Sechin Says Will Testify In Extortion Trial When 'We Can Agree On A Schedule'

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin, who failed this week to respond to two court summons to testify in a high-profile extortion trial, says he will appear when "we can agree on a schedule."

"As for my participation in court, I will strive to fulfill the requirements of Russian law. But at this stage, my main task is to fulfill my duties as president of Rosneft. As soon as we can agree on the schedule, I will certainly fulfill the necessary conditions," Sechin was quoted as saying by RBC.ru on November 16.

Sechin was a no-show twice this week after being summoned by the Zamoskvoretsky district court to testify as a key witness in the trial of former Economy Minister Aleksei Ulyukayev.

Russian news agencies reported on November 16 that the Moscow court's Judge Larisa Semyonova has issued a third summons for Sechin to appear on November 22.

Sechin stressed in his comments to RBC.ru that he has already "reflected his position in written testimony and in public statements."

A longtime former deputy chief of staff to Putin, Sechin is a key figure in the case. Prosecutors say that he handed Ulyukayev the $2 milllion that the then-minister allegedly extorted from him in exchange for a favorable decision on a major acquisition by Rosneft.

The oil company chief's failure to appear in court so far has attracted additional attention to a case that has already thrown rifts in Putin's ruling elite into sharp relief.

It could raise questions about the outcome of the trial -- an unusual development in Russia, where rights groups say courts are beholden to the Kremlin and the verdict in politically charged cases often seems obvious in advance.

Ulyukayev, who is being held under house arrest and has looked gaunt and grim in court appearances, is one of the highest-ranking officials to be arrested in Russia since the Soviet era.

He is accused of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin in exchange for his ministry's approval for Rosneft to acquire a majority stake in the regional oil company Bashneft.

Prosecutors say Ulyukayev, 61, was caught taking a case full of money from Sechin, 57, at Rosneft headquarters in a sting operation.

Ulyukayev’s trial began in August. He says he is not guilty and accuses Sechin and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of tricking him by telling him the case was full of wine.

With reporting by RBC.ru, Interfax, and TASS

