Russia Warns Google Over Advertising 'Illegal Mass Events' On YouTube

Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, says it has asked Google to take measures to prevent the advertising of "illegal mass events" on its video-hosting site, YouTube.

Roskomnadzor said on August 11 that it had sent a letter to Google saying that Russia would consider it interference in its sovereign affairs and a hostile influence should the U.S.-based tech giant fail to respond to the request.

The announcement comes a day after tens of thousands of opposition supporters gathered outside Moscow's center for a sanctioned rally demanding fair municipal elections.

Hundreds of people later gathered in other parts of the city, prompting police to detain more than 250 people, according to the independent watchdog OVD-Info.

OVD-Info said 79 people were also detained in St. Petersburg, 13 in Rostov-on-Don, two in Bryansk, and two more in Syktyvkar as "solidarity" rallies attracted smaller crowds there and in other cities.

In July, Roskomnadzor fined Google 700,000 rubles ($11,000) for failing to censor content blacklisted by the agency in accordance with strict Russian Internet laws.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS