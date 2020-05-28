Seven Afghan Troops Killed In First 'Taliban Attack' Since End Of Cease-Fire

Seven Afghan soldiers have been killed in an attack in the northern Parwan Province that officials blamed on the Taliban -- the first deadly incident since a three-day cease-fire ended.

Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman to the provincial governor, said on May 28 that the militants attacked a checkpoint in Parwan.

"The Taliban have also suffered casualties," Shahkar added.

District police chief Hussain Shah said militants set fire to the checkpoint, killing five security force personnel. Two more were shot dead.

The Taliban has not immediately claimed the attack -- the first apparent resumption of hostilities after a three-day cease-fire declared by the militants that provided a rare break from the violence ended on May 26.

The government has called on the militants to extend the cease-fire so long-delayed peace talks could begin.

During the cease-fire, Afghan authorities released some 1,000 Taliban prisoners -- part of a pledge by the government to free up to 2,000 militants in response to the Taliban's cease-fire move.

A senior member of the Taliban on May 27 told AFP that militants were planning to free about 50 to 100 Afghan security-force members as early as May 28.

Earlier, a senior Taliban figure was quoted as saying the group is considering an extension of the cease-fire “if these developments, like the announcement of prisoner releases, continues."

The prisoner exchange is part of a February 29 U.S.-Taliban agreement that did not include the Afghan government. Under a key point of the deal, Washington agreed to reduce its military presence in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 8,600 by mid-July in a first stage, before a complete withdrawal by May next year.

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 26 said he has not set a target date for a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid speculation he may make ending America’s longest war a campaign issue ahead of November’s presidential election.

But U.S. and NATO officials speaking on condition of anonymity said U.S. troop strength in Afghanistan is down to nearly 8,600, well ahead of schedule, in part because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said there were "7,000-some-odd" U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, but officials clarified that number was slightly over 8,600 troops.

