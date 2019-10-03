Senior Taliban Delegation In Talks With Officials In Pakistan

A senior Taliban delegation is meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad in an effort to revive Afghan peace negotiations that have included trips to Russia, China, and Iran.

The delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Afghan militant group and head of their political office in Qatar, met with Qureshi on October 3.

The Taliban representatives arrived in Islamabad as the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, is also there for "consultations" with Pakistan.

It was not known if the Taliban delegation and Khalilzad would meet.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman based in Qatar, told AFP that the overlapping visits to Pakistan were a "coincidence," but he left open the possibility of a meeting with Khalilzad.

"Why not? It depends on the Americans," Shaheen said.

Baradar said the delegation will discuss "important issues" with Pakistani officials.

It was reported that the delegation will inform the Pakistani leadership of the factors that led to peace talks collapsing with the United States.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a lengthy negotiation process whose main component was ending the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan.

One of its main clauses was for foreign troops to gradually withdraw in exchange for Taliban security guarantees, including not having the country become a haven for terrorist elements.

Pakistan has urged both sides to resume talks.

The Taliban also has plans to inquire about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments that he would try to get Trump to reenter talks with the insurgent group.

The visit comes days after Khan's address at the UN General Assembly session and his meeting with Trump.

A Pakistani official told Reuters the Taliban would likely meet with Khan and that Islamabad would encourage a meeting between the group and Khalilzad.

Despite its talks with U.S. officials, the Taliban so far has refused to negotiate with the government in Kabul, calling it a puppet of the West.

Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, tweeted on October 2 that the government should be involved in any peace process.

"No progress will be imminent if a peace process is not owned and led by the Afghan government," he said.

Taliban fighters have continued to launch attacks against Afghan security forces, with the latest such attack taking place on October 2 in and around Taluqan, the capital of the northern province of Takhar.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP