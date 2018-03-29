Homes Hit, Residents Evacuated As South Siberia Snowmelt Triggers Flooding

The government of Russia's Republic of Tuva in southern Siberia says the region has been hit by floods triggered by melting snow.

In a March 29 statement, the Tuva government said 88 homes were hit by flooding in the Kyzyl district, adding that hundreds of residents were affected by the floods, while rescue teams are providing people with shelter and food.

Authorities in the neighboring Republic of Khakasia announced a state of emergency on March 28 as snowmelt caused massive floods there as well.

Authorities in the nearby Altai Krai, where a state of emergency was declared on March 27, said on March 28 that two men had died in the floods.

Altai Krai Governor Aleksandr Karlin said on March 29 that 1,012 homes were flooded in about 80 towns and villages across the region, and that more than 1,600 people were evacuated.