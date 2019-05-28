Russian Blogger Charged With Insulting Authorities For Post Mocking Putin

A Russian blogger who posted a meme mocking President Vladimir Putin has been charged under a controversial new law penalizing "disrespect toward the authorities."

Sergei Komandirov, a blogger in the western city of Smolensk, posted a photograph of Putin and a verse that read "Every citizen knows who is D[...]ck No. 1."

Komandirov's post was a form of protest over the conviction of Yury Kartyzhev, a man in the northwestern region of Novgorod who was the first person to be found guilty under the new law.

Kartyzhev was fined 30,000 rubles ($470) for two posts mocking Putin on March 31, two days after the law came into effect. https://www.rferl.org/a/first-russian-fined-for-disrespecting-putin-doubles-down-on-critique-of-president/29903929.html

Under the law, insulting the authorities or state symbols is punishable by up to 15 days in jail and by a fine of up to 100,000 rubles ($1,570). A repeat violation may lead to a 200,000-ruble ($3,140) fine.

On May 27, a key aide of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, who is serving a 20-day jail sentence over an unsanctioned rally in September 2018, was charged with disrespect of the authorities for criticizing Kartyzhev's conviction on Twitter.

Komandirov also posted a comment that read: "Check it out, they will not convict you, they do not have guts to convict everyone. Therefore, go and flash-mob."

With reporting by Mediazona and 7x7