Chief Of Russian Rights Group Memorial's Office In Daghestan 'Viciously Beaten'

A Russian rights activist says unknown attackers have attacked the chief of the Memorial Human Rights Center's office in the North Caucasus region of Daghestan in the latest assault on the members of the group.

Yekaterina Sokiryanskaya, the director of the Center for Analyses and Prevention of Conflicts in St. Petersburg, wrote on Facebook on March 28 that Sirazhudin Datsayev was hospitalized after he was knocked down by attackers who hit him on the head from behind and beat him "viciously."

The attack took place two months after a car belonging to Memorial's Daghestan office was torched by unknown attackers.

Moscow-based Memorial called that "an arson attack" and part of a “terror” campaign to chase the respected rights group out of the North Caucasus following the arrest of Oyub Titiyev, the chief of Memorial's office in another North Caucasus region, Chechnya

Titiyev was detained on January 9 by police who said they found marijuana in his car. Titiyev and Memorial said the drugs were planted.

Eight days after Titiyev's arrest, Memorial's office in the neighboring Ingushetia region was torched by unknown assailants.

Oleg Orlov, a leading member of Memorial, called the attacks targeting his group in Chechnya, Ingushetia, and Daghestan "parts of the same chain," adding that the organizers of the attacks "must be sought in the Chechen Republic."

Western governments and international organizations have voiced concern about Titiyev's case and called for his release.

The Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called Titiyev a "drug addict" and branded all human rights defenders "people without kinship, ethnicity, and religion."