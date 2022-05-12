News
Nike Halts Sponsorship Of Russian Soccer Club Spartak Moscow
U.S. sports apparel giant Nike has ended its 17-year cooperation with Russian Premier League Football club Spartak Moscow after the team was ruled out of next season's European competitions because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Nike has notified FC Spartak of the termination of the sponsorship contract due to the fact that, in accordance with the UEFA verdict, our club will not be able to participate in European competitions next season," the club said an a statement on May 12.
"The leadership of Spartak's commercial department is now working on finding a new equipment supplier," it added.
Nike has yet to comment publicly on the issue.
On May 2, European soccer's governing body, UEFA, announced a ban on Russian men's clubs next season in response to the war launched by Moscow on Ukraine in February.
Under the ban, Russian soccer teams will be barred from the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League competitions.
Earthquake Hits Eastern Uzbekistan Near Border With Afghanistan
An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude has rocked the eastern part of Uzbekistan.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake on May 12 struck 97 kilometers northwest of Termiz, a city on the Uzbek-Afghan border with about 140,000 residents.
The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, it added.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Kazakh Group Defending Rights Of Ethnic Kin In Xinjiang To Create Political Party
AKLMATY, Kazakhstan -- A group in Kazakhstan involved in defending the rights of ethnic Kazakhs in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang has announced it will create a political party in the Central Asian state.
Leaders and activists of the group Naghyz Atazhurt (Real Fatherland) announced the move at a press conference in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on May 12.
"Our goal is to contribute to the process of the democratic political system while taking into account our people's traditions, language, national characteristics," the group's leader, Bekzat Maqsutuly, said.
In a sign of the party's platform, Maqsutuly accused the authorities of doing nothing to assist ethnic Kazakhs in Xinjiang who want to move to Kazakhstan.
He said that anti-government protests in early January, where more than 200 people died as security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators, "showed that the current authorities do not care about the fate of Kazakh citizens."
"We understood that the problems faced by ethnic Kazakhs abroad cannot be resolved unless real legal institutions, rule of law and justice, are established in Kazakhstan," Maqsutuly said.
Naghyz Atazhurt, formerly known as Atazhurt Eriktileri (Volunteers of the Fatherland), has campaigned for the release of ethnic Kazakhs held in so-called re-education camps in Xinjiang.
The United Nations has said an estimated 1 million ethnic Uyghurs and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim indigenous people of Xinjiang, including Kazakhs, were being held in what it described as "counterextremism centers" in Xinjian.
The UN also said millions more had been forced into internment camps.
China says that the facilities are "centers for vocational education and training."
Germany's Siemens Exiting Russian Market Completely Over War In Ukraine
The German industrial and technology group Siemens AG says it will fully stop operations and leave the Russian market over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the latest blow to an economy already ravaged by international sanctions and the exodus of hundreds of firms.
In a statement on May 12, the multinational firm said it "has started proceedings to wind down its industrial operations and all industrial business activities" in Russia.
“We condemn the war in Ukraine and have decided to carry out an orderly process to wind down our industrial business activities in Russia. This was not an easy decision, given our duty of care for our employees and long-standing customer relationships, in a market where we have been active for almost 170 years," President and CEO Ronald Busch said, adding, "we provide humanitarian assistance to our colleagues and the people of Ukraine and stand with the international community in calling for peace."
Since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hundreds of companies from around the world and across all sectors have halted operations in Russia or pulled out of the country completely.
Siemens had already suspended all new business in Russia and Belarus, which has provided the Kremlin with support during the war.
In Russia, Siemens produced household appliances and electronics. It also produced Lastochka (Swallow) electric trains and freight electric locomotives in a joint venture with the Ural Locomotives railway engineering company, and provided technical support to Russian-made Sapsan high-speed electric express trains.
"The business will manage the orderly process to wind down its activities in line with regulatory requirements and international sanctions," Siemens said.
Ukraine Says Grain Exports Drop By More Than Half In May
Ukraine's grain exports this month have fallen by more than half amid fears Russia's unprovoked invasion may have a massive impact on food supplies around the world.
Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry data released on May 12 shows this month's exports stood at 298,000 tons -- 284,000 tons of corn, 8,000 tons of barley, and 6,000 tons of wheat -- compared to 667,000 tons of cereals in the same period of May last year.
It did not say how the grain was delivered.
Ukraine, a major grain producer, exported up to 6 million tons of grain a month before Russia invaded the country in February. Most of it, some 4.5 million tons, was exported through seaports.
Ukraine has been forced by Russia's invasion to export by train via its western border, its small Danube River ports, or the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
On May 2, Ukraine temporarily closed four seaports until the country "regains control over" them.
Based on reporting by Reuters and RFI
Jailed Georgian Ex-President Transferred To Clinic For Treatment
TBILISI -- Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been transferred from a detention center to a private medical institution in Tbilisi for treatment.
Georgian officials said on May 12 that Saakashvili was transferred to the Vivamed clinic in the Georgian capital after several days of negotiations.
Saakashvili's physicians have said that the former president suffers from strong post-traumatic stress and anorexia that most likely developed after he held two separate hunger strikes while in custody.
The doctors have concluded the 54-year-old needs urgent and complex neuropsychological and physical treatment for his ailments.
Saakashvili's relatives, friends, and supporters have demanded Saakashvili be allowed to travel abroad to receive medical treatment.
Earlier this week, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze proposed moving Saakashvili to a civilian medical clinic for treatment.
Bregadze's statement came the same day a Tbilisi court decided to postpone the former president's trial on embezzlement charges, as he was unable to attend because of his health.
Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 until 2013, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office, a charge he calls politically motivated.
He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped-up.
Former Russian Minister Ulyukayev Released From Prison
Former Russian Economy Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2017 for bribery, has been released from prison after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court ruling last month that accepted his request for early parole.
Ulyukayev left Correctional Colony No. 1 on May 12, climbing into a Range Rover SUV vehicle that was accompanied by two more vehicles without license plates.
A court in Tver ruled on April 27 that it would grant Ulyukayev his request for an early release, saying that the ruling would take force on May 12 if prosecutors did not launch an appeal.
Ulyukayev was convicted in December 2017 of taking a "large bribe" and sentenced to eight years in a strict-regime prison. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 130 million rubles ($1.8 million).
Ulyukayev, who was fired by President Vladimir Putin hours after his arrest in the middle of the night in November 2016, is the highest Russian official to be arrested since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
He was found guilty of taking a $2 million in cash from the head of state-run oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin. Sechin is a longtime Putin associate.
Prosecutors said the bribe was given in exchange for Ulyukayev approving the sale of Bashneft, a state-controlled oil company, to Rosneft.
Police detained Ulyukayev inside Rosneft headquarters shortly after Sechin handed him the cash inside a lockable brown bag, prosecutors said.
Ulyukayev has said he thought the package contained a gift but that a trap had been set for him.
Ulyukayev, 66, was seen as a member of the liberal camp in the Russian ruling elite, while Sechin, a longtime former deputy chief of staff at the Kremlin, is perceived as a hard-liner and one of Putin's closest allies.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
Finnish President, PM Back NATO Membership
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin say they support joining the NATO military alliance, abandoning decades of neutrality for the Nordic country, which shares a long border with Russia.
"NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days," the two leaders said in a joint statement on May 12.
Debate on joining NATO was sparked by growing security fears after Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine in February.
Sweden is also expected to announce its intention to join NATO in the coming days.
While no formal date is expected to be announced immediately for when accession could take place, NATO will hold a summit in Madrid on June 28-29.
NATO officials have indicated that the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden could be signed at that time if the formal applications landed on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's desk by the end of May.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen quickly applauded the joint statement, saying his country will "warmly welcome" Finland to NATO as the move will strengthen the alliance and "our common security."
"Denmark will do everything for a quick admission process after the formal application," he added in a tweet.
Finland and Sweden are expected to experience few problems integrating into the alliance.
Both have been in NATO's Partnership for Peace program since 1994, and its Enhanced Opportunity Partners 20 years later. The two structures ensure smoother cooperation with NATO for countries not part of the alliance.
The membership ratification process normally takes about a year, as the national parliaments of all 30 NATO members must debate and vote on the issue -- frequently after first debating it in committee.
But high-ranking politicians and officials from both Sweden and Finland have been busy touring various NATO capitals in recent months to request considerably accelerated processes.
Finland Moves Toward NATO Membership, Ukraine Claims Gains Against Russian Troops
Finland has announced its desire to join NATO "without delay," prompting a sharp warning from the Kremlin as Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin has said he launched to prevent the alliance's expansion, reshapes Europe's security architecture.
Russia also appeared to lose ground on the battlefield on May 12, with Ukraine's military claiming it had pushed back Russian forces in a counterattack in the east that could mark the beginning of a shift in the momentum of the war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.
Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border and a turbulent relationship with Russia, has stepped up its cooperation with NATO since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
Putin cited in part what he called the threat from NATO, which expanded eastwards after the Cold War, as a reason for launching his invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement in Helsinki prompted Russia to warn that it would have to take "military-technical" steps in response.
"The expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Asked whether Finland's membership would be a threat, Peskov answered: "definitely."
"Everything will depend on how this process takes place, how far the military infrastructure will move towards our borders," he said.
In Helsinki, Niisto and Marin said in their statement that a special committee will announce a formal Finnish decision on a membership bid on May 15 as another Nordic country, the traditionally neutral Sweden, is also expected to announce its intention to join NATO in the coming days.
NATO officials have indicated that the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden could be signed when the alliance holds a summit in Madrid on June 28-29 if the formal applications landed on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s desk by the end of this month.
Finland fought two wars with the Soviet Union between 1939 and 1944, repelling an attempted invasion but losing 10 percent of its territory in the subsequent peace agreement.
Finland maintained its neutrality in the postwar period, acting at times as an intermediary between Moscow and the West.
The diplomatic moves made abroad came as Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had recaptured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, a city located just 40 kilometers from the border.
In its daily intelligence bulletin, Britain's Ministry of Defense noted that the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv area was "a tacit recognition of Russia's inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population."
Russian forces continue to pound a steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol that is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance, its defenders said.
Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of badly wounded fighters trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that negotiations were under way to release the wounded. She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal.”
Russia hasn't confirmed any talks on the subject.
Officials said in recent weeks that about 100,000 residents could still be trapped in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of over 400,000.
Russian and Ukrainian authorities have agreed to cease-fires to evacuate residents, but those efforts have subsequently failed most of the time.
Russia, meanwhile, said on May 12 that its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near Odesa.
Earlier on May 12, leaders of the European Union warned that Russia posed the "most direct threat" to world order and called Moscow's invasion of Ukraine "barbaric" as heavy fighting in the east and south of the country continued.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is in Japan together with European Council President Charles Michel, held talks on May 12 with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that have touched on Moscow's invasion.
Russia "is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China," von der Leyen said after meeting Kishida.
As fighting raged in southern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said it will not reopen the suspended Sokhranovka gas transit route from Russia to European customers until it obtains control over its gas transit system.
On May 11, Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv announced it would stop Russian shipments through a hub in the east, blaming interference by Russian forces in the region.
It was the first time exports have been disrupted since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but the immediate effect is likely to be limited because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Two Romanian Journalists Detained In Breakaway Moldovan Region
Romania's Foreign Ministry says two Romanian journalists were briefly detained by security forces of the breakaway region of Transdniester, a sliver of land inside Moldova held by Kremlin-backed separatists.
The ministry said in a statement on May 11 that the two journalists, went missing the day before while working, sparking an intense search that ultimately led to locating them and subsequent diplomatic negotiations -- involving governments from both countries, as well as the Moldovan mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe -- to gain their freedom.
"The two were escorted, under safe conditions, to the [Moldovan] capital, Chisinau, where they are safe and will return to Romania in the coming period," the ministry said.
"[The] Romanian diplomatic mission in Chisinau was not informed in advance about the intention of the two journalists," it said, adding that the "so-called Transdniestrian authorities" recently banned foreign journalists from entering the region.
Transdniester, which lies strategically between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990 and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have expanded since a Russian general said last month that the aim of Moscow's unprovoked invasion launched in February was to create a land corridor through southern Ukrainian to Transdniester.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester, who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
A series of alleged attacks have been reported in Transdniester in recent weeks, prompting Ukraine to say Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention. Moscow denies the allegations.
Moscow Puts Sanctions On European Gazprom Units In Countries That Have Imposed Sanctions On Russia
Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania and dozens of other companies based in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Under the sanctions, the 31 companies listed on May 11 by the Russian government are banned from conducting transactions and entering Russian ports.
But it notably includes local subsidiaries of Gazprom, which supplies more than a third of European gas.
The list also includes EuRoPol GAZ SA, the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline through which much of the Gazprom gas supply to Europe flows. Other EU firms as well as U.S. and Singaporean energy companies are also named.
German regulators took control of operations at Gazprom Germania after Gazprom abandoned it last month without explanation.
The German Economy Ministry is examining the announcement, a spokesperson for the ministry said. The ministry said the supply of gas is constantly being checked and currently is guaranteed.
"The German government and Federal Network Agency, as trustees of Gazprom Germania, are already in the process of taking the necessary precautions and preparing for various scenarios," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Gazprom Germania's operations span supplies to wholesalers and retailers, storage, and pipeline transmission. Its operations include Germany's biggest gas storage facility at Rehden in Lower Saxony.
Under a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin on May 3 no Russian entity is allowed to make deals with the entities under sanctions or fulfil its obligations under existing deals.
The decree explicitly forbids the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on the sanctions list.
Putin framed the decree as a response to sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.
Putin repeatedly warned that Moscow would respond in kind, though until last week the Kremlin's toughest economic response had been to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria and demand European customers pay for gas in rubles.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Trial Of Former Far East Governor Opens In Russian Court
The trial of Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region whose arrest in 2020 sparked months of protests in the region, has opened in a Russian court.
The trial began in a court in Lyubertsy on May 11. Furgal is charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005.
Furgal and others charged in the case reiterated statements rejecting any involvement in the attempted murder and contract killings. Furgal and his supporters insist that the case against him is politically motivated. He faces a life sentence if convicted.
Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 in a runoff that he won handily against the region's longtime incumbent from the Kremlin-backed ruling United Russia party.
His arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked mass protests in Khabarovsk Krai's capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region.
The protests were held almost daily for many months, highlighting growing discontent in the Far East over what demonstrators see as Moscow-dominated policies that often neglect their views and interests.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kazakh President Emphasizes Importance Of China-Europe Transportation Route Bypassing Russia
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said after a visit to Ankara for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that a new transportation route connecting China with European markets bypassing Russia is important for the two nations.
Toqaev said on May 11 that his visit opened opportunities "for further strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, military, and other areas." The most important thing for the two states "is using the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)," he added, a day after the visit.
The TITR, known as the Middle Corridor, is an international development linking China's rail freight transport networks with the European Union, bypassing Russia.
Launched in 2017, the project links Caspian Sea and Black Sea ferry terminals with rail systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Poland.
Last month, amid Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, China opened another railway route to Europe via Kazakhstan, also bypassing Russia.
The situation in Ukraine was also a focus during the talks.
"Our thoughts on the peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide," Erdogan said.
Kazakhstan, known as a close ally of Russia, has not officially condemned Moscow's aggression against Kyiv but said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Also, top officials of the Central Asian nation have said their country will not assist Russia to evade sanctions imposed on it over the war in Ukraine.
The two presidents said a joint statement on "expanding a strategic partnership" between the two Turkic nations and 14 other bilateral agreements were signed during Toqaev's visit.
The Kazakh Defense Ministry said on May 11 that an agreement on military cooperation was among those signed.
Erdogan said that Kazakhstan was "the historic land of all Turks, while Turkey is the second home for Kazakhstan's citizens."
"We are ready to bear responsibility for the stability, peace, and security of our brothers in Kazakhstan," Erdogan said.
Turkey was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 and the first foreign country to open an embassy in Kazakhstan in 1992.
It was Toqaev's first visit to Turkey since he was chosen to be president by his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, following the latter's resignation in March 2019.
With reporting by Daily Sabah
First Russian Soldier Suspected Of Murdering A Civilian In Ukraine To Face Trial
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities are moving ahead with the first murder trial of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a Ukrainian civilian during Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook on May 11 that the suspect was charged with the killing of a 62-year-old civilian who was riding a bicycle in the village of Chupakhivka in the northeastern region of Sumy.
"The Prosecutor-General's Office sent to a court the case against Vadim Shishimarin, the commander of a unit of military brigade 32010, known as the Fourth Tank Kantemirov Division of the Moscow region," Venediktova wrote.
According to Venediktova, the 21-year-old suspect, who is currently in Ukrainian custody, may face up to life in prison if convicted of murder.
Last week, Venediktova announced the name of the first Russian soldier suspected of torturing and murdering civilians in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, during weeks of occupation.
Venediktova identified this soldier as the commander of a unit of Russia's National Guard, Sergei Kolotsei, who was officially informed that he is a suspect.
Last month, Venediktova identified 10 soldiers of the 64th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Russian armed forces, saying that they are suspected of "cruelty toward civilians and other war crimes," adding that Ukrainian investigators continue to gather evidence and those named were just the first.
She also said at the time that investigations were under way to find out if the 10 Russians took part in the killing of civilians in Bucha.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha and other towns near Kyiv revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting, prompting calls from several countries, as well as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
Ukraine's National Police said on May 5 that, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on February 24, more than 10,000 probes have been launched into war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Armenian Protesters Block Yerevan Mayor's Office
YEREVAN -- Armenian opposition activists and their supporters have blocked the building of the Yerevan city mayor as rallies resumed demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation.
An opposition leader in parliament, Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Sagatelian, called on the protesters to unblock the building, saying they could join rallies taking place in the city on May 11. Police prevented protesters from entering the building before they blocked access.
The protesters are demanding Pashinian’s resignation because of what they say are unacceptable concessions he made during negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian issued a statement on May 11 saying that Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will soon meet soon to discuss delimiting the border between the two South Caucasus nations.
"We have gone through severe hardships, but I can say today that I am deeply confident that we are on the right path," Pashinian's statement published by his press service said.
Anti-government demonstrations have been taking place since April 17. Protesters have blocked major roads in Yerevan and called on the population to commit acts of civil disobedience.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Azerbaijan wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire, which an estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian, who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses, said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya Links Ukraine's Fight With Belarus's Democratic Struggle
PRAGUE -- Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus, says her country's fate is linked to the outcome of the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine.
"We understand our responsibility in connection with the war in Ukraine," Tsikhanouskaya told RFE/RL in an interview at its Prague headquarters on May 11.
"We understand that we must fight for Ukraine now to fight for Belarus later," she said. "We understand that, without a free Ukraine, there cannot be a free Belarus."
Tsikhanouskaya, 39, was a last-minute presidential candidate, filling in for her husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, whose own bid for the presidency was derailed by his arrest and jailing on charges that supporters say were trumped up to keep the popular vlogger off the August 2020 ballot.
Fearing for her safety and that of her family, the former English teacher-turned-politician left Belarus the day after the vote, which resulted in a sixth presidential term for authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and has been leading the Belarusian opposition from exile in Lithuania.
Following massive protests over the vote, which the opposition says was rigged, Lukashenka launched a harsh, and often violent crackdown, jailing tens of thousands of protesters, most of his political opponents, and muzzling independent media.
In reaction to the situation, the European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have imposed sanctions on him and several senior Belarusian officials.
Isolated and financially weakened, Lukashenka turned to long-time ally Russia for support, and his since replied in kind by allowing Moscow to launch attacks on Ukraine and supply forces from Belarusian territory.
Tsikhanouskaya said Belarusian citizens, unlike the country's leadership, are "doing what they can" to support their neighbor.
"By helping Ukraine, we are also helping ourselves. Because when Ukraine wins, it will mean that the Kremlin is weak and, hence, that Lukashenka is weak. This will open a new window of opportunity for Belarusians, for protests and strikes," she said.
In response to questions from RFE/RL's Belarus Service and Current Time, the Russian-language channel led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, over what comes after the fighting ends, Tsikhanouskaya replied that "once Ukraine wins this war, the rest will be up to Belarusians."
"How can we take best advantage of the moment? How can we weaken [Lukashenka's] regime? All our work is aimed at, on one hand, weakening the regime and, on the other, empowering the Belarusian people," she said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Tsikhanouskaya said her movement has begun the process of opening a representative office in Kyiv so that it can be in closer contact with Ukrainian officials and the Belarusian diaspora in Ukraine.
Despite the war in Ukraine, the Belarusian opposition has been bolstered by "the 100 percent support of Western democratic countries," Tsikhanouskaya said.
"They support our movement and our striving to change our country," Tsikhanouskaya said. "And we have been assured that there will be no negotiations behind the backs of Belarusians. Lukashenka is illegitimate and no one is going to recognize him until our conditions are met -- the release of political prisoners and the end to repressions."
Much of Tsikhanouskaya's efforts since Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine has involved reminding Western countries that the Lukashenka government must not be seen as representative of the Belarusian people.
"When the war started and Belarus became an aggressor in the eyes of other countries, [Western governments] were compelled to act decisively," she said. "We made it clear over time that the Belarusian regime is an aggressor, not the people [of Belarus]…Every visit, every meeting, every phone call we make is aimed at conveying that Belarusians should not have to pay for Lukashenka's mistakes."
"We always say that sanctions against the Belarusian regime must be just as strong as those against Russia, but they should be structured differently," Tsikhanouskaya explained, saying sanctions against Belarus should target state companies and banks and that small and private businesses should be protected as much as possible.
She also called on Western countries to extend visas to ordinary Belarusians, particularly students, and to find ways to support independent Belarusian media.
"We have also approached tech companies like Facebook and Microsoft to wage a tougher fight against [state] propaganda and to help Belarusian journalists and our people," she said.
According to the independent Belarusian Association of Journalists, two dozen journalists are currently in custody in Belarus, including Syarhey Tsikhanouski, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in December 2021.
"People turn to heaven and ask: 'Why must we go through this?'" she said.
"In the case of Belarusians, it is for our silence, for our apolitical stance, for not taking responsibility for our country. We felt content in our small circles of family and friends. And now we are bearing collective responsibility for this."
Another Activist Flees Russia After Protesting War In Ukraine
Russian activist Dmitry Zvonaryov has fled Russia, fearing for his safety amid a crackdown by the state on anyone challenging Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Zvonaryov told RFE/RL on May 11 that he was currently in Florida and had applied for political asylum. He said he spent two weeks in U.S. immigration centers after he reached the United States via Mexico.
"I did not feel I was safe in my country. I could be at least sentenced to 15 years in prison for my protests against the war [in Ukraine]. They could even kill me! They constantly threatened me, followed me, and even questioned my 14-year-old son, demanding he tell them about my whereabouts," Zvonaryov said.
Before fleeing his home in the city of Kirov, some 900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Zvonaryov stayed with a friend to escape possible arrest.
Zvonaryov has taken part in unsanctioned rallies protesting the arrest of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, he was arrested several times and held briefly for single-person pickets protesting the war.
Many activists, journalists, and others have left Russia for other countries since Moscow launched the unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for offenders, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that in the first three months of 2022, almost 4 million Russian citizens left the country.
Archeologists Concerned Over Bill Turning Iran Into Hub For Antiquities Trade
A group of Iranian archeologists have expressed concern over a bill in parliament that calls for measures to turn Iran into a regional hub for trading antiquities, fearing it will turn the country into a marketplace for illegal trade.
In a letter addressed to parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, 61 archeology professors called on parliament to scrap the proposal, dubbed the "optimal utilization of ancient objects and treasures," warning it will pave the way for the misuse of historical artifacts and monuments by traffickers and looters.
They also said that the bill submitted this week by 46 lawmakers, had been drafted "without any consultation with official archaeological institutions."
"Not only does this plan not prevent the destruction of heritage and unprofessional excavations, it also legally authorizes looters to destroy our heritage," the professors warned in the letter, published by the semiofficial ISNA news agency.
They also accused the country's relevant bodies of failing to confront the issue of the trafficking of ancient artifacts.
"Laws are sufficient and effective. But they're not enforced in practice," the letter said.
"This is why we’re witnessing thousands of pages of treasure hunting and metal-detector advertisements in cyberspace without seeing any action by the cyberpolice."
Iranian media regularly report the arrests of individuals accused of smuggling artifacts out of the country.
In February, reports said a cargo of antique artifacts that traffickers were planning to smuggle out of the country through Turkey had been seized.
The spokesman of the Customs Administration said the cargo included nearly 570 items, including old coins and books.
He said the cargo was found in a truck loaded with secondhand furniture at the Bazargan border crossing in West Azerbaijan Province.
With reporting by AFP and ISNA
Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine's Donetsk Region Block Facebook, Instagram
A Russia-backed separatist group in eastern Ukraine that calls itself the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) says it has blocked access to Facebook and Instagram in the districts it has been controlling since 2014.
In a statement on May 11, the separatists' de facto Communications Ministry said the move was made "to protect DNR residents from banned information that imposes a threat to their lives."
"Access to Meta's social networks -- Facebook and Instagram -- has been blocked on the territory of the republic," the statement says, adding that the move was made to prevent the distribution of "child pornography, contents propagating narcotics, suicides, and other banned information, including contents with extremist and terrorist connotations."
Meta Platforms has yet to comment on the announcement, which comes as Russia continues to restrict online information about its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's state communications regulator blocked access to Instagram shortly after the invasion was launched on February 24 after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as, "Death to the Russian invaders."
Moscow backed a pro-Russia insurgency in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Putin Appoints Acting Governors Of Five Regions After Predecessors Resigned
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed acting governors to five regions of the country hours after their predecessors announced they were stepping down.
The Kremlin said on May 11 that Putin met a day earlier with the officials he had chosen to appoint as acting governors of the Kirov, Ryazan, Saratov, and Tomsk regions, and the Republic of Mari El.
While Putin has often replaced officials ahead of elections with the aim of fielding stronger candidates backed by the Kremlin, the timing of the move has raised speculation that he may be frustrated at the failure of Russia's army to quickly defeat Ukraine after invading it in late February.
In the changeover, Putin named Pavel Malkov, the chairman of Russia's Statistics Agency, as the acting governor of the Ryazan region, while Roman Busargin was made the acting governor of the Saratov region; Aleksandr Sokolov the acting governor of the Kirov region; Vladimir Mazur the acting governor of the Tomsk region; and Yury Zaitsev the acting head of the Republic of Mari El.
All five are known as strong supporters of Putin.
Regional elections are scheduled across Russia for September 11.
Veteran Pussy Riot Member Flees Russia After Being Placed On Wanted List
A founding member of the Pussy Riot protest group, Maria Alyokhina, has revealed in an interview that she fled Russia after a Moscow court changed the remainder of her one-year parole-like sentence to real prison time last month, saying she violated the terms of her punishment.
Alyokhina's whereabouts were unknown for weeks after the Russian Interior Ministry added her to its registry of wanted persons on April 26, five days after a Moscow court approved the change in a sentence she was handed last September for violating coronavirus safety precautions by calling on people to protest against the detention of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
The court ruling meant that Alyokhina was going to have to serve the remaining 21 days of her sentence in a penal colony.
In the interview with The New York Times, published late on May 10, Alyokhina said she escaped by disguising herself as a food delivery courier while leaving her mobile phone behind so police couldn't track her.
She managed to reach Belarus and after two failed attempts to cross into neighboring Lithuania, a European Union member, she made it through on a bus on the strength of a travel document arranged by Icelandic performance artist Ragnar Kjartansson, a friend who convinced a European country to issue Alyokhina a travel document that essentially gave her the same status as an EU citizen.
"I was happy that I made it because it was an unpredictable and a big 'f**k-off'" to the Russian authorities, Alyokhina said after becoming one of thousands of Russian citizens who have fled the country after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Alyokhina's partner and fellow Pussy Riot member Lyusya Shtein, who also fled Russia in April, posted photos of herself on Twitter dressed in a green Delivery Club uniform and wearing a food delivery backpack, describing the pictures as "the easy way to pass cops next to your apartment block."
Shtein tweeted that Alyokhina did not flee Russia but "has gone on tour," adding, "And I, let us say, have freed myself."
Alyokhina, Shtein, and other members of the protest group have been sentenced to up 15 days in jail several times in recent months over taking part in protest actions and unsanctioned rallies.
Pussy Riot came to prominence after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Alyokhina and bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two have dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics that were held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
- By Mike Eckel
Top EU Rights Official Says Russia Will Be Held To Account For Possible War Crimes In Ukraine
PRAGUE -- Russia will be held accountable for war crimes and violations of international law allegedly committed by its forces in Ukraine, a European Union official vowed, amid mounting Ukrainian and international efforts to gather evidence for future criminal investigations.
In an interview with RFE/RL at its headquarters in Prague, Eamon Gilmore, the EU special representative for human rights, also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be put on trial one day, not unlike what happened with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic after the bloody and violent breakup of Yugoslavia.
“Milosevic never thought he would face a court or face a tribunal in The Hague when he was committing war crimes," Gilmore said in the interview, conducted on May 10.
"People who are responsible can be held to account no matter how long it takes," he said.
Ukrainian and international investigators have been rushing to interview witnesses, documents alleged crimes, and gather evidence of alleged Russian crimes for use in any future criminal proceedings.
In the wake of the withdrawal of Russian troops from districts north of Kyiv last month, officials have been looking at whether civilians were summarily killed or executed, as well as a growing body of evidence pointing to possible rape and sexual violence.
Human Rights Watch, among other groups, has accused Russian troops of committing a "litany of apparent war crimes" in the town of Bucha, north of Kyiv, in early March, before withdrawing as the Kremlin redeployed units to concentrate its attack on southern and eastern Ukraine.
"Bombing a hospital is a war crime. Bombing a school is a war crime. Bombing a children's nursery is a war crime. Targeting civilians. Those are war crimes," Gilmore said.
"There are investigations that are under way, in particular the investigation by the International Criminal Court. And there has to be accountability for what is happening these days in Ukraine, and what has been happening since February 24."
Despite the rush for gathering evidence in Ukraine, investigators face an uphill battle in holding any Russian commanders, or political leaders, to account, or hauling them before an international tribunal.
Russia is not a member of The Hague-based International Criminal Court nor a member of the European Union. It was kicked out of the Council of Europe days after invading Ukraine; prior to that, Moscow routinely ignored rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and even passed constitutional amendments that effectively forbid compliance with the court.
Russia's veto power on the UN Security Council means any United Nations-led effort will likely be blocked.
Four days after Russia invaded, the chief prosecutor of The Hague court, known as the ICC, announced the opening of a war crime probe in Ukraine, dating back to 2014 when war in the eastern Donbas region first broke out and regular Russian forces participated in at least two major battles there.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, saying, "We categorically reject this."
Under the treaty rules of the ICC, Ukraine, which is a member of the court, can ask the court to take jurisdiction over any potential war crimes probe.
Still, Gilmore argued that time was no obstacle for bringing a criminal case, and he said modern technologies such as satellite imagery made it easier to document evidence.
"So the idea that people who are either directly committing these crimes, or those who are responsible for giving the order and politically responsible for the war that is giving rise to them…all of that will eventually be investigated," he said.
Under the UN-created International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Milosevic became the first sitting head of state to be prosecuted for war crimes -- in his case, committed during the wars in the former Yugoslavia. He died in The Hague in 2006 before the court could render a verdict.
Asked about reports of Ukrainian troops committing possible war crimes, Gilmore suggested those would also be investigated, but he also downplayed the reports.
"Russia is the aggressor in Ukraine, let's never forget that. Ukraine didn't invade Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine. So I think we have to put that into perspective and avoid falling into the trap of alternative or parallel narratives being created," he said.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Again Attacks Positions In Iraq's Irbil
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) has fired on targets in Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Irbil, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency has reported.
Tasnim said on May 11 that forces from the IRGC launched artillery attacks on "the positions of terrorist groups" in Irbil.
No casualties were reported.
"Headquarters of terrorist groups in Iraq's northern region, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, have been targeted in the past by the Revolutionary Guards on several occasions," Tasnim added.
In the middle of March, IRGC forces launched ballistic-missile attacks on Irbil that it said were targeted at the Israeli “strategic center” in the country.
Two Europeans Detained In Iran As EU Nuclear Envoy Visits
Iran says it has arrested two citizens of a European country as a European Union envoy visited Tehran for talks on stalled nuclear negotiations with world powers.
"Two Europeans have been arrested in Iran for organizing riots in the country," the Intelligence Ministry was quoted as saying on May 11 by Iranian news agencies.
No further details, such as the nationality of those detained, were revealed.
Sweden said last week that one of its citizens traveling as a tourist had been detained in Iran, but it wasn't clear if his case was connected to the Intelligence Ministry's announcement.
IRNA said that "foreign conspirators" had sent two "experienced agents" to Iran to sow discord.
It said the ministry was pursuing them from “the moment of arrival” and that all their relations with the “illegal Council of Teachers League” were documented.
The announcement, which came during a visit by the EU's nuclear talks envoy, Enrique Mora, comes amid threats by Tehran to execute an Iranian-Swedish researcher imprisoned since 2016 and as another Iranian national faces a life sentence in Sweden.
Mora is coordinating the talks to revive Iran's nuclear accord with world powers amid last-ditch efforts to salvage the deal after a weeks-long standstill of the talks in Vienna.
Mora said he'd meet with Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani during his visit to the Iranian capital.
“Work on closing the remaining gaps [as] this negotiation continues,” he tweeted.
Iran is threatening to execute Swedish-Iranian researcher Ahmadreza Djalali by May 21. Jalali specializes in disaster relief and has taught at European universities. Rights groups have condemned his detention.
The announcement of his imminent execution came as an Iranian national charged in Sweden over mass executions committed in the 1980s awaited his sentence.
Swedish prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Hamid Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since his arrest in Stockholm in November 2019. The Stockholm District Court has said that a verdict is expected on July 14.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russia Responds With Sanctions After Kyiv Shuts Off Gas Flow Through One Transit Route
Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania and dozens of other former subsidiaries in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia after Kyiv halted the use of a major transit route for Russian gas.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The moves on May 11 came amid continued heavy fighting in the east and south of Ukraine and as Germany announced it had begun training Ukrainian soldiers to use a powerful artillery system.
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv announced it would stop Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub in the east, blaming interference by Russian forces in the region.
It is the first time exports have been disrupted since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but the immediate effect is likely to be limited because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers.
Later on May 11, Russia announced its sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania, which was placed under German state control in early April, and other former Gazprom subsidiaries.
The 31 companies listed by the Russian government are banned from conducting transactions with Gazprom and their vessels are banned from entering Russian ports.
The German Economy Ministry is examining the announcement, a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that the supply of gas is constantly being checked and currently is guaranteed.
As fighting raged in southern and eastern Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry some 60 Ukrainian soldiers began training on the Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery system, an advanced, self-propelled howitzer. Germany has promised to send seven of the German-built systems to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed how Berlin can offer further assistance to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion.
He said the talks covered "defensive aid, cooperation in the energy sector, increasing sanctions on the Russian aggressor," adding that Kyiv appreciated "the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!"
Zelenskiy also informed Scholz about the status of Ukraine's intermittent negotiations with Russia to end the violence, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.
At the same time, the U.S. State Department said Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan met with Russian officials to discuss "a narrow range of issues" in the bilateral relationship.
"These tend to be quite narrow. In many cases, these tend to be centered on the functioning of our embassy," spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing.
Ukraine's top prosecutor on May 11 disclosed plans for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier accused of killing a civilian.
Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook that the suspect was charged in the killing of a 62-year-old civilian who was riding a bicycle in the village of Chupakhivka in the northeastern region of Sumy.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has sent the case against Vadim Shishimarin, the commander of a tank unit, to the court, Venediktova said, adding that the 21-year-old, who is currently in Ukrainian custody, may face up to life in prison if convicted of murder.
Ukraine's National Police on May 5 said that since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 more than 10,000 investigations had been launched into war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
Many of the alleged atrocities came to light last month after Moscow's forces withdrew from towns around Kyiv after aborting their mission to capture the capital. In towns such as Bucha, residents' accounts of killings, rape, and torture shocked the world.
In the southern Kherson region, a Kremlin-installed politician said regional officials wanted Russian President Vladimir Putin to make Kherson a "proper region" of Russia.
"The city of Kherson is Russia," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be "up to the residents of the Kherson region...to decide whether such an appeal should be made or not." He said any move to annex territory would have to be closely evaluated by legal experts.
Ukrainian officials said an area around Zaporizhzhya was among those targeted in fighting on May 11. A Russian rocket attack destroyed unspecified infrastructure, but there were no reports of casualties. The southeastern city has been a refuge for civilians fleeing Mariupol.
Russian forces continue to pound a steel plant in Mariupol that is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance, its defenders said. The Azov Battalion said on social media on May 11 that Russian forces carried out 38 air strikes in the previous 24 hours on the Azovstal steelworks.
Pope Francis on May 11 met with two wives of the fighters of the regiment. Katerina Prokopenko and Yulia Fedosyuk told the pontiff that there was no food or water left at the steelworks.
"You are our last hope. We hope that you will be able to save their lives. Please don't let them die," one of the Ukrainians told the pope in a meeting at the Vatican.
Francis replied that he would pray for those in the Azovstal plant, according to an account of the meeting in The Insider.
Ukrainian forces also targeted Russian air defenses and resupply vessels on Snake Island in the Black Sea in an effort to disrupt Moscow's efforts to expand its control over the coastline, according to the British Defense Ministry.
Ukraine said it shot down a cruise missile targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
In the southeast, Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the Luhansk region, said mobile communications to the region had been cut off.
"We are working to resolve the situation, but there is little hope," he wrote on Telegram. He also said the humanitarian situation in the region has worsened and there is little aid left in warehouses, and what is there is difficult to deliver due to the shelling of the road.
Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff said it had recaptured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, a city located just 40 kilometers from the border with Russia.
The governor of the Belgorod region across the border to the north of Kharkiv said on May 11 it was shelled from Ukraine. Vyacheslav Gladkov reported at least one death and said six people were wounded.
The governor and the leaders of other Russian border regions have repeatedly said Ukraine has shelled Russian territory, but this was the first time they reported casualties.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, BBC, and dpa
