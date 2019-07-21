Saudi Arabia Lets Iranian Tanker Sail Home

Saudi Arabia released an Iranian oil tanker on July 21 from the Jeddah port after the vessel underwent repairs, Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami told state news agency IRNA.



The ship had been docked in Saudi Arabia since early May after suffering “engine failure and loss of control,” the Iranian oil ministry’s SHANA news agency reported as cited by the AFP.



"Iran appreciates efforts by the authorities of Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Oman to secure the safe return of Iran's Happiness 1 oil tanker," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.



The tanker’s docking in Saudi Arabia came amid escalating tension between the two enemies.



In early July, the Iranian media reported that the ship wasn’t being allowed to leave Jeddah in Saudi Arabia due to a dispute over the cost of repairs.