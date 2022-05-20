Russian Shelling In Eastern Ukraine Kills More Civilians, Turns Donbas Into 'Hell'

Russia stepped up its assault on eastern Ukraine on May 20, using artillery, rocket launchers, and aircraft to pound the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian civilian and military officials said, as British intelligence predicted that Moscow's offensive would intensify even further after securing Mariupol.

Local authorities in Luhansk said on May 20 that indiscriminate Russian bombardments killed at least 13 civilians over the past 24 hours and caused substantial damage.

Twelve people were killed in the town of Severodonetsk, where a Russian assault has been unsuccessful, the regional governor, Serhiy Hayday, said. Severodonetsk and the city of Lysychansk are in an area where Russian troops have launched an offensive.

In Donetsk, "the Russian enemy carried out massive artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure, including multiple-rocket launchers," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement.

Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on May 20 that 232 children had been killed and 427 wounded since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia has "completely destroyed" Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, accusing Russian forces of attempting to kill as many Ukrainians and do as much damage as possible.

"It is hell there -- and that is not an exaggeration," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address, repeating his accusation that Russia is committing genocide.

There are "constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed," he said.

British military intelligence said early on May 20 that as many as 1,700 soldiers are likely to have surrendered at the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol.

However, "an unknown number of Ukrainian forces remain inside the factory," British intelligence said in its daily report issued by the Defense Ministry.

Moscow also said on May 19 that 1,730 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered from the steel factory. All of them, including those who were wounded, were reportedly transferred to territory in eastern Ukraine that is controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

WATCH: The widow of a Ukrainian civilian killed by the first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine said he could have "missed" her husband instead of carrying out orders. Kateryna Shelipova's husband, Oleksandr, was fatally shot in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian soldier accused of killing Shelipov pleaded guilty in a Kyiv court on May 18.

The British intelligence report said Russia is likely to reinforce its operations in the industrial Donbas region once it has secured Mariupol. But the report said that redeploying Russian forces to the Donbas may take a long time since they must be reequipped and replenished following Ukraine's staunch resistance in the Sea of Azov port.

British intelligence estimates, however, that Russian commanders, who are under growing pressure to demonstrate they can achieve results, will likely redeploy their forces without proper preparation, risking "further force attrition."

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said earlier it had begun registering hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who left the Azovstal plant in Mariupol as prisoners of war as Russia continued shelling areas in eastern Ukraine.

The ICRC called the registration of the fighters as POWs “critical to ensure they’re accounted for & treated humanely and with dignity" and allows the organization to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families.

Kyiv has expressed hope that the fighters will be exchanged for Russian prisoners, but pro-Russian authorities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region suggested some of them could be put on trial.

The UN’s humanitarian chief on May 19 urged Russia and Ukraine to build on the cooperation that was necessary to end the siege and enable the evacuation.

In southeastern Ukraine, an estimated 1,000 vehicles carrying Ukrainian civilians were prevented from crossing into Ukrainian-held territory in Zaporizhzhya. The regional military administration said on May 20 that cars full of people trying to evacuate were stuck at a Russian checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka.

"In Vasylivka, the occupiers have not allowed more than 1,000 cars to enter the territory controlled by Ukraine for the fourth day in a row," the administration said in a Telegram post, adding that there are women and children in the cars, and that most of them no longer have money for food and water.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy also said that in the Chernihiv region north of Kyiv, the village of Desna was hit with Russian missiles on May 19 and that many people were killed. Desna is some 70 kilometers from the border with Belarus.

Zelenskiy spoke on May 19 with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about a range of issues, including financial aid to assist the shattered Ukrainian economy, agricultural exports, and "the evacuation of our heroes from Azovstal."

On the diplomatic front, U.S. President Joe Biden hosted the leaders of Finland and Sweden on May 19 and welcomed their NATO membership bids.

Biden expressed strong support for the applications of Sweden and Finland, calling them two “great democracies" and "highly capable partners.”

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, BBC, CNN, and TASS