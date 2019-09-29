Russian Opposition Seeks New Momentum With Moscow Rally After Summer Of Protests

MOSCOW -- Kremlin opponents plan to hold a big demonstration in Moscow, seeking to regain momentum following a hiatus after a series of summer protests that gripped the Russian capital and prompted a violent crackdown by law enforcement authorities.



The September 29 rally, which has been granted a permit by the city government, will be the first bid to mount a major protest since elections three weeks ago that were the catalyst for the biggest wave of sustained anti-government rallies in Russia in nearly a decade.



Opponents of President Vladimir Putin and his government are calling on Russians to protest against “political repression” and to demand that the authorities halt a campaign of raids and arrests targeting Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny’s network of supporters nationwide.



Demonstrators will also call for the release of people held in prison or pretrial detention in what has come to be called the Moscow Case – the prosecutions being conducted in the wake of the police clampdown on protests in July and August.



The rally on Moscow’s Sakharov Avenue will be held under the motto “Otpuskai” (Let them out), a play on the popular chant at the summer protests of “Dopuskai” (Let them in) – a call for the authorities to reverse their decision to bar a slew of opposition and independent candidates from the ballot in the election to the Moscow city legislature on September 8.



The state is pursuing “political cases” to “frighten the opposition” and intends to “continue this intimidation because they have decided they can do this,” Lyubov Sobol, a human rights lawyer and Navalny supporter who was a key organizer of the summer rallies, said in a web-posted video clip.



“We must all tell them, ‘No,’ they cannot,” she said. “I am calling on everyone to come and speak out against political prosecutions, against unjust sentences in the Moscow Case, against lawless searches and special operations to intimidate people in the regions.”

More than 3,000 people were detained during the rallies in July and August in Moscow and several were beaten as police in some cases used force to disperse crowds, sparking condemnation from human rights groups and Western governments.



The protests were the largest in Moscow since a wave of demonstrations in 2011-12 sparked by anger over evidence of electoral fraud and dismay at Putin's return to the Kremlin for a third presidential term.



Putin is now in his fourth term and is constitutionally barred from running again in 2024, adding to political uncertainty. The local and regional elections across Russia on September 8 were a test for the Kremlin-controlled United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections in 2021.



Despite the exclusion of dozens of opposition and independent candidates, the elections delivered a stinging setback to the Kremlin-controlled United Russia party, which lost control of 13 seats in the 45-member Moscow City Duma.



That outcome was credited in part to Navalny’s so-called Smart Voting strategy, under which he urged Russians to back candidates with the best chance of beating United Russia politicians -- all of whom ran as independents in Moscow apparently to hide their affiliation with the party.



Never very popular, United Russia has seen its support fall further amid economic uncertainty and political fallout over moves such as raising the retirement age, hiking the VAT tax rate, a program to tax long-distance trucking, and crackdowns on protests in many cities over local issues such as waste dumps and construction. Putin’s ratings have also suffered.



United Russia held its own outside Moscow, winning all regional governorships contested on September 8. Meanwhile, the state has used a mix of tactics in an effort to quash the protest sentiment that erupted this summer and prevent it from spreading further.



Seven people detained during the protests have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to five years, but prosecutors and courts – widely believed to answer to the Kremlin – have relented to pressure in some cases.

On September 26, activist Aleksei Minyailo, who was charged with rioting in connection with a protest on July 27, when police detained nearly 1,400 people, was released from jail but ordered to remain in Moscow. He denies the charge, saying he was detained him before he could join the demonstration.

After adamant appeals from follow actors and others, Pavel Ustinov, who was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for allegedly assaulting a police officer at a rally on August 3, was released from jail pending a ruling on his appeal.

Among the groups of Russians condemning the crackdown were more than 180 priests of the dominant Russian Orthodox Church, whose leadership is loyal to the Kremlin.

