The news comes a day after the Swedish Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires and demanded the release of all Swedish prisoners "who are arbitrarily detained."
The unnamed man is the latest Swedish citizen to be arrested by the Islamic republic, which is accused by Western powers and rights groups of detaining foreign nationals to use as bargaining chips.
At least two other Swedish citizens are detained in Iran, including Ahmadreza Djalali, who also holds Iranian citizenship, and Johan Floderus, who worked for the European Union's diplomatic corps.
Djalili, a medical doctor, was arrested in 2016 and was sentenced to death in 2017 for allegedly spying for Israel, a charge he has denied. Floderus, who was detained in April 2022, is accused of the same charge and his trial is ongoing.
Iran is said to be trying to put pressure on Sweden to release Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian prison official who has been sentenced to life in prison for crimes committed during the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988. His appeal was rejected last month.
Iran warned that it "reserves the right to take appropriate measures" after a Swedish court of appeals upheld Nouri's sentence.
Tehran recalled its ambassador from Stockholm after Nouri's initial conviction in 2022. In 2023, it said it would not allow a new Swedish ambassador to enter the country in the wake of a Koran burning row.
With reporting by AP
Police Search Moscow Offices Of Wildberries Retailer Over Recent Warehouse Fire
Police searched the Moscow offices of Russia's largest online clothing retailer, Wildberries, confiscating documents related to the company's large warehouse near St. Petersburg that was burned to the ground in a fire last weekend, the SHOT Telegram channel linked to the government said on January 18. The RBK website said law enforcement also inspected fire safety in the offices. The January 13 fire destroyed Wildberries's 112,000-square-meter facility used as a warehouse in the town of Shushary. No casualties were reported. Wildberries was founded in 2004 by Tatyana and Vladislav Bakalchuk. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Estonia's Top Russian Orthodox Clergyman Told To Leave Country
Estonia has told the head of its branch of the Russian Orthodox Church to leave the country, calling him a threat to national security, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on January 18. Valeri Reshetnikov, who heads the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as Metropolitan Eugene, was refused an extension of his residence permit and will have to leave by February 6, ERR said, citing a Police and Border Guard spokesperson. The Estonian government has repeatedly asked Reshetnikov to "stop vindicating the Kremlin regime and Russia's military actions in his statements" but he failed to do this, the spokesperson said.
Shooter Of Enlistment Officer In Siberia Says He Was Tortured In Custody
Ruslan Zinin, who shot a military commissioner at an enlistment center in Siberia in 2022 amid protests against a mobilization to the war in Ukraine, told a court that he was tortured by police before investigators questioned him.
The Zona solidarnosti (Solidarity Zone) Telegram channel reported on January 17 that Zinin told the court during his testimony that his hands and legs had been cuffed for two days and two nights after his arrest on September 26, 2022, and that he "had to use the bathroom, eat, and sleep with hands and legs cuffed."
According to Zinin, he was psychologically and morally exhausted when the cuffs were finally removed right before an investigator questioned him.
He added that, because of his state of mind at the time, he was not able to give proper answers to the investigator's questions and the investigator "formulated the answers himself."
"Because of those two days and nights [being cuffed], I had to sign the protocol of the questioning, the text of which was crafted by the investigator, although the written text did not correspond to reality," Zinin said, though he has admitted to the shooting. He did not say what parts of the text were fabricated.
Zinin shot military commissioner Aleksandr Yeliseyev at a recruitment center in the city of Ust-Ilimsk as he was recruiting soldiers amid rising tensions over the Kremlin's unpopular mobilization to support the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yeliseyev was rushed to a hospital in grave condition but survived.
Zinin was initially charged with attempted murder, but in March the charge was changed to "a terrorist attack."
If convicted, Zinin faces up to 20 years in prison.
The mobilization to the war in Ukraine, announced by President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, was met with countrywide protests and the mass flight from Russia of men potentially eligible for military duty.
Thousands of people were detained in Russian towns and cities for protesting against the mobilization, while several military enlistment centers and other administrative buildings in the country have been targeted in arson attacks.
The largest protest against the mobilization took place in Makhachkala, the capital of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan.
With reporting by Zona solidarnosti
