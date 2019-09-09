Russia Says Facebook, Google Showed Political Ads On Election Day

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor has accused tech giants Google and Facebook of political interference for allegedly displaying political advertisements that are banned on election day and the day before.



It said the alleged actions were "unacceptable" and could be treated as "interference in the sovereign affairs" of the country.



Elections on September 8 were held for seats in Moscow’s city council and at some level in all 83 regions and cities of Russia. A vote was also held in Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.



Legislation prohibits political advertisements the day before and on election days. Roskomnadzor said it asked Facebook and Google to not allow political advertisements during those days.



Both companies didn’t immediately respond to inquiries seeking comment.



The regulator didn’t mention whether punitive action would be taken.



In August, Roskomnadzor accused Google of promoting protests that have been held throughout the summer in Moscow over independent and opposition candidates not being allowed on the ballot for the Moscow vote.



It accused Google’s video-sharing platform YouTube of promoting rallies after the largest protest against the Kremlin took place in nearly eight years on August 10.

Moscow has also accused the U.S. government and German state-financed broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) of encouraging the protests.



DW and the United States have rejected the allegations as baseless and without merit.

