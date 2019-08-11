Russian Lawyer Offers Reward For Indentifying Officer That Punched Female Protester

A Russian civil rights lawyer has offered a 100,000-ruble ($1,300) reward for help identifying a Moscow police officer that punched a female protester.

Pavel Chikov of the legal-aid group Agora made the offer on August 11 on Twitter a day after the incident occurred during a rally for free and fair elections.

Video on social media showed two police officers leading a detained young woman, identified as Daria Sosnovskaya, by her arms toward a police van.

The woman appears to swipe with her foot a police club lying on the street that one of the officers is trying to simultaneously pick up. The officer then punches her in the stomach -- sending Sosnovskaya two steps back -- and grabs the club from the floor before shoving her into the van seconds later.

"It doesn’t matter if the investigation establishes concrete harm has been done. [The officer] is a representative of the state. Regardless of the outcome, the Russian state will have to pay," he said.

Russian officers are rarely disciplined for abusing their powers.

Russian officers have been criticized at home and abroad for their rough treatment of unarmed protesters in Moscow over the past month, including beating them with clubs.

Police detained about 1,400 people following protests on July 27 and more than 250 people on August 11.