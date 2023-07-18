Ukraine Under Fresh Russian Drone Attack As Moscow Claims It Thwarted Ukrainian Strikes On Crimea

Russia launched a fresh wave of drone strikes early on July 18 on southern Ukraine, damaging infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa, regional officials and the military reported, as Moscow said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on the illegally annexed region of Crimea.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the military administration of the Odesa region, said early on July 18 that Ukraine's air defense repelled a Russian air attack on the port city, writing on Telegram, "Odesa: Air defense combat work is under way."

Ukraine later said in a statement that "debris from the destroyed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities."

The strike on Odesa, which is crucial for Ukraine's grain exports, came a day after Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered deal to allow the transit of the grain, refusing to extend it after it expired on July 17.

Russia overnight also launched an attack on the Mykolayiv region, using Iranian-made drones that caused a fire, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

"We are putting out the fire. No victims beforehand," Kim wrote.

The mayor of the city of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, said the fire broke out at one of the city's facilities and that it was "quite serious."

Russia's Defense Ministry and the Moscow-installed head of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on July 18 that Russian forces had repelled an attack by 28 Ukrainian drones on the eastern part of region.

The ministry said in a statement that 17 drones were destroyed and that 11 were disabled by electronic means. Both the ministry and Aksyonov said the attack caused no casualties or damages.

WATCH: A section of the Crimea Bridge was damaged by a deadly explosion on July 17. Moscow said two people were killed and a child was injured in the blast that it blamed on Ukrainian maritime drones.

The report, which could not be independently verified, came a day after an attack by seaborne drones on the bridge that links Crimea with Russia that killed two people and caused major damage and a disruption to traffic. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Kyiv did not claim responsibility, but Ukrainian media reported that security services had deployed maritime drones.

On July 18, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Telegram that road traffic had partially reopened on the Crimea Bridge. He said damage caused to the bridge will be completely repaired by November 1, while President Vladimir vowed a "response" to the attack.

Khusnullin, speaking in a televised meeting with Putin, said one part of the road on the bridge was destroyed and will have to be rebuilt, but that there is no damage to the bridge pylons.

The bridge had to be repaired once before after an attack in October.

Putin, who ordered the bridge built after Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, called the attack a "terrorist" act and said he wanted proposals on ensuring security of the bridge.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said the attack was carried out by two Ukrainian drones, while the Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal case into "an act of terrorism."

The damage caused to the bridge could have an impact on Moscow's ability to supply its troops in southern Ukraine, and reveals that Russian infrastructure is vulnerable to the drones -- small, fast, remote-controlled boats packed with explosives.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued their counteroffensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol areas of the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on July 18, adding that in the east, 36 combat actions were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On July 17, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram that the situation was becoming difficult for Ukrainian troops in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Russian forces were "actively advancing" in the Kupyansk direction for two days in a row.

"We are on the defensive. Fierce battles are taking place," Malyar wrote.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP