Protesters In Serbia Block Roads For Third Consecutive Weekend Over Lithium Project

BELGRADE -- Environmental activists took to the streets in Serbia for the third consecutive weekend to protest plans for the development of a large lithium mine despite winning some government concessions.

The demonstrators blocked traffic in several cities on December 11 to demand that global mining giant Rio Tinto halt its work at the mine in western Serbia.

“The one and only request is to oust Rio Tinto from Serbia and adopt a law banning lithium exploitation,” Aleksandar Jovanovic, the organizer of the protest and the head of Ecological Uprising movement, told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service.

Fewer people took to the streets this weekend after the government gave in to some of the activists’ demands.

On December 8 the government announced it was withdrawing from parliament a bill on land expropriation critical for the development of mines, saying it would revisit it for possible changes with input from civic professionals and civil society.

Two days later, the parliament passed a law on referendums that included recommendations proposed by activists.

Development of the mine would be a boon for Serbia's economy. Lithium is used in the production of batteries and its demand is expected to surge over the next two decades as automakers shift to producing electric vehicles.

The production of lithium and batteries could generate billions of dollars in revenue for Serbia and create hundreds if not thousands of jobs. Rio Tinto has said it would strictly follow Serbian ecology laws.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who backs the projects, called the protests "political." Vucic, an authoritarian leader, is up for reelection in April.

Protesters in Belgrade, the capital, blocked a highway for an hour on December 11. There was no visible police presence and no incidents were reported.

Demonstrations were also held in Nis, Subotica, Kragujevac and Uzice.

Environmental problems are becoming more urgent in the Balkans where lax regulations and corruption have led to high levels of air and water pollution, endangering the health of citizens.