Russia Bombards Ukrainian Cities, As Paratroopers Land In Kharkiv
Russian forces have continued to bombard Ukrainian population centers, and paratroopers have landed in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.
As Russia's war against Ukraine entered its seventh day on March 2, no major Ukrainian city has fallen, but experts have warned that Moscow appears to be turning to devastating shelling of built-up areas before entering them, as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced plans to investigate possible war crimes carried out by Russian forces.
The heaviest bombardments appear to be targeted on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where dozens of residents have been killed and the city center targeted by missile strikes in recent days. Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on the morning of March 2 that at least 21 people had been killed and at least 112 wounded due to shelling over the previous 24 hours.
Reports from Kharkiv said that Russian airborne troops had landed in the city on March 2 and that Russian forces attacked a military medical center. Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported that Ukrainian forces had captured six Russian tanks.
In televised remarks on March 2, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "the Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control." The Black Sea city of about 280,000 people is a strategically important shipbuilding center and port.
Early on March 2, Mariupol's mayor said that the Azov Sea port city has been under intense shelling and the authorities are unable to evacuate the injured. The city is a key target of joint Russian and separatist forces from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Russian forces also continue to mass outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Russian missiles struck the city's television tower located near a Holocaust massacre site on March 2:
At least five people were killed in that attack and more explosions were reported later that evening in Kyiv and surrounding areas. A massive convoy of artillery and armored vehicles that had extended more than 65 kilometers continues to position itself within striking distance of the capital in what Ukrainian officials see as an attempt to surround and take control of the country's largest city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed outrage on Twitter that the Russian missile strike on the TV tower had struck so close to the Babyn Yar memorial center, which was dedicated just last year to mark the 80th anniversary of the infamous mass slaughter of Jews, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others by the Nazis during World War II.
"To the world: What is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating," Zelenskiy wrote on March 1.
Shortly after reports of the attacks, Zelenskiy spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
A White House official said the two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes.
During his first State of the Union Address, delivered in Washington on March 1, Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine at length.
"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," Biden said. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
Biden announced that he was immediately closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights and stressed the unity of Western countries against Russia's military action.
"He thought he could divide us at home, in this chamber, in this nation," Biden said during his address to the nation from the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol. "He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united."
In an interview to Reuters and CNN on March 1, Zelenskiy said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks could make any headway. A second round of talks with Russia on a possible cease-fire was expected to take place between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Belarus on March 2 but has been postponed, according to Russian media. The first round of talks, on February 28, failed to reach a breakthrough.
Zelenskiy also urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's air force.
Zelenskiy has condemned the bombardment of Kharkiv as a war crime and act of terror, saying in a March 1 video statement following a deadly attack that struck the city administration building that "after such an attack, Russia is a terrorist country."
WATCH: There were emotional farewells at Kyiv's main train station as more people fled the Ukrainian capital.
Emergency services reported that at least 10 people were killed in the attack, which came after dozens were killed by Russian shelling a day earlier. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting civilian areas during what it calls its "military operation" in Ukraine.
On February 28, the office of the prosecutor of the ICC, the global criminal court, announced that it was launching an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine both before last week's invasion by Russia, which in 2014 illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and since the current invasion began on February 24.
The court already has conducted a preliminary probe into crimes linked to the violent suppression of pro-European protests in Kyiv in 2013-14, as well as allegations of crimes in Crimea following its annexation by Russia.
On March 1, Canada petitioned the ICC to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
"We are working with other ICC member states to take this significant action as a result of numerous allegations of the commission of serious international crimes in Ukraine by Russian forces," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. "The ICC has our full support and confidence. We call on Russia to cooperate with the court."
'We Are United': Biden Says Putin 'Badly Miscalculated' On Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- As members of Congress waved small blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, U.S. President Joe Biden came to his first State of the Union address on the evening of March 1 with tough words for his autocratic adversaries.
With Russian President Putin ratcheting up attacks on Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv, Biden stood in the House chamber and told Americans the free world was united against Putin’s aggression.
"The free world is holding him accountable," Biden said. "Along with 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea. Australia, New Zealand, and many others, even Switzerland are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been."
He announced that he was immediately closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights.
"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," he said of the Russian president, to what appeared to be widespread applause from the crowd of both Democrats and Republicans. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
Biden said Kyiv was on the frontline of the global battle between democracies and autocracies, and that democracy would prevail. He said Putin badly miscalculated when he launched a full-scale invasion of his neighbor.
"He thought he could divide us at home in this chamber in this nation," Biden said. "He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united and that's what we did."
Biden said it would take time, but the United States and its NATO allies would remain united and freedom would prevail over tyranny.
As if to underscore that point, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, joined first lady Jill Biden in her viewing box, and was greeted by a standing ovation. The White House said that the first lady had a small embroidered applique of a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, sewn onto the wrist of her dark blue dress for the speech.
The evolving crisis in Ukraine has become a central focus of Washington in recent weeks. U.S. and NATO allies have imposed bruising sanctions that have caused Russia's currency and stock markets to plummet, and also pledged weapons and aid for Ukraine's government.
Biden again made clear the United States would not send troops into Ukraine, but vowed that he and the other members of the NATO alliance will defend NATO territory.
"The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days weeks, months, will be hard on them," he said.
Biden did not discuss the chaotic military departure from Afghanistan last August. But in the Republican response to Biden’s address, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa blasted the president for what she called his failure there.
"The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did more than cost American lives; it betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies," Reynolds told VOA.
Experts said that in light of the current crisis, it makes sense that Biden devoted his foreign policy part of the speech to Ukraine, even though much there remains uncertain.
"So now it's a moment where I think Biden thus far has proved a lot of his experience and value, but it all depends on how things play out in Ukraine," said Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute.
Another expert told VOA the strong positive, bipartisan response Biden received on his Ukraine remarks will be noticed in Moscow.
"And foreign policy wise, that’s a very important signal," said Michael Kimmage of the German Marshall Fund. "Putin will be looking for any kind of division or vulnerability in American politics. I think everybody in the room, not just Biden, but everybody in the room knew this is not the moment to send that signal."
Protesters In Tbilisi Decry Georgian Government's Inadequate Support For Ukraine
Several hundred people gathered in Tbilisi in front of the parliament building on March 1 for the sixth day of protests in the Georgian capital in support of Ukraine.
The protesters used the rally to voice several political demands as they expressed their opposition to the Georgian government, which they say has not adequately supported Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces.
Demonstrations in support of Ukraine have taken place in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but so far they have not been political. The rally on March 1 was the first in which an opposition leader took the stage.
The rally demanded the resignation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his government, active steps to support Ukraine, and the backing of an official request for EU membership.
“First, Irakli Garibashvili must leave…second, we must move to concrete and effective steps to help Ukraine,” Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the Droa party, said at the rally.
“Our third demand is that immediately after their departure (the Georgian government), Georgia should apply for membership in the European Union,” Khoshtaria said.
The protesters said they felt shame after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recalled Ukraine’s ambassador to Georgia because Georgian officials created “obstacles" for volunteers who want to help Ukraine and for "holding an immoral position regarding sanctions” against Russia.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Garibashvili said Tbilisi did not plan to join Western sanctions against Russia.
On February 28, Georgian authorities did not allow a Ukrainian plane that was supposed to shuttle 30 Georgian volunteers to Kyiv to land at Tbilisi's airport.
Tearful Goodbyes At Kyiv's Train Station As Russian Armor Moves Closer
Shipping Companies Suspend Deliveries To Russia; Britain, Canada Close Ports To Russian Ships
Three of the world’s largest container shipping companies say they are suspending nonessential deliveries to Russia, adding to a litany of economic punishments aimed at Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The shipping companies Maersk, MSC, and CMA CGM announced their move on March 1. The largest of the three, the Danish company Maersk, said all new bookings to and from Russia “will be temporarily suspended, with exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies.”
Britain and Canada also closed ports to Russian ships on March 1. Britain banned any ship with Russian connections from entering its ports, while Ottawa said its ban also applied to fishing boats in its internal waters.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports.
“We’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports,” Shapps said on Twitter.
Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban would have “a significant economic impact on Russian boats or ships that are either owned or flagged by Russia."
Alghabra told reporters in Ottawa that other countries are considering doing the same. Alghabra acknowledged that not many Russian vessels travel directly to Canada's ports, but said ships owned or flagged by Russia transport goods from other countries to Canada's Atlantic shores.
The moves deepen Russia's isolation as its invasion of Ukraine sparks an exodus of international companies.
To stem the stampede, Moscow said it would temporarily curb foreign investors from selling Russian assets. But energy firms BP and Shell have already decided to abandon their Russian businesses, while leading banks, airlines, automakers, and more have cut shipments and ended partnerships.
Leading Moscow Radio Station Taken Off Air Over Coverage Of War In Ukraine
One of Russia’s leading media outlets, the Moscow radio station Ekho Moskvy, has been taken off the air amid a Russian crackdown on independent media covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ekho Moskvy Editor in Chief Aleksei Venediktov said on Telegram on March 1 that the radio station had been taken off the air and vowed to appeal the decision in court.
"The Editorial board of Ekho Moskvy absolutely disagrees with the demand of the Prosecutor-General's Office that led to the radio station being cut off the air," said Venediktov, one of Russia's best-known journalists.
Another popular independent Russian media outlet, the Dozhd television channel, also said on March 1 that its website had been blocked.
Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor-General's Office demanded that Russian authorities cut Ekho Moskvy from the air and block the website of Dozhd's online television station for distributing what it called information that "calls for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information about the Russian military personnel’s special operation" in Ukraine.
In a related move, on February 28 the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked Current Time and the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service for refusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor had warned media outlets across the country earlier that Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
Amid Increasing Protests Against War, Moscow Mayor Warns Of Repercussions
Amid increasing anti-war sentiments in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has vowed to prevent attempts to organized street protests, telling Muscovites "not follow provocateurs."
Numerous single-person protests that do not require authorities' permission as well as large protests demanding an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been held in Moscow and other Russian cities since the full-scale attack started last week.
Sobyanin wrote on his blog on March 1 that "all calls by provocateurs" to hold protests "aim to disrupt the city management works and create an atmosphere of chaos."
He added: “All attempts to organize street disorders will be consequently thwarted."
Almost 6,000 demonstrators have been detained in protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that have been held in Russia's towns and cities since February 24, the first day of the invasion.
International Energy Agency To Release Oil From Stockpiles To Stabilize Market After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on March 1 that member countries had agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves to stabilize the market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The United States will release 30 million barrels -- half the total -- White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"We are prepared to use every tool available to us to limit disruption to global energy supply as a result of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's actions," Psaki said.
"We will also continue our efforts to accelerate diversification of energy supplies away from Russia and to secure the world from Moscow's weaponization of oil and gas," the statement added.
The 31 IEA countries agreed to release the 60 million barrels earlier on March 1 during an extraordinary meeting of the organization’s governing board. The release amounts to 4 percent of IEA members’ emergency stockpiles.
“The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, said. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.”
The IEA said Russia “plays an outsized role on global energy markets” as the world’s third-largest oil producer and the largest exporter. It exports about 5 million barrels of crude daily amounting to about 12 percent of global oil trade. Sixty percent goes to Europe and 20 percent to China.
Birol said he was happy that IEA member countries "committed to do their utmost to support Ukraine in terms of fuel supply."
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm led the meeting of the governing board as chairwoman of this year’s IEA Ministerial Meeting.
The IEA statement said the move aims to "send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, the IEA defines one of its main roles as helping coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil. Besides the United States, IEA's members include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada.
Russian Missile Blamed For Kharkiv Administration Building Blast Amid Bombardment
Orthodox Clerics Call For Stop To War In Ukraine In Rare Challenge To Russian Government
In an unusual move, more than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics have called for an immediate stop to the ongoing war in Ukraine in an open letter issued on March 1.
At least 176 Orthodox clerics said that they "respect the freedom of any person given to him or her by God," adding that the people of Ukraine "must make their own choices by themselves, not at the point of assault rifles and without pressure from either West or East."
The letter says the clerics “bewail” the suffering that has been “undeservingly imposed on our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”
It is very rare for such a large number of religious clerics of the Orthodox Church to openly challenge President Vladimir Putin's government. In recent years, the Russian Orthodox Church and its leader, Patriarch Kirill, who did not sign the letter, have fully supported Putin's policies.
"We call on all opposing sides for a dialogue because there is no other alternative to violence,” the letter says. “Only an ability to hear the other side can give us hope to get out of the abyss our countries were thrown into several days ago. Let yourself and us all enter the Easter Lent in the spirit of faith and love. Stop the war."
There was no comment or other reaction from Patriarch Kirill or from Russian officials.
The letter makes references to "judgment day” and “eternal suffering,” saying nothing on Earth can prevent that judgment.
“We remind that Christ's blood shed by the Savior for the world's life will be taken in the celebration of the Communion by those who gives murderous orders, not as life, but as eternal suffering.”
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Changes Its Name In Further Distancing From Nazarbaev
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan’s ruling party has changed its name as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev seeks to distance himself from his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
The party announced on March 1 during an annual congress that it would now be called Amanat, which among other meanings can be translated as Ancestors' Legacy. It was previously called Nur Otan (Light of the Fatherland).
"The new name portrays the unfading ideals of independence, the values of strong statehood, national unity, the vast expanses of our homeland, which our ancestors bequeathed to us," Toqaev said at the congress.
Toqaev has been trying to distance himself from Nazarbaev since mass protests in early January turned deadly.
At least 227 people died in the violence, sparked in part because of anger over the corruption and nepotism that stemmed from Nazarbaev's rule even after he stepped down in 2019.
The ruling party was initially called Otan (Fatherland) when it was established in 1998.
Later, as the former president's cult of personality turned into a mass phenomenon in the tightly controlled oil-rich nation, the party, like many other organizations and state entities, changed its name to Nur-Otan, to associate it more closely with Nazarbaev.
While ruling for almost three decades, he installed relatives in key positions, enriching them at the expense of ordinary Kazakhs who have failed to share in the country's vast oil riches.
Many relatives and close associates of Nazarbaev have lost their posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups since the unrest.
Nazarbayev, who used to be shown regularly on Kazakh television, made no public appearances during the unrest.
Ukraine, Russia Exchange Prisoners For First Time Since Invasion, Ukrainian Military Officer Says
Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale military attack against Ukraine last week, according to a Ukrainian military leader.
The chief of the military administration of Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, said on March 1 on Telegram that the exchange took place in Sumy.
A captured Russian military police officer, Yury Nikitin, born in 1997, from the Siberian city of Omsk, was exchanged for five Ukrainian soldiers -- Dmytro Kvitchenko, Valeriy Poznyak, Ihor Mokrenko, Andriy Frolkov, and Oleh Solonar.
“The first exchange of prisoners took place in Sumy region. We exchanged our five people from the territorial defense for one Russian military police officer," Zhyvytskiy said on Telegram.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Blinken Slams Mounting Russian 'Crimes' In Ukraine, Questions Moscow's UN Rights Council Membership
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested the United Nations consider whether Russia should be stripped of its membership on the agency's human rights council as Russian "crimes" from its invasion of Ukraine mount "by the hour."
Speaking to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 1, the top U.S. diplomat said air strikes hitting hospitals, schools, and residential buildings during the unprovoked attack justified setting up an international probe into violations as an "important step toward ensuring documentation and accountability."
"One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state that tries to take over another UN member state, while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this council," he said in a video address to the UN's top human rights body.
"If [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin succeeds in his stated goal of toppling Ukraine's democratically-elected government, the human rights and humanitarian crises will only get worse," he added.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
UN Appeals for $1.7 Billion In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine, Neighboring Countries
The United Nations has launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion in humanitarian aid for those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement on March 1.
"We need to ramp up our response now to protect the lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians. We must respond with compassion and solidarity."
The UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR, says that more than 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on February 24, while around one million more are estimated to have been internally displaced as fighting rages in many areas across the country.
Moreover, the UN said it estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighboring countries in the coming months.
"We are looking at what could become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century," said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.
"While we have seen tremendous solidarity and hospitality from neighboring countries in receiving refugees, including from local communities and private citizens, much more support will be needed to assist and protect new arrivals."
Under the appeal, the UNHCR is seeking $1.1 billion to assist 6 million people inside Ukraine for an initial three months.
An interagency refugee response plan calls for at least $550.6 million to help refugees in Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and other countries in the region that are taking in thousands of refugees from Ukraine each day.
Kyiv Residents, Including Foreigners, Line Up For Weapons To Defend Ukrainian Capital
Ukraine Recalls Ambassadors From Kyrgyzstan, Georgia For Consultations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country has recalled its ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan and Georgia for consultations over the two countries' positions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a video statement on March 1, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian diplomats are carrying out "their just decisions" regarding the countries "that betrayed with their words."
"We immediately recall our ambassador from Kyrgyzstan for consultations because of the justification by [Kyrgyz officials] of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
"We also immediately recall our ambassador from Georgia for the creation [by Georgian officials] of obstacles for those volunteers who want to help us, and for holding an immoral position regarding sanctions [against Russia]," he added.
Zelenskiy did not elaborate.
Local media in Kyrgyzstan have reported that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin have spoken by phone and that Japarov said he supported Putin's actions against Ukraine.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Tbilisi does not plan to join Western sanctions against Russia.
Thousands rallied in Tbilisi after that, demanding Garibashvili's resignation.
On February 28, Georgian authorities did not allow a Ukrainian plane that was supposed to shuttle 30 Georgian volunteers to Kyiv to land at Tbilisi's airport.
U.S. Envoy To Belarus Says Referendum 'Unmistakably' Linked To Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "unmistakably" linked with a referendum in Belarus over the weekend that tightened authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's grip on power and ended the country's nuclear-free status, Julie Fisher, the U.S. special envoy for Belarus, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service in an interview.
Fisher said in the interview that there was no indication Belarusian citizens supported the initiatives, which were approved by around two-thirds of those who cast ballots, according to election officials, in a referendum that several governments and civil society groups said failed to meet international standards.
The changes to the constitution allow Lukashenka, 67, the possibility to rule until 2035, offer him a new lever of power, and abolish a section of the constitution defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The vote came against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow using Belarusian territory as a staging ground for parts of the attack.
"With the unprovoked attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory, we were able to see -- even before the official day of voting on the proposed constitutional amendments -- what those changes mean in Belarus," Fisher said.
"They mean the people of Belarus can be dragged into wars they do not want to fight against a neighboring country with which many Belarusians have close ties. It is clear this is not what the people of Belarus want," she added.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after an August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
With the results of the February 27 referendum never in doubt, many Belarusians heeded the call of opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya to use the vote to protest the war against Ukraine.
Fisher lauded the efforts of the demonstrators, hundreds of whom were detained by police, calling the show of dissent "a significant development."
"While they were not as large as the protests after the fraudulent 2020 election, they came after months and months of the authorities arresting, beating, and torturing protesters and anybody else they thought was expressing disagreement with how they were operating," Fisher said.
"It takes great bravery to protest in public in such an environment. And, as they have since 2020, the people of Belarus demonstrated their courage by standing up for what they believe in. And, as they have done since 2020, hundreds of them paid a price for that, arrested by a regime that cannot tolerate even the slightest display of dissent or disagreement," she added.
The U.S. envoy, who was approved by the Senate in 2020 as the first U.S. ambassador to Belarus since 2008, has been unable to take up her post in Minsk because the Belarusian government has denied her a visa in response to the harsh economic sanctions Washington has imposed on Lukashenka and other members of his regime because of the election and subsequent crackdown on dissent.
Fisher's comments came after the United States announced on February 28 that it had suspended operations at the embassy in Minsk "due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine.”
She said Washington "had no choice but to close the embassy in Minsk because of the hostile and restrictive actions of the Belarusian authorities."
Fisher added that because the decision to suspend operations happened "quickly," there is still a range of pending issues that need to be worked out at the State Department on the path forward.
"Our diplomats in Minsk [on February 28] lowered the American flag and took it with them when they left Belarus. The flag flew there for more than 30 years, a visible sign of the American presence, the hand of friendship, and the assistance that the United States offered to the people of Belarus," she said.
"We look forward to the day when the U.S. flag once again flies over the United States Embassy in Minsk," Fisher added.
Popular Website In Siberia Blocked For Using The Word 'War' In Its Ukraine Coverage
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia -- Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has blocked a popular news website in Siberia's largest city, Novosibirsk, for using the word "war" in reports covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Taiga.Info website's representatives told RFE/RL on March 1 that the site was blocked almost immediately after editors received a warning letter from Roskomnadzor demanding the reports in question be removed from the site, which the editors did.
A similar letter was sent to the TV2 television channel in another Siberian city, Tomsk, on March 1. That channel also removed the reports in question.
A day earlier, Roskomnadzor blocked Current Time and RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project forrefusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor had warned media outlets across the country earlier that Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
International Bans On Russian Sports, Entertainment Pile Up
Russia's sports and entertainment worlds continue to feel the effects of global opposition to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the number of barred Russian sports teams and performers and canceled events rises.
The cultural backlash against Russia intensified on March 1 as the Cannes Film Festival said no Russian delegations would be welcome this year, while the Venice Film Festival announced free screenings of a movie about the 2014 conflict in Ukraine’s eastern regions where the government has been battling Russia-backed separatists.
Halfway around the world, Hollywood continued to pull films scheduled for release in Russia.
Major studios Warner Bros., Paramount, and Sony announced that they would halt the distribution of movies in Russia, meaning blockbuster features such as "The Batman," “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and “The Lost City” will not be in theaters in Russia as planned.
Back in Europe, Russian conductor Valery Gergiev joined the ranks of those barred after he was fired from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.
The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"A clear signal to the orchestra, its audience, the public, and the city's politicians would have been indispensable in order to be able to continue working together," Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter said in a statement. "Since this did not happen, the only thing that remains is an immediate separation."
Gergiev has not spoken publicly about the war but is considered a loyal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conductor, who had served as principal conductor in Munich since 2015, in the past has supported Russia's illegal 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and Russian laws restricting the rights of LGBT activists.
Gergiev has also been dropped from upcoming concerts at the Philharmonie concert hall in Paris, the Vienna Philharmonic at New York's Carnegie Hall, and Scotland's Edinburgh International Festival.
The sports world has taken a similar stance, with several more federations heeding a call from the International Olympic Committee to deny the participation of Russian athletes in organized events.
Russia and Belarus -- which has provided Moscow with assistance in the invasion -- were barred from competing in international figure skating, speed skating, skiing, basketball, and athletics by the world governing bodies of those sports on March 1, while the International Volleyball Federation announced that Russia had been stripped of its hosting of the men's Volleyball World Championships in August and September.
The decision by the International Skating Union, the sports ruling body, will mean that skaters from the two countries, including Olympic gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova and 15-year-old teammate Kamila Valieva, who was the focus of a still-unresolved doping dispute at last month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, will be excluded from the March 21-27 world championships.
The International Tennis Federation said it will still allow Russian and Belarusian players to play on the men's ATP and women's WTA tours, though without national flags. The decision comes just after Russian Daniil Medvedev took over the top spot in the men's world rankings.
Russian players, however, have been barred from team competitions such as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean Cup until further notice. Russia won both competitions last year.
The world soccer governing body, FIFA, and its European counterpart, UEFA ,expelled Russia from the World Cup and all international soccer competitions "until further notice."
The presidents of the two organizations “hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace," the statement added.
Later the same day, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced a similar ban, also applying it to Belarus, as well as withdrawing Russia's hosting rights for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka are major ice hockey fans who often play in exhibition games with celebrities and ice hockey icons from their countries.
Last week, the Formula One international racing organization canceled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25.
Emergency UN General Assembly Session Presses Russia To End War With Ukraine
Ambassadors from dozens of countries have backed a proposed UN resolution reportedly demanding that Russia immediately stop its war in Ukraine, withdraw its troops, and immediately seek a peaceful resolution.
The session of the UN General Assembly that began on February 28 was the first emergency sitting of the 193-member body in more than two decades and just the seventh in the United Nation's 77-year history.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after the session began with a minute of silence for the victims of the war that "the fighting in Ukraine must stop" and warned that the bloody fighting that has led more than 500,000 Ukrainians to flee across the country's borders could have dire consequences for the world at large.
"Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected," Guterres said.
Ukrainian Ambassador Serhiy Kyslytsya told the session that "if Ukraine does not survive...international peace will not survive."
"Have no illusions," Kyslytsya added. "We cannot be surprised if democracy fails next."
Earlier this week, a similar resolution was vetoed in the UN Security Council by Russia, which considers its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" launched to defend ethnic Russian residents of regions in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting against Kyiv's forces in Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk since 2014.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenziya argued in the session that "Russian actions are being distorted and thwarted."
The extraordinary meeting came the same day that the United States expelled 12 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to the United Nations for alleged espionage.
Nebenziya called the expulsions a "gross violation" of the UN agreement with the United States as the host of the United Nations and a violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.
Nebenziya described the expulsion as a "hostile move" and said Moscow "totally rejected" Washington's claims that the diplomats were engaged in spying activities that harmed U.S. security.
The wording of the nonbinding resolution before the General Assembly was reportedly watered down to try to attract maximum support. It no longer "condemns" in the strongest terms Russia's aggression but "deplores" it. But should the resolution pass by a majority vote, it would widely be taken as condemnation of Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Backers of the resolution hope for at least 100 votes in favor. Countries including Syria, China, Cuba, and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.
During the February 28 session, Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh accused the West of having a double standard in calling an emergency session on the Ukraine crisis but not during "successive crises and major challenges that have confronted the international community for decades."
Indian Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti called for an immediate cessation of the hostilities in Ukraine, saying that there was "no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy."
The General Assembly will reconvene on the morning of March 1 to continue its emergency special session.
Meanwhile, several diplomats, including from the United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom walked out of a session of the UN Human Rights Council in protest after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a speech via video link.
Several media outlets with reporters present at the meeting in Geneva on March 1 said the boycott started when Lavrov's prerecorded video message began playing.
The walkout was similar to a boycott of a speech he gave at the Conference on Disarmament last week.
Turkish President Discusses War In Ukraine With Belarus's Lukashenka
The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he has discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the strongman leader of Belarus who is closely allied with Moscow.
The early morning phone call on March 1 centered on cease-fire negotiations held between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Belarus the previous day. While the talks failed to reach a breakthrough, negotiators have said another round of discussions will be held in the coming days.
Erdogan reportedly said that NATO member Turkey would continue to play a role in trying to end the war that has entered its sixth day, that Ankara would maintain its ties to both Moscow and Kyiv, and that his country would implement an international accord to limit the passage of Russian warships through the Turkish straights to the Black Sea.
On February 28, Erdogan said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "unacceptable" and that Turkey would honor its commitments to the Western NATO military alliance.
The Turkish president also said that his country, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with each, would not turn its back on either country.
Ukraine earlier asked Ankara to implement the 1936 Montreux Convention that gives Turkey the right to bar warships from using the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus during wartime, and Erdogan said he would implement the pact after determining that the conflict in Ukraine was a war.
“Turkey is determined to use the authority given by the Montreux Convention on Turkish Straits in a manner to prevent escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” Erdogan said.
Ankara has forged close ties with Russia in the energy and defense sectors, but has also sold drones to Ukraine and, despite raising Moscow's ire, signed a deal to co-produce more.
Lukashenka has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine and said that Belarusian troops could take part in the Russian military campaign if needed.
Google Blocks RT, Sputnik YouTube Channels In Europe As EU Readies Sanctions Against The Media Outlets
Google Europe says it is blocking YouTube channels associated with pro-Kremlin Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Google, which owns YouTube, said in a tweet on March 1 that the move will take effect immediately, though "it'll take time for our systems to fully ramp up."
"Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action," it added.
In a separate move, Google's parent company, Alphabet, confirmed to Reuters that it had removed RT and other state-funded outlets from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool.
Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."
The moves by Google came hours before European Union members approved sanctions proposed by the European Commission, the bloc's executive, by restricting Sputnik and RT channels targeted at Britain, Germany, and France and its channels in English and Spanish in the European media market regardless of their distribution channel.
On February 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said RT and Sputnik are part of "the Kremlin’s media machine,” and the EU would move "to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe.”
An EU regulation expected to be published on March 2 and seen by RFE/RL says Russia “has engaged in continuous and concerted propaganda actions targeted at the [EU] and neighboring civil society members, gravely distorting and manipulating facts.”
It says Russian propaganda had been channeled through media outlets “under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation” and these actions “constitute a significant and direct threat to the [EU’s] public order and security.”
The sanctions are expected to prohibit EU operators from publishing any content from the two outlets in any form. The measures would include transmission or distribution on cable, satellite, IPTV, Internet video-sharing platforms or applications, whether new or preinstalled, according to Thierry Breton, the bloc's internal market commissioner.
RT's main YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.
The council also decided to cut seven Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, which allows for transfers from bank to bank around the globe. The sanction applies to Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazank, Rossia Bank, Sovcombank, VEB, and VTB. The sanction, which takes effect in 10 days, is also expected to be published on March 2.
TV Tower In Kyiv Hit As Zelenskiy Again Calls For NATO To Impose No-Fly Zone
Russian missiles struck the TV tower in Kyiv, which is located near a memorial for the victims of the Babyn Yar Holocaust massacre, the Ukrainian government said on March 1 as Russian forces also bombarded the central square in Kharkiv and other civilian sites in the eastern city.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower. The nearby Babyn Yar memorial center was dedicated just last year to mark the 80th anniversary of the infamous mass slaughter of Jews by the Nazis.
Local media reported that there were several explosions near the TV tower and that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter that at least five people died in the strike that hit the TV tower and he expressed outrage that it hit close to the memorial commemorating the deaths of tens of thousands of Jewish men, women, and children who were killed at the Babyn Yar ravine in 1941 soon after the Nazis occupied the city.
"To the world: what is the point of saying "never again" for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…" Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
A spokesman for the memorial said a Jewish cemetery at the site was damaged, but the extent would not be clear until daylight. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid denounced the incident and said Israel would help repair any damage.
“We call for preserving and respecting the sanctity of the site,” he said on Twitter.
Shortly after reports of the attacks, Zelenskiy spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
A White House official said the two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes. Biden is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address later on March 1.
Zelenskiy also gave an interview to Reuters and CNN in which he said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks could make any headway. Zelenskiy also urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's air force.
The attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv came as a convoy of artillery and armored vehicles extending more than 65 kilometers massed outside Kyiv.
Zelenskiy condemned the bombardment of Kharkiv as a war crime and act of terror in a video statement following the deadly attack that targeted the northwestern regional capital's central square and struck the city administration building.
"After such an attack, Russia is a terrorist country," Zelenskiy said.
Emergency services reported that at least 10 people were killed in the attack, which came after dozens were killed by Russian shelling a day earlier. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting civilian areas during what it calls its "military operation" in Ukraine, which has entered its sixth day.
Satellite images showed that the convoy that has been steadily approaching Kyiv was within kilometers of the city in what Ukraine's armed forces see as an attempt to surround and take control of the country's capital.
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on March 1 that Russian forces would strike Ukrainian security service infrastructure and a psychological operations center in Kyiv and advised residents living near such targets to leave their homes.
Zelenskiy also challenged European lawmakers to "prove" they stand with Ukraine. Speaking on March 1 via videolink to the European Parliament a day after Ukraine made an official request to join the European Union, Zelenskiy said in an impassioned plea that his country had proven its strength in six days of resistance to Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone," Zelenskiy said.
"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," he added.
Ukraine's air force reported that five Russian fighter planes and a helicopter had been shot down during aerial attacks over cities outside the capital on February 28, although the information could not be independently verified.
The air force command also said that a Russian cruise missile had been destroyed by a Buk anti-missile system and that Ukrainian jets had struck columns of Russian armored vehicles in the Kyiv and neighboring Zhytomyr regions.
Ukrainian warplanes also reportedly dropped bombs and fired missiles at Russian forces in areas outside Kyiv.
Video images of fighting in Kharkiv on February 28 showed residential areas being shelled and apartment buildings shaken by powerful explosions. Reports that the northeastern city had been heavily bombarded had tempered optimism of an agreement.
Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko has said dozens of people were killed in the February 28 rocket strikes. On March 1, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the attacks on Kharkiv as a war violation.
"The shelling against civilian infrastructure yesterday [February 28] in Kharkiv violates the laws of war," Borrell said after a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "The EU stands unwavering at the side of Ukraine in these dramatic moments."
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the head of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, wrote on Facebook on March 1 that more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, located between Kharkiv and Kyiv.
In Kherson, a city located just northwest of the Crimean Peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, Mayor Ihor Кolykhayev wrote on Facebook that the Russian military was setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the city. Kolykhayev vowed that "Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian."
Mariupol has been left without electricity following attacks by Russian forces, according to Donetsk region head Pavlo Kyrylenko, who wrote on Facebook on March 1 that Ukrainian forces still held the Azov Sea port city.
The head of the separatists in the eastern region, Denis Pushilin, said that the goal was to encircle the strategically important city by the end of the day.
On March 1, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Ihor Konashenkov said that separatist forces had "joined the military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which took control of the regions of Ukraine along the coast of the Sea of Azov."
