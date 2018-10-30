Russia Honors Victims Of Soviet-Era Political Repressions

Russians across the country are honoring the millions of victims of Soviet-time political repression.

The event, called the Bell of Memory, started near the Wall of Grief memorial in Moscow on October 30 and will last until 10 p.m. local time (1900 GMT/UTC), the Presidential Human Rights Council said on its website.

Council chief Mikhail Fedotov, former Russian Human Rights Commissioner Vladimir Lukin, Gulag History Museum Director Roman Romanov, and Memorial society head Yan Rachinsky opened a ceremony by striking a piece of rail hanging on a chain, which represents the symbolic bell at the Memorial.

Fedotov said that October 30 had been chosen as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in 1991 because on that day in 1974 political prisoners in the Soviet Union penal camps in the regions of Perm and Mordovia started a mass hunger strike.

People are leaving flowers and candles at the site.

Similar actions are being held in other Russian cities and towns.

On October 29, thousands of people took part in a daylong ceremony in Moscow and other Russian cities called Returning the Names.

Participants -- relatives of the dead, rights activists, and others -- read aloud the names, ages, occupations, and the dates of executions of an estimated 1 million or more Soviet citizens killed by the communist regime in 1937-38.

With reporting by Interfax