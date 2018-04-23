Bust Of Yeltsin Joins Stalin, Lenin, Gorbachev On Moscow's Alley Of Rulers

MOSCOW -- A bust of the Russian Federation's first president, Boris Yeltsin, has been unveiled in downtown Moscow, the 11th anniversary of his death.

Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and Yeltsin's widow Naina Yeltsina were present at the ceremony on April 23.

The bronze bust, created by well-known sculptor Zurab Tsereteli, was unveiled on the Alley of Rulers that was opened in Moscow in 2016 with 33 statues of historic figures who have ruled Russia since the ninth century. Yeltsin's bust brings the total on the alley to 41.

Yeltsin died on April 23, 2007, at the age of 76. The Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg marks that day as the Day of Boris Yeltsin's Memory.

In September 2017, seven busts of Soviet leaders, including Soviet Union founder Vladimir Lenin, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev, Leonid Brezhnev, Yury Andropov, Konstantin Chernenko, and Mikhail Gorbachev, were unveiled on the alley.