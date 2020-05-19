Seven Soldiers Killed In Pakistan Bombing, Shooting  

Seven soldiers have been killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.

The country's military said in a statement on May 19 that six military personnel died and at least four more were wounded when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb while on patrol in the Bolan area of Balochistan.

The wounded soldiers were airlifted to the provincial capital of Quetta, local administration chief Murad Kasi said.

Separately, one soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with "terrorists" in the Mand area of the Kech district of the same province, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the two attacks so far.

Attacks on Pakistani security forces in the restive Balochistan region bordering Afghanistan and Iran and the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan have increased over the past few months.

Six Pakistani soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Balochistan near the border with Iran on May 8.

On May 7, the military reported the death of two Pakistani soldiers in the town of Mir Ali in the country's North Waziristan tribal district.

Pakistan conducted a massive military operation in North Waziristan in June 2014 and later the country's security forces declared that the area had been cleared of militants.

In Balochistan, Pakistan is struggling with ethnic Baloch separatists while the Waziristan region has recorded a spike in incidents of violence involving Taliban remnants.

The violence in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and most volatile province, is seen as a reaction by separatists to China's investment plans in the region linking its Xinjiang Province with the Arabian Sea through a network of roads and rail tracks.

The proposed $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor plan is meant to give Beijing access to markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa through the shortest overland and sea route.

