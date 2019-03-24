Serbian Ultranationalists Mark NATO Air Campaign Anniversary

Dozens of supporters of the ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party (SRS) marched in Belgrade on March 24 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of air strikes launched by NATO in 1999 in response to Belgrade's killings of Kosovar Albanians. The protesters carried a banner with a slogan, "EU + NATO -- Serbia's enemies." The gathering also condemned the life-imprisonment verdict issued by a UN court for former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic. The Serbian far-right party is led by Vojislav Seselj, himself convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia of crimes against humanity.