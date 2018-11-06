Russia Reports Computer 'Malfunction' On International Space Station

Russia's Roskosmos space agency says one of the computers on the International Space Station (ISS) has malfunctioned, but it gave assurances that the defect has no impact on the safety of the crew.

Roskosmos said Russian flight controllers plan to reboot the faulty computer -- one of the three in the station's Russian module -- on November 8.

"In order to restore the computer's workability, it is necessary to reset it," Roskosmos said in a statement.

It said the setback won't affect the ISS crew -- American Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian Sergei Prokopyev, and German Alexander Gerst, adding that the two other computers can maintain the station's operation.

The malfunction follows last month's aborted launch of a new station crew. U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin landed safely after their Russian booster rocket failed two minutes into the October 11 flight.

The next crew, Oleg Kononenko (Russia), Anne Charlotte McClain (United States), and David Saint-Jacques (Canada), was initially scheduled to be sent to the ISS in late December, but that launch was rescheduled after the October 11 accident.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS