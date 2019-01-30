Russian Court To Issue Sentence For Danish Jehovah's Witness

A Russian court was scheduled to hand down its sentence against a Danish man for his affiliation with the Jehovah’s Witnesses, the U.S.-based denomination deemed by Russia to be extremist.



The January 30 decision by a district court in the southern city of Oryol will reportedly be the first such sentence to be issued against a Jehovah's Witness since Russia's Supreme Court classified the group as extremist two years ago.



Earlier this month, a prosecutor asked the court to sentence Dennis Christensen to 6 1/2 years in prison.



Christensen, 46, was detained by police in May 2017.



Headquartered in New York state, the Jehovah's Witnesses organization has long been viewed with suspicion for their positions on military service, voting, and government authority in general. The group says it has around 170,000 adherents in Russia.



In its 2017 ruling, the Supreme Court ordered the seizure of its property and effectively banning worshipers from the country.



More than 100 criminal cases have been opened against followers in Russia and some of their publications have been listed as banned extremist literature.



Some of the criminal case brought before the Supreme Court by prosecutors hinged on Russian-language Bible translations by the organization.



Freedom of religion is formally guaranteed in Russia but legislation sets out Orthodox Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism as the country's four traditional religions, and smaller denominations such as Baptists, Pentecostalists, Mormons, and others, frequently face discrimination.



During the trial, Christensen, who denied the charges, said the case against him had echoes of the Stalin-era.



"I'm afraid that history is now repeating itself," Christiansen told Reuters. "I'm afraid that it's actually like Stalin has come back."

