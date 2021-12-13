Russian Teen Detonates Explosives At Orthodox School; At Least Two Wounded

An 18-year-old graduate of a religious school near Moscow has detonated an explosive device inside the facility, wounding himself and at least one other teenager, Russian officials and media reports say.



Moscow regional police officials said the suspected bomber and another teenager were wounded on December 13 in the blast inside an Orthodox high school located next to a convent in the city of Serpukhov.



Some media reports said that the alleged bomber died after losing a significant amount of blood, but that information has not been officially confirmed.



Witnesses and sources were quoted as saying that a total of seven children were wounded in the explosion.



According to police officials, teachers and students at the Orthodox school were evacuated. The exact number of people hurt by the blast was being clarified.



Prosecutors went to the site of the incident to work with investigators.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and TASS