North Caucasus

Helicopter Crash Kills At Least Six In Southern Chechnya

A helicopter flies during a search-and-rescue operation on March 7.

Reports from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya say at least six people have been killed in a helicopter crash near the border with Georgia.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said the Russian-built Mi-8 helicopter belonged to Chechnya's border guard service.

Kadyrov said "complicated weather conditions" may have caused the crash on March 7 in the mountains of southern Chechnya.

Chechnya's Health Ministry said one person was found alive by rescue workers and rushed to a hospital.

Earlier reports said nine people were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Based on reporting by TASS, RIA, and Interfax

