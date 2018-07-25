.S. Pastor Held In Turkey Transferred To House Arrest

American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been jailed in Turkey for nearly two years on terrorism and spying charges, has been transferred to house arrest as his trial continues.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on July 25 that the 50-year-old would be remanded in his home, but did not say when he would leave custody.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded Brunson's release and the case has strained relations with the United States.

Brunson, who was arrested in late 2016, faces up to 15 years in prison on the charge of "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups," a reference to Kurdish separatists and a group that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for a failed 2016 coup attempt against him.

Brunson also faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the espionage charges against him.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP