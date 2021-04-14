Doxa Student Magazine In Moscow Raided By Police Over Navalny Protest Video

Moscow police have searched the offices and homes of editors of the student magazine Doxa over a January video related to unsanctioned rallies to protest the incarceration of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

The magazine said on Telegram that the searches were conducted on April 14 in the magazine's offices and the homes of Doxa editors Armen Aramyan, Vladimir Metyolkin, Natalya Tyshkevich and Alla Gutnikova.

Police told Leonid Solovyov, a lawyer for the Agora human rights group, that they plan to take Aramyan to the Investigative Committee for questioning.

Tyshkevich was informed that she is suspected of "violating the law on engaging minors in actions that might be dangerous."

According to Doxa, the searches were conducted over a video that the magazine deleted at the request of the Roskomnadzor media watchdog request in January.

The video was about students being warned about the possible repercussions they face for participating in unsanctioned rallies held on January 23 and January 31 against the arrest of Kremlin critic Navalny.

More than 10,000 supporters of Navalny were detained across Russia during and after the January rallies. Many of the detained were either fined or handed several-day jail terms. At least 90 were charged with criminal offenses; several have been fired by their employers.

Human rights groups have called on Moscow repeatedly to stop targeting journalists because they are covering the protests or expressing solidarity with protesters, since both are protected under the right to freedom of expression.

"Instead of targeting journalists, the authorities should hold accountable police who attack journalists and interfere with their work," Human Rights Watch said in a statement on February 3.

Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning in Siberia in August 2020 that several European laboratories concluded was from a military-grade chemical nerve agent.

Navalny has insisted that his poisoning was ordered directly by President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has denied.

In February, a Moscow court ruled that, while in Germany, Navalny had violated the terms of parole from an old embezzlement case that is widely considered as being politically motivated. Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from the case was converted to a jail term, though the court said he will serve 2 1/2 years in prison given the amount of time he had been held in detention.

With reporting by Meduza