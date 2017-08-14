Russia Says Foiled Terror Attacks In Moscow, Arrests Four

Russian authorities say they have thwarted terrorist attacks directed by the extremist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria.



The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on August 14 that four people were arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks "in crowded public places including on public transport and in major shopping centers in Moscow using suicide bombers and powerful explosive devices."



Those arrested outside Moscow included two would-be suicide bombers, an expert in explosives, and an IS "emissary," a statement said.



One of the captured is a Russian national and the others are from Central Asia, it added.



Russian authorities have reported the arrests of a number of terror suspects since a bombing in St. Petersburg's subway left 16 people dead in April.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa