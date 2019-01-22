'Dead End': Russian Pop Star Cancels U.S. Tour After Failed Deal With Mueller

Russian pop star Emin Agalarov has canceled a planned U.S. tour after a breakdown in talks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Congress about possible testimony over his alleged involvement in the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between one of then-candidate Donald Trump's sons and a Russian lawyer.

Agalarov, 39, is the son of billionaire developer Aras Agalarov, Trump’s most prominent business associate in Russia.

"Right now, unfortunately, it's a dead end, so he's not able to come," Agalarov's lawyer, Scott Balber, told U.S. media.



"Due to circumstances beyond my control, I am forced to postpone my scheduled U.S. and Canadian tour," Agalarov said in an Instagram post on January 21.





Agalarov allegedly dispatched his publicist, Rob Goldstone, to broker the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya by promising political dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



Balber said on January 21 that he reached out to both Mueller's office and various congressional committees earlier this year when the concert tour was first planned.



He said Agalarov was eager to meet but not if an official subpoena was involved.



“Some parties insisted on serving subpoenas,” Balber told Bloomberg News on January 21. “He’s done nothing wrong. I don’t like the tenor or tone I am having with folks who should be happy to have the chance to interview someone who is not subject to U.S. jurisdiction.”



The video for Agalarov's new single, Got Me Good, is a parody that pokes fun at Mueller's investigation into possible interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election:

Based on reporting by Bloomberg and dpa