Report: Russian Sabotage Operations In Europe Have Quadrupled Since 2023

Sweden and other Baltic Sea countries have stepped up naval patrols after a series of incidents in which undersea fiber-optic cables were damaged, some deliberately.
Summary

  • Russia has sharply increased sabotage operations in Europe, targeting critical infrastructure since 2023, according to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
  • European governments have struggled to coordinate responses to Russia's hybrid attacks, which include arson, cable damage, GPS disruptions, and hacking.
  • Russian agencies have shifted to using proxy operatives after the expulsion of intelligence officers, exploiting legal gaps and online recruitment.

Russia has dramatically increased sabotage operations throughout Europe, a new report has found, with the number of attacks targeting critical infrastructure nearly quadrupling since 2023.

The findings, by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, dovetail with a growing number of press reports, indictments, and intelligence warnings alleging Moscow has made covert sabotage and surveillance operations a major priority, aimed at destabilizing European governments.

“While Russia has so far failed to achieve its primary aim, European capitals have struggled to respond to Russian sabotage operations and have found it challenging to agree a unified response, coordinate action, develop effective deterrence measures and impose sufficient costs on the Kremlin,” the report by the London-based think tank said.

The scope of so-called “hybrid attacks” blamed on Russia includes arson attacks, incidents where ships have damaged undersea communications cables, disruption of GPS satellite navigation signals, or hacking of computer infrastructure.

The bulk of the targets, the report released August 19 found, are in Ukraine or are connected to European efforts to support or supply Ukraine with military and other civilian hardware. The uptick of incidents coincided with Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, and spiked in 2023 and 2024, quadrupling over that period.

The report also tallied a slowdown in attacks in the first half of 2025, though it was unclear exactly what that could be attributed to.

European and other Western governments have expelled dozens of Russian intelligence officers, many working under diplomatic cover, dating back to before the Ukraine invasion.

That has forced Russian agencies to turn to proxy or mercenary-type of operations, where people are hired, some unwittingly, to carry out sabotage or other operations.

Last month, a British court convicted three men of setting fire to a London warehouse where Ukrainian-bound equipment was being stored, a plot prosecutors said was orchestrated by operatives linked to the Russian mercenary company Wagner.

In a related incident, three Ukrainians have been accused of trying to set fire to properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Russia has exploited gaps in legal systems through its ‘gig economy’ approach, enabling it to avoid attribution and responsibility. Since 2022 and the expulsion of hundreds of its intelligence officers from European capitals, Russia has been highly effective in its online recruitment of third-country nationals to circumvent European counter-intelligence measures,” the report said.

There was no immediate response to the report from Russian officials.

European governments have also under-invested in maintaining security systems for critical infrastructure, the report said, even as fears mount that the covert campaign could be part of a longer-term effort by Russia.

“Some NATO member states have assessed Russia’s unconventional war to be part of its long-term preparations for a potential military confrontation with NATO,” the report said.

  • 16x9 Image

    Mike Eckel

    Mike Eckel is a senior international correspondent reporting on political and economic developments in Russia, Ukraine, and around the former Soviet Union, as well as news involving cybercrime and espionage. He's reported on the ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the wars in Chechnya and Georgia, and the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis, as well as the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

