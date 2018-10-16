Several Afghan Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In North

A Taliban attack on security outposts in Afghanistan's northern Samangan Province has killed several police officers, including a deputy provincial police chief, provincial Governor Abdul Latif Ibrahimi said.

The militants attacked and overran several checkpoints at midnight in the district of Dari Suf.

Ibrahimi said seven police officers were killed and another five were wounded in the attack.

He said the attackers made off with two armored personnel carriers, a police vehicle, and an ambulance.

Provincial council members Sefatullah Samangani and Mohammad Pazir Baseej said the number of the dead could be as high as 20.

Several members of the security forces fled following the intense fighting and it was not known where they were, the officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but in recent months, the Taliban has launched near-daily attacks on Afghan forces across the country.

On October 14, the Taliban attacked an army base in western Afghanistan, killing 17 Afghan soldiers.

They also overran two checkpoints near the base, seizing weapons and ammunition.

Taliban militants have stepped up attacks on Afghan security forces and government facilities in recent months.

With reporting by dpa and AP