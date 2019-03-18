Russian Camp Managers Given Lengthy Prison Sentences In Boating Deaths Of 14 Children

The former managers of a camp at the Park Hotel Syamozero in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms in a case involving the capsizing of two boats in 2016 that killed 14 children from Moscow.



The Petrozavodsk City Court on March 18 found a former director of the camp, Yelena Reshetova, and her former deputy, Vadim Vinogradov, guilty of criminal negligence and sentenced each of them to 9 1/2 years in prison.



Vinogradov pleaded guilty and Reshetova refused to accept guilt.

A former instructor of the camp, Valery Krupnodershchikov, was found guilty of leaving people in danger and sentenced to eight months in prison. He was freed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.



Three other defendants in the case were acquitted.



Fourteen children were killed in the incident at Lake Syamozero, near Finland, in June 2016.





The tragedy prompted a scandal when it was revealed that the rescue operation began only 18 hours after the boats capsized in a storm.

Many of the children apparently died of hypothermia from long exposure to the cold water.

Investigations also revealed that the camp's officials allowed the boat trip despite weather and wind warnings.



In April 2017, an emergency medical worker was sentenced to three years in prison for failing to take seriously an emergency call from a 12-year-old boy who was seeking help shortly after the two boats capsized.

