Six Afghan Civilians Killed By Roadside Bomb

An Afghan official said six civilians were killed after their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in the eastern province of Laghman.

Asadullah Dawlatzai, the provincial governor's spokesman, said the victims were travelling in Qarghayi district when the bomb went off on February 19.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban militants regularly plant explosives targeting Afghan and foreign security forces. The bombs often end up killing or maiming civilians.

According to a quarterly report by the United Nation's Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), nearly 2,800 civilians were killed and more than 5,200 wounded between January and September 2018.

In a separate attack late on February 18, police said a doctor was killed by an explosive device attached to his vehicle as he returned home from his private clinic in the capital Kabul.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa