British Foreign Secretary To Meet Lavrov In Moscow As Russia Kicks Off Drills With Belarus

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meets with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on February 10 amid a new round of intense diplomacy aimed at reducing the tensions prompted by a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West suspects is the prelude to an invasion.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to travel to Warsaw and Brussels for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet the leaders of the Baltic countries in Berlin.

As European leaders scramble across the continent to seek ways to defuse the crisis, Moscow and Minsk kicked off 10 days of joint military drills that will see an estimated 30,000 Russian soldiers move to Belarus amid fears they could be used in an invasion of Ukraine.



Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Allied Resolve exercises scheduled to continue until February 20 in Belarus had begun and would center around "suppressing and repelling external aggression."



Ukraine on February 10 also began previously announced military exercises in response to Russian drills in neighboring Belarus, which Kyiv and the West have interpreted as part of Russia's military escalation in the region.

Kyiv has not reported the number of military personnel and weapons involved in its exercises.

Upon arriving in the Russian capital, Truss tweeted late on February 9, saying she was in Moscow "to meet Foreign Minister Lavrov and make clear that Russia must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty or face severe consequences.”

“Any incursion would be a huge mistake. Diplomacy is the only way forward and Russia must pursue that path,” she added.

Setting the stage for an apparent tense diplomatic encounter, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned late on February 9 that British officials should change their rhetoric.

"The British side must be clearly aware that without a clear change in the tone of the speeches of representatives of the British leadership, productive interaction is impossible either in solving bilateral problems or in settling international problems," the ministry said.

"Relations between our countries should be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, without artificial restrictions hindering business."



In Poland, Johnson will talk with Duda and then will also meet with British soldiers stationed in Poland during his visit.

Johnson will also visit Brussels for talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

In a statement, NATO said Johnson and Stoltenberg will hold a news conference on February 10 at 10:45 a.m. local time.

Separate talks involving high-ranking officials are scheduled in Berlin on February 10. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the talks could pave the way for a summit with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany aimed at reviving the stalled peace plan for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The multipronged diplomatic efforts come after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week completed a round of shuttle diplomacy that saw him hold separate talks with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

Macron has said President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow "would not be the source of an escalation" despite amassing more than 100,000 troops and military hardware on Ukraine's border.

Macron, who ended his whirlwind tour on February 9 with meetings in Berlin with Scholz and Duda, urged continued "firm dialogue" with the Kremlin as the only way to defuse fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

"We must find ways and means together to engage in a firm dialogue with Russia," he said after talks with Scholz and Duda.

Macron later briefed U.S. President Joe Biden on his talks with Putin, the White House said.

"They discussed President Macron's recent meetings," a statement said. "They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts, undertaken in close coordination with our allies and partners, in response to Russia's continued military buildup on Ukraine's borders."

After a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov said on February 8 that Washington was ready to discuss Moscow's security concerns.

U.S. officials say Russia has increased its deployment to some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.



Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Both Washington and NATO have rejected these demands as nonstarters.

Meanwhile, the first U.S. troops meant to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover of the Ukrainian crisis arrived in Romania from Germany over the past two days, Romania's Defense Ministry said on February 9.

The Pentagon said on February 3 that it would send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the deployments included roughly 2,000 troops, who would deploy from the United States to Poland and Germany. In addition, approximately 1,000 troops currently based in Germany were moving to Romania.

With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters