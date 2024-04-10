News
'Very Tense': Anger Rises To Surface Over Government Response To Kazakh, Russian Floods
Floodwaters continue to submerge large areas of southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan with officials predicting the worse is yet to come as a massive snowmelt amid unseasonably warm temperatures forced tens of thousands from their homes.
Dozens of towns, villages, and cities near the Ural River, Europe's third-longest, which burst its banks sending water cascading through the Russian city of Orenburg and the Kazakh city of Oral to the south.
The Orenburg regional administration said in a statement on April 10 that more than 7,700 residents and hundreds of domestic animals have been evacuated from districts affected by the floods, while about 13,000 private houses and about 15,000 households remain under water.
While the water level in the city of Orsk, where at least five people died during the floods after a local dam ruptured three times since last week, has started to go down, the region's government said the situation will remain complicated until at least April 25.
WATCH: Kazakh officials say nearly 100,000 people have now been evacuated due to flooding in the Central Asian country. Drone footage captured by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service captured the scale of the devastation to communities and property, while a social media video captured the joy of an evacuee reunited with his dog.
The Kremlin gave a starker outlook on the situation, saying it was "very, very tense" and likely to worsen.
"The water is continuing to rise. Large [amounts of] water are coming to new regions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
In Kazakhstan, floods continue in several regions in the north that border Russia.
Officials said on April 10 that just over 96,000 people had been evacuated since the start of the floods last week, an increase of 10,000 from a day earlier.
Anger over the government's response has started to build, with residents of the Zhylyoi district in the western Kazakh region of Atyrau picketing the local government building in the town of Kulsary, demanding financial assistance to cover damages caused by the high waters.
The protesters said they are skeptical of the local government's decision to postpone mortgage payments for two months for residents whose houses have been damaged by the floods.
"The postponement of the mortgage payment for two months means we'll have to pay it back later with a higher interest rate. This is what exactly we faced during the COVID period. Forgive our home loans completely as we all are drowning not only in water but in debt, as well," one of the picketers, Zhanar Shudabaeva, told RFE/RL.
Local pensioner Quttybai Aiteshov told RFE/RL that although his house is debt free, he is afraid that due to the scale of the floods, he will be unable to repair his house since his monthly pension is too low to cover the costs.
The governor of the North Kazakhstan region, Ghauez Nurmukhambetov, issued a statement on April 10 warning that "a huge amount of water is coming" to the region via the Esil River and will reach the regional capital, Pertropavl, and dozens of local towns and villages in "a day or two."
Compounding the situation for those who are seeking shelter, cold weather is forecast in several regions for the rest of the week.
One resident said they were concerned over health conditions after the flood waters recede.
"We saw the bodies of buried people washed out of their graves. Many people who died of COVID were buried there. What about the tap water we use now? The local administration has not told us if it is safe to use the tap water. After the floods are over, will it be safe from a sanitary point of view to stay in the districts affected by the floods? I have a 2-month-old daughter," the young man said.
With reporting by Tengrinews
Igor Girkin, Imprisoned Russian Nationalist, Plans To Join Troops Invading Ukraine
Russian nationalist Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), who was sentenced to four years in prison in January on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities, will apply to join Russian troops invading Ukraine, his lawyer told the RBK news agency on April 10.
Igor Molokhov said that at the moment his client is working on the cancellation of his sentence. The former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine has appealed against his imprisonment. A hearing is scheduled for May 15 in a Moscow court.
According to Molokhov, a written consent of a Russian military unit to make Girkin a commander of one of its platoons has been attached to his client's appeal papers.
Girkin's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, confirmed that her husband plans to join Russian troops invading Ukraine, adding that a military unit's consent to have him had been obtained in January.
Russian law does not allow persons convicted of extremism to have contracts with the Defense Ministry. However, Girkin's defense team hopes that either Girkin's conviction will be canceled or President Vladimir Putin will grant him clemency.
The 53-year-old was arrested in July 2023 after strongly criticizing Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion. He accused the Kremlin leader of “cowardly mediocrity” and described him as a “nonentity.”
He has also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for making "mistakes" in the invasion and accused him and Putin of “incompetence.”
Girkin last year even called on Putin to transfer power to “someone truly capable and responsible.”
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin has also argued for a total military mobilization to ensure Russian victory in the war.
Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people onboard died in the attack.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds were Dutch.
Russia has denied any involvement in the downing of the plane.
With reporting by RBK
Russia Investigates Online Post By Journalist In Exile
The Russian government-linked Baza Telegram channel said on April 10 that the Investigative Committee had launched a probe against Zalina Marshenkulova, a self-exiled activist journalist, on a charge of justifying terrorism. The charge stems from Marshenkulova's online post last year in which she called the death of pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in a blast in a restaurant in St. Petersburg after an explosive device in a gift handed to him detonated, "appropriate." Marshenkulova, a native of Russia's mostly Muslim Kabardino-Balkaria region, has a Telegram channel, Women's Power, with around 30,000 subscribers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Romania Cancels Showing Of 2 Russian Movies
Romania's Culture Ministry has canceled the showing of two Russian movies in Bucharest cinemas after RFE/RL publicized an initiative by the Russian Center -- an institution that ostensibly promotes Russian culture in NATO member Romania -- to show films dedicated to a celebration of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's first flight into space on April 12, 1961. "It's unacceptable that such obvious propaganda productions sponsored by the Russian state be shown in public cinemas," Culture Minister Raluca Turcan said on April 10. The movies, The Challenge (2023), and Spacewalk (2017), are considered Russian propaganda vehicles by critics. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here and here.
Russian Space Agency Scrubs Launch Of Rocket For Second Day In A Row
Russia's space agency scrapped the launch of a heavy-lift rocket from a new facility for the second day in a row. The last-minute decision by Roskosmos to postpone the Angara A5 launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome is likely to add to questions about Russia's troubled space program. Officials say they plan to try again on April 11 to launch the rocket from Vostochny, whose construction has been plagued by cost-overruns and corruption. The Angara, which has flown three previous test missions, is intended to replace an older rocket design in use since the 1960s.
Russia Seeks To Recruit 400,000 Contract Soldiers This Year, U.K. Says
Russia is aiming to sign up 400,000 contract soldiers this year to beef up its forces that have suffered huge losses in the Ukraine war, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on April 10. Russian troops in Ukraine consist of contract soldiers and some reservists who were mobilized in late 2022, it said. Conscript soldiers, who are not legally involved in the war, are pressured to sign up as contract soldiers, thus becoming eligible to be sent to the front line. Losses among contract soldiers, or volunteers, are likely more tolerable for the Russian public, it said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
At Least 5 Iranian Officers Dead In Clash With Militants In Restive Southeast
At least five Iranian law enforcement officers were killed in clashes with the Jaish al-Adl militant group in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan amid a surge of violence across the restive region.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported on April 9 that along with the death of the five officers, the confrontation left several wounded. The agency added that Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Telegram channel of the Baluch Activists Campaign and Haalvsh said the armed confrontation followed an attack on three military vehicles in the cities of Sib and Suran.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, has put the death toll of law enforcement personnel at six.
Sib and Suran, the location of the clash, is situated in the southeast of Iran bordering Pakistan, a region that has been troubled by insurgency and cross-border violence. It has seen an uptick in recent weeks, with a surge of assaults on military and law enforcement sites leading to the deaths of dozens of individuals.
Jaish al-Adl said in a statement it was responsible for the incident, claiming it targeted "an operational intelligence unit along with special forces." The group has been declared a terrorist organization by Iran and several Western countries, including the United States, due to its militant opposition to the Iranian government.
According to the Baluch Activists Campaign, sources indicated that Jaish al-Adl militants used silencers during the attack to try and avoid alerting security officers in the area that a clash was taking place.
On April 4, Jaish al-Adl launched attacks in Chabahar and Rask resulting in the death of 16 military forces, one of the deadliest clashes in recent months. Local media reported the battle lasted over 14 hours and also resulted in at least 18 casualties among Jaish al-Adl members.
Members of the Baluch minority, many of whom are Sunni Muslims in Shi'ite-majority Iran, have long faced disproportionate discrimination and violence at the hands of the authorities.
The area has also long been a key transit route for narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan to the West and beyond.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Shopping mall cameras record Vladimir Jovancic speaking with Srdjan Lolic
Russia Accuses Ukrainian Gas Company Linked To Biden’s Son Of Financing Terror
Russia's top investigative body said it had opened a probe into a Ukrainian company that formerly had ties to the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in what likely is an effort to spread disinformation in the midst of the heated U.S. presidential election campaign.
The Investigative Committee said on April 9 that it was launching its investigation into Burisma Holdings and its alleged involvement in the financing of terrorist activities in Russia by "senior officials of the United States and NATO countries." The committee said several Russian lawmakers had requested the probe.
Burisma Holdings is a Ukrainian oil and gas company whose board of directors included Hunter Biden between 2014 and 2019.
The company has been at the center of unproven allegations for years by Republican lawmakers in the United States and others, who have claimed that then-Vice President Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire Ukraine's prosecutor-general as a way to protect Burisma's principal owner.
The allegations have been repeatedly debunked, and outright refuted by some of the shady U.S. businessman who played a key role in spreading the original claims.
Donald Trump's first impeachment as president in 2019 was sparked by a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump appeared to condition U.S. military aid on Zelenskiy ordering a criminal investigation of Biden.
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the time told Democratic lawmakers that Trump's allies had pushed Zelenskiy to "publicly commit to investigations of Burisma."
Republican lawmakers who now control the House of Representatives made Burisma central to a push to try and impeach Biden. That effort all but collapsed in February when a key witness who claimed Joe and Hunter Biden had each accepted bribes of $5 million from Burisma was charged with making up the claims and lying to the FBI.
The allegation that "senior officials of the United States and NATO countries" were involved in financing terrorism inside Russia echoes a string of eyebrow-raising claims from Russian officials in the aftermath of the terror attack on Crocus City Hall last month, in which more than 140 people were killed.
A branch of Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility, but Russian officials have repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that Ukraine and the United States were involved.
Asked about the Investigative Committee report on April 10, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan called it "nonsense."
"Russia knows that it was ISIS that carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow," he said.
2 Russians Jailed For Attempting To Join Legion Fighting For Ukraine
A military court in Russia on April 10 sentenced two men to nine years in prison each in separate cases for their plans to join the Freedom of Russia legion fighting with Ukraine against Russian forces. Vsevolod Kulikov, 19, from the western city of Lipetsk, was convicted of attempted arson on a military airport and attempted high treason. Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, from Tatarstan, was found guilty of attempted high treason. Almost 100 investigations on treason charges were launched in Russia in 2023 -- the highest number in post-Soviet Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Helicopter Downed In Crimea, Ukrainian Navy Says
A Russian Ka-27 helicopter was destroyed in Ukraine's Moscow-occupied Crimea region, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk wrote on Facebook on April 10. "Minus [one] Russian Ka-27 in Crimea. Been looking for something. Found it," Pletenchuk wrote without giving further details. "I am not yet ready to provide verified information on this matter," Pletenchuk later told RFE/RL. Russia did not comment on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently verified. The Ka-27 is an anti-submarine helicopter developed during Soviet times. In February, the Ukrainian military reported the destruction of a Russian K-52 attack helicopter in the Avdiyivka area of Donetsk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Russian Anti-War Lawmaker Reportedly Wanted In Murder Case
The Kommersant newspaper quoted sources on April 10 as saying that Magomed Gadzhiyev, a self-exiled former member of Russia's State Duma, is wanted on a charge of ordering the assassination of Maksud Sadikov, the rector of the Institute of Theology and International Relations, and his driver in Daghestan in 2011. In February, the Interior Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. In May 2023, the Justice Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its "foreign agents" registry over publicly supporting Ukraine and saying that while outside of Russia, he is "ready to cooperate with Western nations' secret services in exchange for citizenship." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Court Says Bloc Failed To Justify Inclusion Of Russian Tycoons Fridman, Aven On Sanctions List
The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven should not have been included on a sanctions list for the period of February 2022 to March 2023. The two tycoons, who founded Russia's Alfa Bank, were placed on the bloc's sanctions list for being close to President Vladimir Putin and for financing the Kremlin's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. The court said none of the reasons given by the European Council for the inclusion of the two men on the list were "sufficiently substantiated." In March 2023, the EU reimposed the restrictive measures on the two men. They have lodged a separate legal appeal against that action.
Russia Resumes Intense Shelling Of Kharkiv, Killing Teenager
Russian troops resumed the shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing a teenager and wounding two others, regional officials said, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the area.
"Around 2 p.m. on April 10, the Russian military shelled Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka areas of the Kharkiv district. A 14-year-old girl died as a result of shelling in Lyptsi," Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
"At least two more people were wounded; a 33-year-old employee of a pharmacy, who received shrapnel injuries, and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalized," Synyehubov wrote, adding that the Russian military also launched two guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Vovchansk.
"As a result of the strikes, a polyclinic was completely destroyed. At the moment, we know of one victim: a 34-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was hospitalized," he said.
Russian attacks on Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border, have intensified in recent weeks. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said recently that Russian troops often fire S-300s at Kharkiv from the Belgorod region of Russia, and these missiles reach the city in 40 seconds. Iranian-made Shahed drones are also being used more and more often.
Ukraine is struggling to protect its cities from incoming Russian missiles, drones, and bombs amid shortages of crucial ammunition and air-defense systems.
The latest attacks came after Zelenskiy visited the Kharkiv region to inspect defensive fortifications and issue another appeal for more military aid from Ukraine’s Western backers.
"The Kharkiv region is a very important area. We have to be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves," Zelensky said in a statement on the president’s website.
Synyehubov said that the fortifications consist of an extensive system of trenches, dugouts, and other types of shelters. Blockades being set up in the region include rows of concrete pyramids known as dragon's teeth and anti-tank ditches.
Earlier on April 10, the Ukrainian Air Force said its defense systems shot down 14 out of the 17 drones launched by Russia at the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, adding that in Odesa, two Russian cruise missiles were also destroyed.
Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper separately said that energy infrastructure objectives were targeted by Russian drones and ballistic missiles.
WATCH: Peter Pellegrini's election win on April 6 gave Slovakia a Russian-friendly president whose views are in line with those of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. But analysts say that does not necessarily mean the country will stop providing weapons to Ukraine which has been a boon to Slovakia's defense industry.
Two people were wounded and damage was caused to critical transport and logistics infrastructure by falling debris, Kiper said. Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that five Ukrainian drones were downed over the Bryansk region by its air-defense forces.
Separately, the Ukrainian Navy said a Russian Ka-27 helicopter was destroyed in Moscow-occupied Crimea.
"Minus [one] Russian Ka-27 in Crimea. Been looking for something. Found it," Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk wrote on Facebook on April 10, without giving further details.
"I am not yet ready to provide verified information on this matter," Pletenchuk later told RFE/RL.
Russia did not comment on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently verified. The Ka-27 helicopter is an anti-submarine aircraft developed during Soviet times.
In February, the Ukrainian military reported the destruction of a Russian K-52 attack helicopter in Avdiyivka area of Donetsk.
Armenian Foreign Minister To Skip CIS Gathering
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not attend an upcoming meeting of his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a Foreign Ministry spokesperson has announced.
The session of the CIS Council is scheduled to be held in Minsk on April 12.
The CIS is a Moscow-led grouping of former Soviet republics that was set up immediately after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Georgia and Ukraine, both victims of Russian aggression, have already quit the CIS while Moldova, having suspended its de facto participation, has said it plans to quit the organization by the end of this year.
Armenia has long been a close ally of Russia but has in recent months taken steps to distance itself from that alliance, apparently angered by what it saw as a lack of support from Moscow during the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian government has also criticized Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war for failing to stop Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September 2023 that ended with Baku regaining control over the breakaway region that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenians' control.
Mirzoyan's decision to skip the CIS gathering comes several days after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian held a trilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels. The meeting was focused on efforts to increase Armenia's resilience and diversify its economy, which is heavily dependent on Russia.
Russia denounced the Brussels meeting, accusing the West of trying to oust it from the South Caucasus.
Russian news agency TASS said that Armenia will be represented by a deputy minister at the meeting in Minsk, but the information could not be independently confirmed.
Armenia already lowered the level of its participation in CIS gatherings last week, when it sent a peacekeeping brigade commander to a meeting of CIS chiefs of staff in Moscow.
Blinken, Cameron Urge Congress To Pass Aid For Ukraine, Calling It Critical For World Security
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged Congress on April 9 to approve new military aid for Ukraine, saying the stalled funding was critical for U.S., European, and world security. Speaking after a meeting at the State Department, Blinken repeated long-standing appeals for lawmakers to unblock the assistance that President Joe Biden has sought for months, while Cameron said he would make the same case in meetings on Capitol Hill. Cameron is the latest foreign government official to urge U.S. lawmakers to act swiftly to approve the assistance amid increasing concern over the Washington's role.
Russian Soldier Who Fled War In Ukraine Captured In Armenia
Russian military police have captured a Russian soldier in Armenia wanted in his homeland for refusing to fight in Ukraine, according to the Vanadzor branch of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly.
Ani Chatinian, a lawyer for the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly, said the organization learned of the arrest of Anatoly Shchetinin on April 9 and was trying to prevent him from being sent to Russia.
Shchetinin was detained on the territory of a Russian military base in Armenia's northwestern city of Gyumri and preparations were under way to fly him to Russia, according to human rights activists.
Artur Sakunts, the head of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly office in the Armenian city of Vanadzor, told the publication that first reported Shchetinin's arrest that it was unknown under what circumstances he was detained. In a statement, the organization said that the "abduction" of the soldier violated Armenian law.
The case is similar to one last year involving Russian citizen Dmitry Setrakov, who fled Russia to avoid mobilization to the war in Ukraine. Setrakov was detained in November.
Rights watchdogs said at the time that Setrakov was detained by Russian military police on Armenian territory.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, in an interview with France 24 in February, expressed concern over the detention of Setrakov, calling it "an abduction" and saying "we cannot tolerate illegal actions on our territory."
Setrakov deserted from the Russian Army and was also detained in Gyumri. Twelve days after his arrest, he was taken to Russia.
Chatinian said the actions of the Russians in both cases were "unauthorized and criminal."
"We've sent a report to the Prosecutor-General's Office about the crime," Chatinian said. The report says Russian law enforcement agencies in the territory under the jurisdiction of Armenia "have no jurisdiction to carry out such an operation, and Anatoly Shchetinin should be transferred immediately to law enforcement agencies in Armenia."
Shchetinin's reason for refusing to fight is unknown. It is also not known how he arrived in Armenia and whether he was conscripted into the military or volunteered to fight.
What happened both in the case of Setrakov and in Shchetinin's case is illegal and exaggerates the scope of the powers of the Russian military, Chatinian stressed.
She added that lawyers must act very quickly to avoid repeating what happened to Setrakov, who was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and is now in the fourth month of that sentence in a prison in Rostov.
- By Current Time
Russian Anti-War Activist Demidenko 'Committed Suicide,' Prison Officials Say
Russian anti-war activist Aleksandr Demidenko, whose death in custody last week was announced to his family by his lawyer on April 8, committed suicide while in pretrial detention, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service told the Bel.Ru Telegram channel. The Russian media website IStories said Demidenko's family had yet to see his body. The 61-year-old activist, who openly protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine and helped hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the Belgorod region to return to Ukraine, was arrested in October 2023. He was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail for drinking alcohol in public. Police later charged him with illegal weapon possession. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Zelenskiy Inspects Fortifications In Kharkiv, Urges Western Partners To Send More Aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 9 visited the Kharkiv region to inspect defensive fortifications and issue another appeal for more military aid from Ukraine's Western backers in light of daily shelling of the region by the Russian military.
"Kharkiv region is a very important area. We have to be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves," Zelensky said in a statement on his website.
Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that the fortifications consisted of an extensive system of trenches, dugouts, and other types of shelters. Blockades being set up in the region include rows of concrete pyramids known as dragon's teeth, and anti-tank ditches.
Ukraine will do everything it can to better protect the city from Russian attacks, Zelenskiy said, adding that the military leadership had a solution to strengthen Kharkiv's air defenses.
Later on April 9, the U.S. State Department announced an emergency $138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Hawk medium-range, surface-to-air missile systems, which provide air defense.
The announcement came after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a congressional hearing that without Washington's support, the United States risks that Ukraine will fall to Russia.
"Ukraine matters, and the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine will have global implications for our national security as well," Austin said.
Both the State Department and Defense Department have been pushing Congress to pass a $60 billion aid package that has been stalled in the U.S. Congress for months amid domestic political wrangling.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Kharkiv have intensified in recent weeks. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said recently that Russian troops often fire S-300s at Kharkiv from the Belgorod region of Russia, and these missiles reach the city in 40 seconds. Iranian-made Shahed drones are also being used more and more often.
Ukraine is struggling to protect its cities from incoming Russian missiles, drones, and bombs amid shortages of crucial ammunition and air-defense systems.
WATCH: At least one woman was killed and three others wounded in the Ukrainian town of Bilopillya, in the Sumy region, after the Russian military dropped four guided bombs in the center of the town, local officials said on April 8.
Zelenskiy has been demanding on an almost daily basis that Kyiv's Western backers increase their supplies of arms.
"Kharkiv needs robust defense. There is a solution to Russia's constant terror. We need air-defense systems and missiles for them," Zelenskiy said earlier.
"The world has no right to remain indifferent while Russia deliberately destroys the city day after day and kills people in their homes," he said.
Zelenskiy held meetings during his visit to Kharkiv on the defense of critical infrastructure and the functioning of energy systems in the Kharkiv region.
He met with the commander of the air force, General Mykola Oleshchuk, to discuss "the organization of a new scheme for the protection of Kharkiv from the air with the involvement of additional air defense equipment."
He also met with Synyehubov, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, chairman of Ukrenerho, who reported on the consequences of Russian shelling on energy generating capacities and the current situation with electricity supply.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said there were 66 combat clashes during the day on the front line. It said the situation in the north "did not change significantly during the day."
In eastern Donetsk, Russian forces continued their attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses in several comminities west of Avdiyivka, and in southern Kherson region, the General Staff said Russian forces continue to try to knock Ukrainian forces from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper River.
Ukraine's air force said earlier it destroyed all 20 drones launched by Russia early on April 9 at seven of its regions -- Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsya, and Lviv.
Russia's Defense Ministry meanwhile said its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian anti-ship Neptune missile over the Black Sea and four drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.
Neither report could be independently confirmed immediately.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Armenian Opposition Has Concerns After Parliament Holds Closed-Door Border Session
Members of the opposition in Armenia's parliament said their concerns over negotiations with Azerbaijan on border-delimitation issues were not allayed by government officials during a special session held at their initiative on April 9.
After the 90-minute meeting, Taguhi Tovmasian, a member of the Pativ Unem faction, told reporters that she actually learned "nothing new" on the border-delimitation process.
The pro-government majority in parliament approved holding the meeting with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian behind closed doors.
This prompted Tovmasian to say it took place "under the smokescreen of secrecy" as the government "once again tried to impart some mysteriousness to their actions."
She said the concern was that "after [what happened] to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenian), the Republic of Armenia is in serious danger."
Baku and Yerevan have been conducting negotiations over their respective borders for decades, but the process took on new urgency after Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh amid a swift military offensive in September 2023.
Unlike in the past, the talks are now being conducted one-on-one without Russian, U.S., or EU mediators.
Mirzoyan said on April 6 that Yerevan and Baku had agreed several times at top-level meetings on recognizing each other's territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, but the Azerbaijanis showed a "reluctance" when it is placed in a draft treaty.
Ishkhan Saghatelian, a member of the Hayastan faction, claimed that the closed-door meeting again showed that "there is no real border delimitation and demarcation work" and "no real Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations."
He claimed "new demands for capitulation" are being presented by Azerbaijan and the current authorities "intend to yield" to them.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his team have repeatedly refuted opposition claims that Yerevan is going to cede any part of the internationally recognized territory of Armenia to Baku.
Mirzoyan and Grigorian did not talk to the media after the session. Grigorian told RFE/RL prior to the meeting that there was still no final decision on starting the delimitation process in Armenia's northeastern Tavush Province.
"The decision to start the delimitation from that part can be made when there is a consensus on the rest of the fundamental issues," he said.
Talks about the start of the border delimitation and demarcation process in Tavush began in March, when Pashinian traveled to the province to meet with residents of local communities situated next to four villages that used to be part of Soviet Azerbaijan but have been under Armenian military control since the 1990s.
Pashinian signaled his readiness to accept Baku's demands for Armenian withdrawal from those villages but did not make their handover conditional on the liberation of any Armenian territory occupied by Azerbaijani forces in the early 1990s and 2021-22. He said Azerbaijan would go to war unless Armenia handed those territories back.
The statement prompted strong condemnation from opposition leaders and serious concern from residents of several Tavush villages that would be affected by the withdrawal.
The villagers said they would lose access to their land, have trouble communicating with the rest of the country, and be far more vulnerable to Azerbaijani attacks.
During a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported by Pashinian's office on April 9, he said that Armenia was ready for solutions "based on the principles agreed on October 6, 2022, in Prague, on May 14 and July 15, 2023, in Brussels, as well as on October 5, 2023, in Granada."
Pashinian has said the principles concern mutual recognition of territorial integrity and borders, border delimitation based on a 1991 declaration signed by a dozen former Soviet republics including Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the sovereign jurisdictions of the states over transportation links passing through their territories.
"Pashinian considered any attempt to distort these principles unacceptable," the statement said.
The closed-door Armenian parliament session came amid heightened tensions at the border with Azerbaijan. The Armenian Defense Ministry released three statements during the day denying Baku's claims that Armenian armed forces had fired at Azerbaijani Army positions.
At the same time, the ministry accused Azerbaijani armed forces of firing at Armenian positions.
The Armenian Interior Ministry reported more damage to a house in the southern village of Tegh as a result of "sporadic gunfire" by Azerbaijani forces.
With reporting by Shoghik Galstian
- By Todd Prince
U.S. Lawmakers Call For Kara-Murza's Release, Say Russian Prisoner 'Not Forgotten'
WASHINGTON -- Two years after Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza's arrest and conviction on terrorist charges viewed as politically motivated, U.S. lawmakers say they haven't forgotten their "friend."
At an April 9 conference in Washington organized to coincide with the anniversary of Kara-Murza’s arrest, the lawmakers said they will fight for him until he is released and called on the State Department to declare him wrongfully detained.
"We will continue to advocate for his immediate and unconditional release for as long as it takes," Representative Jim McGovern (Democrat-Massachusetts), co-chair of the Congressional Human Rights Commission.
"We will continue to raise our voices. We will continue to have gatherings like this all throughout the country and all throughout the world," he told those gathered, including Kara-Murza’s wife, Yevgenia, and two children.
Kara-Murza was arrested on April 11, 2022, upon his return to Russia following talks in the United States and Europe where he called President Vladimir Putin a war criminal for his decision to invade Ukraine.
Putin in March 2022 outlawed criticism of the war -- which he calls a "special military operation" -- and the armed forces as part of a sweeping post-invasion crackdown on freedoms.
A court sentenced Kara-Murza, 43, to a quarter-century in prison, the longest jail term handed to a Kremlin opponent in post-Soviet Russia and one more reminiscent of Stalinist times. The long sentence is symbolic of the harsher pivot Putin has taken since launching the war.
U.S. lawmakers, who were joined at the conference by European ambassadors, expressed deep concern about Kara-Murza's fate in prison, highlighting the death of fellow opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in an Arctic prison in unclear circumstances in February.
Navalny, 47, was serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges he and Western officials say were politically motivated.
"Russian prisons are notorious for their death toll," McGovern said. "Sitting in a Siberian prison, Vladimir's health is at risk. His life is a risk. And those in Russia with hope for a better future should not have to lose another leader to Putin's fear and paranoia."
Latvian Ambassador to the United States Maris Selga called on Western countries, especially the United States, to continue to support Ukraine militarily, saying Moscow's defeat is critical to ushering in the democratic Russia that Kara-Murza is fighting for.
"As we support him and condemn his imprisonment, we must remain committed to stopping Putin and hold him accountable. This includes by supporting Ukraine in every way possible necessary until they achieve victory," Selga said.
Representative Steve Cohen (Democrat-Tennessee), a member of the Congressional Helsinki Commission on human rights, expressed frustration that the State Department hasn't declared Kara-Murza wrongfully detained despite multiple requests.
"We have written and we have written and we have written" to the State Department, he said.
RFE/RL has also pushed the State Department to designate its journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been jailed in Russia since last year, as wrongfully detained without success.
When a person is declared wrongfully detained, it activates various State Department offices and other U.S. government agencies to work together with colleagues inside and outside the government to develop a strategy to secure their release.
Sonata Coulter, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing policy toward Russia and Central Europe, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and other international organizations consistently raise Kara-Murza's case.
She did not comment on whether the State Department will declare him wrongfully detained. She said Kara-Murza was one of about 700 political prisoners in Russia.
"Russia's internal repression enables its external aggression. These are inextricably linked, and we cannot address one without the other," she said.
James Roscoe, deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Washington, also said that U.K. diplomats continued to raise Kara-Murza's case with Russian officials in Moscow and at the United Nations. Kara-Murza is a dual Russian and British citizen but has spent much time in the United States, where his wife and children live.
Kara-Murza played a leading role alongside his mentor, Boris Nemtsov -- who was assassinated in 2015 -- in persuading the U.S. Congress to pass groundbreaking sanctions legislation that targets corrupt officials and human rights abusers in Russia, including people close to Putin.
Kara-Murza believes he was deliberately poisoned twice in Russia as retribution for his lobbying for the legislation. Tests of his tissue samples conducted by FBI and U.S. federal research laboratories were unable to determine what caused his illnesses, but the FBI, whose director was directly involved, said it had investigated the matter "as a case of intentional poisoning."
In a sign of the legislation's power to inflict economic pain, the Kremlin lobbied hard to prevent its passage and later sought its repeal.
Kara-Murza returned to Russia despite pleas by U.S. lawmakers and others not to. He told them he was a Russian politician and must be in the country to have an impact.
Since his arrest and conviction, he has been moved around in prison. In January, he was transferred to a punitive cell unit in a Siberian prison.
Unlike in regular parts of prisons where inmates can move around, work, visit a library or prayer rooms, or engage in other leisure activities, those incarcerated in punitive cells are isolated from the rest of the correctional facility.
His interaction with the outside world is through his lawyer.
"The worst fear of a political prisoner is to be forgotten," Cohen told the audience. Kara-Murza "has not been forgotten."
Nobel Laureate Byalyatski's Condition Worsens After 1,000 Days In Belarusian Prison, Wife Says
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski marked his 1,000th day in prison in Belarus on April 9 amid increasing fears about his deteriorating health, his wife said. Natallya Pinchuk told AP that Byalyatski, 61, had been in solitary confinement for the past half-year despite chronic illnesses. She said she had learned from people who have left the prison that his condition is continuing to worsen. She urged the United Nations to "act more actively" to help Byalyatski, who is serving a 10-year sentence linked to his human rights activities, and other political prisoners in Belarus.
Chechen Woman's Disappearance Investigated As Possible Murder, Rights Group Says
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating the disappearance of a Chechen woman who was forcibly sent back to Chechnya last year as a possible murder, the SK SOS human rights group said on April 8.
The human rights group said earlier that police in Russia's second-largest city started an investigation into Seda Suleimanova's disappearance in late March, adding that the 26-year-old may have been the victim of a so-called "honor" killing in her native region.
SK SOS now says it discovered that Suleimanova's case is being investigated as murder but did not say how it found out or release details about the investigation.
Russian authorities had been reluctant to investigate Suleimanova's case and in recent months had briefly detained several of her supporters who tried to raise awareness about her disappearance.
Meanwhile, Suleimanova's relatives insisted that she left Chechnya on February 5. However, SK SOS said its activists called two of Suleimanova's relatives on February 6, and they assured them that she was there with them but refused to pass the telephone to her so that she could talk.
On February 7, SK SOS quoted two independent sources in Chechnya as saying that the woman may have been killed.
Suleimanova's story attracted the attention of international human rights organizations in August after police in St. Petersburg detained her along with her partner, Stanislav Kudryavtsev, at their apartment and took them to a police station. There she was informed that she was suspected of stealing jewelry in Chechnya, a charge she denied.
Suleimanova was then transferred to Chechnya, and attempts to locate her by Kudryavtsev, who converted to Islam to be able to visit Chechnya and marry Suleimanova, have failed.
In September, Chechen authorities issued a video showing Suleimanova in Chechnya. She did not speak in the video, and after it was released no information on her whereabouts was made public.
Suleimanova had turned to SK SOS in October 2022 for help leaving Chechnya, saying that her relatives might kill her for being "insufficiently religious."
Human right defenders say families in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually theft, to legalize their detention and return them to their relatives. When they return, the women face violent abuse.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including "honor killings," if they are forced to return.
To make matters worse for the victims, local authorities usually take the side of those accused of being the abusers.
Despite Being Jailed, Iranian Activist Sentenced For Failing To Report To Prison
An Iranian political activist who was granted medical leave from Tehran’s Evin prison last year has been sentenced to 74 lashes for what authorities termed "absence and failure to report to prison," even though he was actually in prison when the case was filed against him.
Hossein Razzagh was arrested in July 2022 in the northern Iranian city of Amol, and was transferred to Evin prison. He was granted several days of medical leave in April 2023 due to health issues but subsequently returned to prison despite medical advice that his health was poor.
Despite his return, the Tehran Public and Revolutionary Court initiated a case against him in absentia, saying there was a "lack of access to the accused." Razzagh was subsequently sentenced to 74 lashes. The court did not explain its decision.
In March, Razzagh's Telegram channel announced that he had lodged complaints against various security and judicial officials for beatings he allegedly received in Evin prison's ward 209, under the jurisdiction of the Intelligence Ministry.
Security personnel in ward 209 reportedly subjected Razzagh to hours of torture following the beatings.
Razzagh was one of the founders of a room on the Clubhouse social-media site called "Freedom Square," which he said was removed from the platform due to pressure and threats from the ministry.
An audio-based social-media application, Clubhouse has become a major platform for dialogue among Iranians, who join virtual chat rooms to hear from analysts, journalists, and dissidents.
Razzagh is one of several political prisoners in Evin prison who have publicly condemned the judiciary for its treatment of prisoners, including the reported "exile" of Saeed Madani, a social researcher and civil activist, to Damavand prison.
Since September 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prison Term Of Former Head Of Navalny's Bashkortostan Team Extended
The Supreme Court of Russia's Bashkortostan region on April 9 extended the prison sentence of Lilia Chanysheva, the former head of late opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's team in Ufa, by two years after prosecutors said her initial 7 1/2-year sentence for extremism was too lenient.
Prosecutors had demanded an extension of 2 1/2 years to bring her sentence to 10 years. Chanysheva, speaking during a court hearing, reiterated her not-guilty plea.
Chanysheva was initially sentenced in June 2023 after a court in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, found her guilty of creating an extremist community, inciting extremism, and establishing an organization that violated citizens' rights.
Her co-defendant, activist Rustem Mulyukov, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years on charges of taking part in the activities of an extremist organization, including organizing events, educational seminars, investigative programs, and rallies and demonstrations in Ufa. The Supreme Court did not change his prison term.
Chanysheva headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appeared to be retroactive to the period of time before the organization she worked for had been legally classified as extremist.
Navalny died on February 16 in an Arctic prison while serving a 19-year term on extremism and other charges.
Several opposition leaders and other associates of Navalny have been charged with establishing an extremist group.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several of Navalny's former associates have been charged with discrediting the Russian military, distributing "fake" news about the military, and extremism.
Also last year, the former leader of Navalny’s team in the Altai region, Vadim Ostanin, was sentenced to nine years in prison on an extremism charge.
With reporting by SOTAVision, Mediazona, and Meduza
