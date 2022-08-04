U.S. Basketball Star Griner Says She Made 'Honest Mistake,' Prosecutors Seek 9 1/2 Years

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner says she made an "honest mistake" by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil into Russia as prosecutors requested that a court sentence her to 9 1/2 years in prison on drug-smuggling charges.

In her final statement to the court on August 4, the two-time Olympic champion said that she did not intend to break the law, and that her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities, while her lawyer asked the court to treat Griner leniently.

Prosecutors made the request at a court hearing in the Moscow suburb of Khimki. The maximum sentence on such charges is 10 years. The court said it would hand down its verdict at 5:45 p.m. Moscow time.

"I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime," Griner said.

"I have never meant to hurt anybody, to put in jeopardy the Russian population, to break laws," she said, adding that she hopes politics won't play a part in the court's decision on the case.

The two-time Olympic champion has been detained in Russia since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

The case comes during the most strained U.S.-Russian relations since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis and has put U.S. President Joe Biden under pressure to intervene on behalf of Americans detained in Russia, including Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The U.S. government has deemed both of them to have been "wrongfully detained."

Detained en route to join her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, after a brief trip home to the United States, Griner has pleaded guilty to the charge being in possession of the cannabis-oil cartridges, saying she must have accidentally packed them while rushing to the airport for her flight to Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on July 29 to discuss a possible prisoner swap that could include Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.