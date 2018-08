A Russian helicopter has crashed in Siberia, with reports saying at least 18 people were killed.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the MI-8 helicopter went down around 10 a.m. local time on August 4 about 180 kilometers from the town of Igarka.

The ministry provided no further details.

Russian media quoted sources as saying that three crew members and 15 passengers were killed.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Based on reporting by TASS and BBC