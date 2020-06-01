Russian Police Colonel Being Treated For COVID-19 Falls From Moscow Hospital Window

A female police lieutenant colonel has fallen from a window on the fifth floor of a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients, Russian media reported.



The reports said the incident occurred at Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 24 on the evening of May 30.



The woman, identified as 45-year-old Yulia B. by Komsomolsyaya Pravda, was described as a senior expert at the Forensic Center of the Interior Ministry.



The newspaper reported that the police lieutenant colonel died on the spot, but Russian media organization RBC said she survived the fall and was placed in an intensive-care unit.



Komsomolsyaya Pravda said the police colonel left her ward to go into the corridor, then "fell" from the fifth floor window, and landed on the grass below.



It was not immediately clear what exactly happened.



She had arrived at the hospital on May 23 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.



The incident comes after three physicians in Russia fell out of windows amid mysterious circumstances during the coronavirus outbreak.

On May 2, a doctor at an ambulance unit in the western Voronezh region was badly injured after falling from a hospital window following complaints that he was forced to work even after testing positive for COVID-19.



The previous day, the acting chief physician at a hospital for war veterans in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk died, a week after falling from the window of her fifth-floor office.



On April 24, the chief of an ambulance center in the Moscow region also died after falling from a hospital window. She was treated at the hospital for COVID-19.



Russia has officially reported 414,878 coronavirus infections and 4,855 deaths as of June 1.

With reporting by RBC and Komsomolsyaya Pravda